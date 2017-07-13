Insys Therapeutics Rebuilds

Insys Therapeutics (INSY) is an $890 million market cap company focused on developing cannabinoid drugs and sublingual spray drug delivery systems to improve patient care. The company has an approved opioid product, Subsys, approved for persistent cancer pain as a sublingual spray, and Dronabinol oral solution for treatment of nausea and vomiting in cancer, anorexia, and AIDS will launch in August 2017. Several sublingual spray products are in development at Insys for use in treatment of pain, opioid depression and dependence, and nausea and vomiting. Also under development are products for pediatric epilepsy and cervical/chondrocarcinoma. INSY is clearly going after some big markets, but many of them are highly competitive. The company pipeline figure taken from website is shown below:

Subsys (fentanyl sublingual spray) was approved in 2012 for persistent cancer pain. Subsys Q1 2017 sales decreased $24 million to $35 million relative to same period 2016 of nearly $60 million due to decreased demand for the drug. Patient assistance is decreasing as governmental and third-party payer scrutiny of opioids increases, with opioid addiction costs a rising concern on the healthcare system. FDA recently removed one such product from the market. Although the opioid market for pain killers is large, the advantage of use as an oral spray may be losing some of its market punch as the drug is relegated to hospice due to long-term deleterious effects of opioid addiction. The cancer pain market is expected to roll in at about $5 billion dollars in 2018, with an estimated CAGR of 5.5%. Americans consume almost all of the world opioid pain killer supply, for all combined indications is a whopping $30 billion dollar market. The market for generalized pain medications, which might cool off with expiration of patents, is expected to have 4% CAGR, and this market is highly competitive. Opioid depression and dependence amelioration markets came into play when OxyContin and other opioids are aggressively marketed with an estimated market of $42 billion by 2021, and are estimated at well over $2 billion.

Syndros (dronabinol) has recently obtained its product label with FDA approval for nausea and vomiting in cancer, anorexia, and AIDS. Not all companies have been successful with cannabinoids in clinical trials to treat various types of pain or nausea. The market for nausea and vomiting includes many instances where medications can induce the adverse event, and naturally occurring conditions such as pregnancy. This is reflected in the academic literature with select cannabinoids shown to yield a high degree of heterogeneity of effects. As these mechanisms are elucidated, competition will arrive for Subsys and Syndros, but until then the company should fill a nice market niche in these spaces. Many of these medications are expensive, so price point is a key issue in market penetration. Medications used to treat this condition include steroids, serotonin and dopamine antagonists, NK-1 antagonists, anti-anxiety drugs, cannabinoids, and antacids. A list of available medications shows how competitive the nausea and vomiting market space is, with nearly 100 drugs to choose from. The company is expected to launch Syndros in August 2017. 15 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year in the U.S., and 1.2 million are diagnosed with HIV. The market to treat nausea and vomiting induced by chemotherapy alone is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2022.

Cannabinoids are being investigated by several emerging biotechnology companies for use as anti-epileptics. INSY is examining significant unmet needs in phase 2 trials for severe unmet needs in pediatric seizures including Dravet Syndrome, infantile spasms, and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. Although the medical marijuana market only accounted for about $4 billion in 2015, the more widely accepted government policies via legalization will lead to economic impacts including an estimated market explosion to $22 billion by 2020. This has some enthusiasts like Ken Kam with Forbes.com hot on INSY stock looking for a 3-5 year hold because a single drug approval will move the stock significantly. Specifically, the market for epilepsy drugs is estimated at $5.5 billion by 2024, with childhood epilepsy accounting for approximately $1.1 billion in 2019 with a CAGR of 5%.

99% of cervical cancer incidence worldwide is due to sexually transmitted Human Papiloma Virus (HPV) infection. HPV brings about DNA mutation and subsequent transformation in cervical cells (glandular and squamous cells) that alters cell growth. With 100 known genotypes of HPV, about a dozen high risk HPV subtypes lead to cervical cancer. There is a strong association between infection and invasive cervical cancer for type HPV-16,18 which cause 70% of total cervical cancer cases. Another cause of cervical cancer is prenatal exposure to DES (diethylstilbestrol). Cervical cancer screening market is estimated to be $22 billion by 2020, showing a huge demand in the space with estimated CAGR of 7%. Approximately 120,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year with an estimated global market of $2.2 billion in 2023 (which appears to be conservative), and CAGR of 2.5% and up to 5% in some countries.

In terms of cash burn, $16.7 million was used in Q1 2017, as compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $12.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016. 2017 cash flow will depend on Subsys sales and Syndros launch success. The company anticipates it has enough cash on hand to fund activity through 1Q 2018. The company had nearly $35 million in cash reserves as of end Q1 2017, combined with some short term investments of conservatively equal value.

Insys is in a good position to capitalize on some emerging and existing markets. Taken together its fair to say that the total market potential of this relatively small company is large enough to make a significant impact on the price of the stock. The oral spray administration advantage is important for sick patients, and confers an advantage in these subsets of patients. 5 analyst consensus is $16 per share. Strong Bio puts the company on the watchlist and considers $8 per share a very strong possible entry point. Large-scale manufacturing issues for the spray component should be well handled given its previous Subsys product success.

Some caution is advised, however, as in some of the pipeline indications such as anti-epileptics and opioid addiction amelioration, the company is arriving a little late to the markets, given approval, which puts them at a disadvantage when marketing. One risk of investment in INSY is management. Company salespeople were reprimanded for a kick-back scheme where they convinced doctors to prescribe INSY drugs for off-label use. This problem appears to have been corrected, but it could have been prevented with proper management. Another risk for investment is dilution, as the company may likely find it necessary to raise more capital to develop its deep pipeline. If the market launch of Syndros is delayed or poorly received, the company could have additional financial troubles as this is seen as the strongest reason to invest until the full line of cannabinoid label expansions begin. Large scale manufacturing of the cannabinoid component may also prove to be a risk for the company, but is not expected to be unmanageable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.