Intel: New Xeon Processors Are Chosen By R3 Blockchain Consortium

On July 11, Intel (INTC) officially unveiled its new set of Xeon Scalable processors to improve the company’s position in corporate servers and cloud data centers, and the company claims the processors represent “the biggest platform advancements in this decade.” While it is difficult to judge if the statement is true, certain enhancements were indeed made.

Thus, Intel states the new family of chips is designed to provide more trusted data service delivery and make data analytics easier for such areas as artificial intelligence, 5G, autonomous driving and others. Hence, a new scalable platform with up to 28 cores offer “4.2x more virtual machines and up to 5x more transactions per second than 4-year-old systems.” The performance improvement is supported by early adopters of new Xeon processors – AT&T (T) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). It is stated:

AT&T is already running production traffic and has seen a major performance improvement using 25 percent fewer servers per cluster. Customers on the Google Compute Platform have seen up to 40 percent more performance, and more that 100 percent more performance when the application includes optimization for Intel AVX-512 instructions. And leading content creator Technicolor reduced time to render virtual reality content by almost 3x, freeing up valuable time for their most creative employees.

In addition to this, another important announcement was made. It was revealed the R3 consortium would incorporate Intel’s new Xeon processors for its decentralized ledger. R3 is a software company that teams with major banks and financial institutions to provide financial systems with a comprehensive solution based on technology similar toblockchain. The network developed by R3 is based on the Corda platform, which will integrate Intel Xeon to capitalize on a “shared, distributed ledger.”

Corda is the outcome of over two years of intense research and development by R3 and our members and meets the highest standards of the banking industry, yet is applicable to any commercial scenario. With Corda, participants can transact without the need for central authorities, creating a world of frictionless commerce.

Why is it important for Intel?

First of all, it directly opens the possibility of cooperating with a huge number of global banks, including such players as UBS Group (UBS), Deutsche Bank (DB), Barclays (BCS), HSBC (HSBC), Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and many others. As these banks possess enormous financial power, the demand for Intel’s new chips can increase rapidly in the coming years.

Secondly, it shows Xeon’s security capabilities are sound. Thus, it is claimed the company’s hardware is especially suitable for the banking consortium as it is “designed to give any highly regulated company the security to run their products using cloud computing.” Therefore, many companies that are concerned about vulnerability to cyber attacks are likely to consider Intel’s chips. As cyber security has become an even more important issue to cope with after recent WannaCry and Petya cyber attacks, Intel can easily benefit from the fact it provides a viable platform in terms of security. Mike Hearn, a lead platform engineer at R3, emphasizes this:

Initially, Corda's work was focused on Intel's software guard extensions (SGX), designed to provide a higher degree of security than software alone. But with the release of Xeon…the cloud security R3's heavily regulated members demand will be more easily met.

In addition, the partnership creates great long-term possibilities for Intel to sell its chips. This is because R3 and Corda intend to develop Corda Enterprise, which is a paid-for version of Corda for companies not included in the consortium. For achieving this, R3 raised $107 million from top member investors, like Bank of America Merrill Lynch, ING, UBS, Wells Fargo (WFC), and others. R3’s founder and CEO declares:

We will license a Corda Enterprise, which will come with service contracts and throughput and latency guarantees that wouldn’t otherwise be available through Corda open source.

Conclusion

Overall, as the competition in the market intensifies due to several reasons, including AMD’s (AMD) ability to offer similar products with a much lower price, Intel needs to build a viable strategy to be successful. Therefore, the new Xeon processors and the partnership with R3 consortium of major global banks can be very beneficial for the company. As a result, it can be expected Intel’s revenues will get a needed boost in the coming years.