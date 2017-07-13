Federal Reserve To Continue To Support Stock Prices

The major uncertainty dealt with by Ms. Yellen related to the inflation rate, an issue that seems to be baffling many policymakers and economists at this time.

Investors took this to mean that the Federal Reserve will continue to underwrite stock prices and this attitude took stocks either to new historic highs or near their previous peaks.

There were no surprises in the Congressional testimony of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. Life will continue on, much as it has over the past few years.

Janet Yellen, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, gave testimony on Wednesday before the Committee on Financial Services at the US House of Representatives.

Financial market investors immediately interpreted the performance as evidence that the Federal Reserve will continue to underwrite the stock market, much as they have done over the past six or seven years.



Nick Timiraos wrote in the Wall Street Journal “Ms. Yellen offered few signs of alarm about the possibility of loftier asset prices creating financial instability.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123 points on the day to close at a new historical high. The S&P 500 stock index followed suit rising 18 points to close just below its historic high and the NASDAQ index did the same, rising 68 points settling under its historic high.

As I have just written, the winning strategy for macro hedge funds, as well as for other investors over the past several years, has been to “follow the Fed.” Trying to bet against the Fed has been for “losers.”

It is obvious that quite a few investors in the United States stock markets seem to support this investment strategy. Let the “good times” continue.

But, Ms. Yellen had to make the case for continuing to raise the Fed’s policy rate of interest one more time this year, something suggested in earlier Fed efforts of “forward guidance.”

Right now the Federal Reserve seems to be “on tract” for another rate increase in December of this year.

In addition, Federal Reserve officials have been talking about implementing their plan for “tapering” the Fed’s balance sheet from its historic high of around $4.5 trillion. Right now, all indications are for the Federal Reserve to begin its program to reduce its securities portfolio in September of this year.

So, what did Ms. Yellen tell the Committee?

In her written testimony, Ms. Yellen started with the best news. Unemployment has fallen to 4.4 percent of the labor force, down ¼ point since the start of the year and is down 5 ½ percentage points below its peak in 2010.

The economy continues to grow, although not at a very rapid pace. The Federal Reserve continues to work off of its recent projections that show the growth rate of real GDP to be 2.2 percent for 2017, 2.1 percent for 2018, 1.9 percent in 2019, and 1.8 percent for the longer-run.

Not great but connected with the continued high hiring rate in the labor market and low rate of unemployment, this rate of economic growth seems to be acceptable to the Fed.

The real mystery area seems to be in the area of inflation. Right now, there is a lot of uncertainty about what is happening to prices and what will happen to prices in the future.

The Fed’s focus is on the price index for personal consumption expenditures, which, year-over-year came in at 1.4 percent for the 12 months ending in May. This is up from a year ago when the measure recorded a 1.0 percent rate of increase, but “a little lower than earlier this year.”

Core inflation is also at 1.4 percent, year-over-year, in May

The uncertainty is about whether or not this weakness is an aberration caused by temporary factors. The book still seems to be out on this issue.

As far as the Fed’s policy rate of interest?

Ms. Yellen writes “The Committee continues to expect that the evolution of the economy will warrant gradual increases in the federal funds rate over time to achieve and maintain maximum employment and stable prices. That expectation is based on our view that the federal funds rate remains somewhat below its neutral level—that is, the level of the federal funds rate that is neither expansionary nor contractionary and keeps the economy operating on an even keel.”

Ms. Yellen goes on, “Because the neutral rate is currently quite low by historical standards, the federal funds rate would not have to rise all that much further to get into a neutral policy stance. But because we also anticipate that the factors that are currently holding down the neutral rate will diminish somewhat over time, additional gradual rate hikes are likely to be appropriate over the next few years to sustain economic expansion and return inflation to our 2 percent goal.”

And, “even so, the Committee continues to anticipate that the longer-run neutral level of the federal funds rate is likely to remain below levels that prevailed in previous decades.”

So, the focus is on the Fed’s policy rate of interest and the expectation is that this rate will continue to rise modestly in the near future in a manner consistent with the Fed’s forecast of real GDP growth and with inflation only rising toward the Fed’s policy objective of 2.0 percent.

And, what about the stock market?

No comment is made in the Chair’s written report.

And, it should be noted, that nothing is said about the international situation and the value of the US dollar in world markets.

Thus, investors seem to believe that the stock market has a green light. The Federal Reserve has not changed its emphasis and, to these investors, the meaning is clear: stock prices will continue to rise over the foreseeable future.

At least this strategy has worked since the end of the Great Recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.