A Contrarian Argument Why GameStop Is An Opportunity For Traders, Not Investors

When it comes to US video game retailer GameStop (GME), there’s no shortage of opinions.



Over the past three months, there have been 17 articles about the company on Seeking Alpha, ranging from bulls who predict a share price of $37.45 (it’s currently trading at just over $21), to bears who see echoes of Blockbuster's inexorable decline.



For the record, five articles were bearish, two neutral, and the remaining 10 bullish, although only three authors were actively long.



The one thing everyone - including GameStop’s management - can agree on, however, is its traditional bricks-and-mortar game software/hardware retail distribution model is being squeezed hard by digital gaming platforms like those operated by Sony (NYSE:SNE), Microsoft (SMFT), Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) and EA (NASDAQ:EA), as well as online retailers such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).



One example. GameStop accounted for 11 percent of EA’s total net revenue in FY15 but by FY16 had dropped below 10 percent. Meanwhile, Sony and Microsoft are EA’s biggest retailers, respectively accounting for 19 and 17 percent of sales in FY17.



This means GameStop’s 5,927 video game stores in the US, Canada, Australia and Europe - once the beating heart of its profitable business - are a declining operation.

Comparable store sales were down 16 percent during the key FY16/17 Q4 holiday season and are expected to be down by up to 5 percent across FY17/18.

This is also within the context that GameStop has been closing its least profitable stores at a triple-digit rate for the past four years. Back in 2012, it had almost 6,700.



The answer seems clear. GameStop should get out of the bricks-and-mortar retail business and get into the business of online game distribution. The only problem with this analysis is GameStop has already tried this, and failed.



Back in 2009 it acquired a majority stake in online game publisher Jolt Online, bought online game PC platform and mobile publisher Kongregate in 2010, and acquired online game platforms Spawn Labs and Impulse in 2011. Its goal was to develop a digital business unit that could generate annual revenues of $1.5 billion by 2014.



GameStop’s pure digital sales (consisting of Kongregate, prepaid digital currency cards, and game downloads) were a mere $181 million in FY16/17, down 4 percent year-on-year. In contrast, during this period, it booked $1.1 billion (non-GAAP receipts) from the online sales of physical items, mainly through Gamestop.com.



Indeed, the company has finally drawn a line under its entire digital initiative. Kongregate was sold to Swedish media company MTG in June 2017 for $55 million, while Jolt closed in 2012, Spawn Labs was shuttered with a $19.7 million impairment charge in 2014.



Instead, as its management has always inherently understood, GameStop will now live or die on its operational expertise as a bricks-and-mortar retailer.



The difference is it will now not live or die as a pure play retailer of physical gaming products.



Opening a second front



In November 2013, GameStop announced it was going to aggressively expand into selling mobile devices and consumer electronics. Since then, it has issued $825 million of debt (Senior Notes worth $350 million and $475 million, due 2019 and 2021 respectively).



It’s used this money to acquire and open 1,522 new stores mainly in the US.



The headline result is that while it has been scaling back on games shops, GameStop’s store total has risen every year since 2013. This currently stand at 7,535, of which 1,403 are AT&T authorized Spring Mobile stores, 69 are AT&T authorized Cricket Wireless stores, and 50 are Simply Mac stores, which sell Apple products in locations without official Apple Stores.







More recently, this strategy has been further refined as GameStop has acquired and opened 86 stores selling branded collectibles - think Star Wars, Pokemon, Minecraft, Game of Thrones etc - under the ThinkGeek (US) and Zing Pop Culture (Australia) brands.



The result is GameStop has set a goal that it will generate 50 percent or more of its operating earnings in FY19/20 from non-physical gaming revenue streams.



And on one level, this seems achievable. In FY15/16, this "non-physical gaming" category accounted for 25 percent of total sales, rising to 37 percent in FY16/17.



Another goal is the Technology Brands business (Spring Mobile, Cricket Wireless and Simply Mac) will generate $200 million of operating earnings over the same timeframe. It generated $90 million in FY16/17.



These new categories offer strong margins. Collectibles generated 35 percent in terms of gross profit margin on $494 million of sales in FY16/17, while Technology Brands generated 68 percent on revenue of $814 million.



In comparison, in FY16/17 GameStop’s new game software business had a margin of 24 percent, albeit on much larger revenues of $2.5 billion.



The deeper question, though, is what sort of company will a 50:50 games/non-games GameStop be in FY19/20? And, how profitable?

Show me the money

It’s perhaps ironic that in all the discussion about GameStop, the other thing everyone can agree on is its history of strong cash generation.



Even in FY16/17, gross margin rose almost 400 basis points to 35 percent and aside from a $627 million impairment in FY12/13, GameStop has generated more than $340 million in net earnings every year for the past nine years, peaking at $408 million in FY10/11 (closely followed by FY15/16’s $403 million total).







Of course, for bears, this is ancient history. They believe wider trends within the game industry mean GameStop’s game business will fall off a cliff, sooner rather than later. For bulls, however, the company’s ability to actively manage its retail footprint and costs mean a slow decline will be slower than most expect.



Guidance for FY17/18 is for net earnings of between $320 to $354 million, which would be in range -9 to 0 percent in terms of year-on-year change. That’s from sales predicted to be in the range -2 percent to +2 percent year-on-year.



Certainly not no decline, but no cliff edge, either.

Getting down to business

To understand this more fully, it’s important to consider the three major elements of GameStop’s games business.



Selling new hardware is heavily dependent on the release and pricing of new hardware, as well as being the smallest element of GameStop’s game categories, and offering the lowest margin (c. 10 percent).

Selling new software is dependent on blockbuster releases, mainly in the Holiday Season Q4 period, and mid-margin (c. 20 to 25 percent).

GameStop’s most important segment is its high margin (c. 50 percent) pre-owned software category.

Previously much smaller than new software sales, because pre-owned software has declined less quickly, it’s become more important for GameStop. In FY16/17, it generated $2.3 billion in sales, and $1 billion of gross profit, accounting for 51 percent of physical game profit.







This is significant not just because of the margin difference. The fact is pre-owned software is an important part of the video game business, because for a certain segment of gamers it provides residual value for a future purchase when they buy a $60 physical disc game.



In this context, a $60 digital download is more expensive for them than a $60 physical purchase. The ability to use old games effectively as a source of credit also differentiates GameStop against the likes of Amazon.



Pre-owned software is the reason GameStop’s decline is likely to be less dramatic than the bears expect, at least over the next three years.



On the up



More widely, FY17/18 should be shaping up to be relatively strong year for GameStop.

Not only is Nintendo’s Switch both popular and supply limited, but its games such as Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wind and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are selling very well. With Nintendo games such as Super Mario Odyssey and Fire Emblem Warriors joined by third-party titles like NBA 2K18 and FIFA 18 in 2017, this format is booming and should provide a strong Q4.



Throw in the release of Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro (released in November 2016) and Microsoft’s Xbox One X (due November 2017) consoles, and blockbuster games including Call of Duty: World War II, Destiny 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, Star Wars: Battlefront 2, Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Need for Speed: Payback, and Pokemon Ultra Sun/Moon and it will be a surprise if the company doesn’t beat guidance.



One fat year is not sufficient for a rosy future, especially as the retail game industry cycle post-FY17/18 will be in decline.



Having spent the $825 million it has raised, the next four years will be all about GameStop hammering down on costs, ruthlessly shutting down subprime stores across all categories, and protecting earnings like never before.



This narrative is, partly, of its own making.



The company started paying a dividend in FY12/13 and has increased it year-on-year ever since. In FY16/17, it paid out $156 million.



Added to this a share buyback program that since FY09/10 has seen GameStop spend over $2 billion liquidating 61 million shares. Interest on its Senior Note debt is also running at $51 million annually.



All-in-all, during FY16/17, GameStop spent $284 million on dividends, share buybacks and interest.



That’s down from $379 million spent in FY15/16 and $492 million FY14/15.







Given current profitability, this sort of activity isn’t an issue. For example, although GameStop has $170 million remaining in its current program, share buybacks could easily be suspended as the need to pay back debt arises.



But, more generally, over the coming years, GameStop will reprioritize how it spends its cash, with interest and debt repayment to the fore. Given the weakness of GameStop’s stock - down 23 percent over the past year and 60 percent from its 2013 peak - market sentiment could quickly become more negative, especially if dividends are reduced or halted.



In this context, then, it’s interesting to think what the value of GameStop would be to investors if it didn’t offer dividends.



Too often, its strong dividend yield has been the focus of value arguments from GameStop bulls, and that’s why bears talk up the likelihood that GameStop’s declining game business, and the knock-on impact on earnings, will mean it’s unable to continue to pay out.



However, being sensible long-term investors with a five year view on our trades, the question becomes clearer - Would you hold dividend-less GameStop stock for the next five years?



This bet is not about dividends but stock and company performance.

Thinking hard

This thought experiment looks to derisk the issue of whether GameStop can continue to pay a dividend and forces us to think more closely about the impact of company’s non-gaming strategy.



Hitting the goal of generating 50 percent or more of operating earnings in FY19/20 from non-physical gaming revenue streams is - in-and-of-itself - meaningless. Given the decline of its games business, even moderate future growth in its non-gaming business will get GameStop over the 50 percent line.



What’s more significant is to consider what sort of company GameStop will then be.



Games will remain a key part of GameStop’s future and the pressures this category is experiencing can only increase over time. That’s not calling GameStop the next Blockbuster, but both in terms of industry trends and store closures, GameStop’s game business is now be in a managed decline phase, certainly post-FY17/18.







Handled in the right way, this isn’t a negative, however. Managed declines can be highly profitable as companies don’t need to make heavy and risky investments and there’s also a lack of competition. This can already been seen in GameStop’s gross margin increase over the past four years.



Nevertheless, over the next couple of years, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see GameStop’s sales from physical games to drop from FY16/17’s total of $6.8 billion to, say, $5 billion.



Similarly, without another large-scale round of store acquisitions and opening - which is unlikely due to debt issues - GameStop’s non-physical gaming sales are unlikely to rise from FY16/17’s $2 billion to beyond, say, $3 billion.

For example, it plans to open a mere 65 Tech Brand stores in FY17/18 compared to the net 486 opened and acquired in FY16/17.







Of course, these are clearly very rough figures - this is thought experiment after all - which place the company’s annual sales at a ceiling of around $8 billion. This would generate around $320 million given its current c. 4 percent overall earnings margin.



Throw GameStop’s $669 million of cash and equivalents into the mix (although $366 million is held offshore) repaying its debt shouldn’t be an issue, even if the current dividend payout remains in place.



But if net earnings drift below $300 million, things start to look dicey for the dividend, and below $250 million, potentially more worrying in terms of debt repayment.



Certainly, GameStop’s future health as a profitable and debt-free company is no foregone conclusion

The upside



In this way, it’s difficult to recommend GameStop as an easy undervalued buy for investors.



Even assuming dividends payments remain, market sentiment around the company means bad news will drive down the stock price more than any good news will raise it, which will wipe out the benefit of getting a dividend in the first place. There’s likely to be more bad news than good over the coming years too.



Conversely, in the short-term GameStop looks like a very interesting stock for short and long traders.



The top end of FY17/18 guidance is sales growth of 2 percent and static net earnings. Beating this would cut strongly against market sentiment, and assuming dividend payments remain in place untouched, a significant upwards movement is possible.



In this context, perhaps the last word should be given to the person who has the best view of the situation.



In GameStop’s FY16/17 annual report, CFO Rob Lloyd explained why the company was reducing its future guidance metrics. His statement highlights just how tricky the coming years are likely to be for those with long-term interest in the company’s success.



“Going forward, GameStop will provide annual guidance, and no longer provide quarterly EPS or same store sales guidance,” he writes.



“We believe that providing only annual guidance will reduce investor distraction as we continue to diversify the company and seek to maximize long-term shareholder value.

“It also benefits our organization in that it concentrates attention on longer-term targets and reduces the focus on short-term results, which can be volatile given the current business environment.”



The only question that remains to be answered is, are you fearful or greedy?