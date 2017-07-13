Injection forecasts for the next several weeks are expected to remain low versus the five-year average.

This was 1 Bcf higher than our estimate of +56 Bcf.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +57 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 2.945 Tcf. This compares to the +61 Bcf change last year and +72 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this report, a Reuters survey of 24 traders and analysts pegged the average at 59 Bcf with a range of +43 Bcf to +65 Bcf. We expected +56 Bcf and were 3 Bcf lower than the consensus average. We were off by 1 Bcf on this storage report.

We reset our track record for Q2 and started a new spreadsheet starting Q3 beginning with this EIA storage report. Our estimate is currently 1 below EIA's reported storage, while the consensus is 2 Bcf over.

EIA's reported implied build of 8.14 Bcf/d was much closer to our 7.8 Bcf/d.

Despite a bullish storage report, natural gas prices quickly sold-off afterwards. Some of the traders think the sell-off today was due to the big revision to Lower 48 production yesterday and today. There were no major changes on the weather front, and with Lower 48 production still averaging below 72 Bcf/d and power burn coming in above 35 Bcf/d, some of the traders were confused by the move lower.

Nonetheless, with natural gas prices still below the "fundamental supported level," power burn is expected to remain elevated. ICE settlement reports show consensus bringing down 7/21 week injections by a total of 16 Bcf over the last two trading sessions to 28 Bcf. Current projected storage forecast looks like this until 8/4:

For traders and investors interested in our more comprehensive natural gas coverage, we think you will find great value in HFI Research. You can sign up for our service here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.