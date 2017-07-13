Will Apple Beat Google In The Race To Indoor Location Everywhere?

The prize is not only mapping and navigation, but a wide range of services that apps can offer once they can track location inside.

Google and Apple are both using R&D and M&A to enable apps on their systems to use location in places without GPS, including indoors.

Both Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG) have recently announced advances in their mobile operating system's ability to calculate device locations when indoors, where GPS is unavailable. This will enable all the apps that use location, from location-based search to social media, to deliver their services indoors, during the more than 80% of people's time that they are not outside.

Apple has, over the years, acquired several companies in the area of indoor location. WiFiSLAM, acquired in 2013, gave them strong technology in the area of simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), which enables devices to learn how to measure indoor location in new places without any manual configuration. This is key technology area for a company interested in mass-scale deployment. In other words, while most indoor location systems work in specific sites, for which they need to be configured, SLAM aims to deliver indoor location positioning everywhere, without any manual configuration or setup for each place.

Apple subsequently acquired FlyBy Media in 2016, a company with strong technology for visual SLAM, meaning learning to measure indoor location in new places by using a device's camera. Apple then acquired indoor.io, with technology in the area of indoor mapping and navigation. They have also acquired several companies in the mapping area.

In addition to acquiring start-up companies, Apple's own work in the area of indoor location is best known for their introduction of the iBeacon standard for Bluetooth beacons. Apple's standard enables beacons from many different providers to trigger location-based events and applications on iOS. But iBeacons were focused on proximity services, where phones can detect when they are near specific points, and not the more precise positioning of the exact location of a device.

Most recently, in June, 2017, Apple announced stronger support for indoor location positioning, not only for mapping but also for location-based applications. In Apple's words, location technologies are core to delivering context-based services within apps. Their new developments enable iOS 11 to deliver indoor localization to apps, while giving the user control over location privacy. This OS-level support means that Apple is planning to handle the localization, and provide it directly to apps that want to deliver location-based services indoors. The SLAM technology that Apple has acquired, and which they have continued to develop in their own R&D since the acquisitions, will presumably be a big part of delivering location positioning everywhere.

Meanwhile, Google's work in the area of indoor location is equally long and serious. Google announced in 2011 that Google Maps on Android would work indoors, although the location positioning that they provided at that time was too inaccurate to achieve serious adoption. In the years that followed, Google broadened their indoor location technology from Wi-Fi-based, to sensor fusion, to incorporating Bluetooth, all based on their own internal research and development. In 2015, Google announced the Edystone standard for BLE beacons, bringing iBeacon-like standards-based functionality to Android.

More recently, Google's Project Tango has been exploring how high-end devices with strong camera technologies could deliver, among other things, indoor location positioning. Google has released many demonstrations over the years, but only recently, at their Google I/O conference in May, 2017, they announced that indoor location positioning based on Tango technology would be released imminently. Like Apple, Google is using this technology not only for mapping and navigation but to deliver location-awareness to apps.

It appears clear that both companies are finally bringing to market the results of years of R&D and M&A. The prize they are each seeking is not only maps - Google has that fairly well won with Google Maps and Waze - but rather location-enabling apps. Which mobile OS will be first to enable social networking apps to detect where you are indoors, rather than asking you to select among nearby options? Which mobile OS will be first to enable messaging apps to message your nearby friends, or tell your friends exactly where you are indoors? Which will be first to enable shopping apps to know whether you are on the snacks aisle or the beer aisle, or better, whether you are standing next to the pretzels or the chips?

Current indications are that Apple will beat Google to the punch on indoor location positioning. As powerful as Tango is, it will not be universal for some time. Tango has been released on three devices to date. But Apple can roll out its new OS version to millions of devices, and their focus on SLAM should position them very strongly for mass-market indoor location positioning.

The indoor location area is nearing a tipping point, not only in terms of integration in mobile operating systems but also in terms of new technologies reaching the broader market. There are over 200 companies engaged in indoor location R&D. Recently, several mobile indoor location solutions in an objective third-party testbed achieved ground-breaking performance, including accuracy of under 2 meters, operating without any radio infrastructure (which would be very valuable in a mass-market application) and deploying camera-based visual technology with very little setup time. Many of these start-up companies look to be strong contenders for acquisition, particularly those that would strengthen or supplement a major company's SLAM capabilities.

Can you imagine the day that all your apps know not only that you're in the supermarket, but that you're on the chips aisle, while your spouse is in the produce section? And not only that you're in the mall, but which coffee shop you're in and which friends are nearby? The race is on, and I predict that Apple's user base will be the first to have this on a mass scale.

If Apple does in fact beat Google on mass-scale indoor location, there will be a time window in which iOS apps will have more capabilities for indoor location than Android apps. Will this be just what Apple needs to regain the upper hand in innovative apps?

After all, GPS-based outdoor location awareness has become pervasive in many of the apps we use, including social networking, cameras and photo sharing, messaging, local search and more. Why shouldn't the same apps know where we are when we are indoors. Clearly soon they will. Will Apple's SLAM technologies enable it to win the race to indoor location-enabled apps?

