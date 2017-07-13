Insys Guilty Pleas Get Closer To Former CEO

One of the two new execs is the wife of former CEO Michael Babich.

By Parke Shall

Two new guilty pleas stemming from the Insys (INSY) Subsys Opioid abuse kickback scheme pin the blame the closest to the former CEO than it has ever been and will further challenge sales of the extremely potent opioid in the future for the company, we believe. We believe that the announcement of two new guilty pleas yet again restarts the clock for the company on how long it will be before doctors consider prescribing Insys products on a regular basis, unabated, whether they are old or new.



Over the last few months, as the road has gotten rockier for former INSY salespeople and executives, we have consistently tried to create a tone of caution around owning the company's stock regardless of the argument that many of the transgressions regarding Subsys have taken place in the very distant past at this point.



When the Subsys bubble finally burst and arrests were made more than a year ago, then CEO Michael Babich entered a plea of not guilty. The latest two guilty pleas to come out of the Subsys kickback scheme were reported yesterday, with one of the two people involved reported to be ex-CEO Babich's wife. Reuters reported:

Two former Insys Therapeutics Inc sales representatives including the wife of its ex-chief executive pleaded guilty on Tuesday to engaging in schemes to pay kickbacks to medical practitioners to prescribe a drug containing the opioid fentanyl. Natalie Levine, who worked at the Arizona-based drugmaker from 2013 to 2014, plead guilty in federal court in Hartford, Connecticut, to conspiring to violate a federal anti-kickback statute, prosecutors said. Karen Hill, a sales representative who became the company's district manager for the Miami region, pleaded guilty in federal court in Mobile, Alabama to conspiring to violate the same anti-kickback law, court records show. The pleas came amid ongoing investigations of Insys related to Subsys, an under-the-tongue spray intended for cancer patients that contains fentanyl, a highly addictive and regulated synthetic opioid. Federal prosecutors in Boston in December announced charges against six former Insys executives and managers, including Levine's husband, former Chief Executive Officer Michael Babich, in connection with the probes. Prosecutors said Babich and others led a conspiracy to bribe medical practitioners to unnecessarily prescribe Subsys to non-cancer patients through payments disguised as marketing event and speaker fees. They have pleaded not guilty.

For months now, we have been arguing that continued negative headlines and poor press surrounding INSY as a company (and also specifically Subsys) could continue to damper revenue for the company going forward. While INSY has been able to survive as a cash generating company, mostly thanks to Subsys, after the scandal, you can see in the chart below that its top line is under pressure and it's bottom line is off over 104% for the ttm period ending today.

We had already considered the effect of this potential Subsys blowback on INSY in several articles in the past but we hadn't considered how that pressure on the company could be amplified in a situation where the former CEO is found to be guilty. Seemingly, getting a guilty plea from ex-CEO Babich would be the shot through the heart for the government and the cherry on top of the case that they have already successfully brought against the company.

As we said in an article laying out more guilty pleas as a potential caveat months ago,

What is to say that these charges will not continue ad infinitum as the year progresses for INSY? We certainly think that this seems to be an active and ongoing case with many moving parts that isn't anywhere close to being wrapped up. With this type of potential legal liability and overhang outstanding, we can't fathom why bargain hunters would be risking capital in an investment in INSY.

Additionally, as the opioid epidemic in the country continues to get worse, companies like Endo Pharmaceuticals (ENDP) have voluntarily removed some of their more dangerous products from the market. ENDP's share price was hit 3% on the news of it pulling its drug off the market, a move that may prove to be foreshadowing for INSY. CNBC reported,

Endo International Plc said it would voluntarily remove its long-acting opioid painkiller, Opana ER, a month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's withdrawal request amid the growing opioid abuse crisis in the United States. Endo's shares fell as much as 3 percent to $11.05 in afternoon trading on Thursday. The drugmaker's decision comes after the FDA in June requested the withdrawal of Opana ER, marking the first time the agency had asked for the removal of an opioid painkiller for public health reasons.

With this becoming the public face and characterization of these drugs, we continue to believe that doctors will be less likely to prescribe Subsys. It is now not only their own reputation and own practice that they may consider to be in jeopardy, but it is also the public perception that may become worrisome as well.

ENDP took steps to pre-empt a PR crisis, but INSY isn't going to be afforded the same luxury, as they can't go out and voluntarily hack off a large portion of their cash flow stream.



INSY, as an investment, has been able to weather the storm for the most part over the last year or two. After the stock crashed, it has pretty much baselined around $9-$12 per share.

However, as you can see again, the underlying fundamentals of the company's financials continue to move in the wrong direction.

The argument that should be looked at by the investment community is there is almost no precedent for so many senior employees being indicted, pleading guilty without prior indictment, and involving a drug (fentanyl) that is now in the public eye as being a killer of potentially thousands of people.

We believe that there is now a clear path for not just the DOJ for additional criminal prosecution, but a clear path for insurance fraud claw-back by both commercial and government providers (CMS). For some reason, analysts and investors in INSY ostensibly believe that INSY sales reps, despite the reputation the company now has, will be welcome visitors in the offices of doctors being asked to prescribe versions of the medical marijuana in INSY's pipeline. We believe the company's reputation will prevent it from successfully launching another drug.

With the financials floundering and a renewed sense of aggression from government regulators, combined with a fresh negative perception placed on the company from a PR standpoint, we still don't believe INSY is a company worth owning at this point. The cash flow trajectory, currently moving downward, needs to stabilize significantly before we would consider owning this company as an investment going forward.

As we have said in numerous other articles, we can't be sure of what the future holds from a regulatory standpoint either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.