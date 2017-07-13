Considering An Investment In Take-Two Interactive

Introduction

The performance of most major video game stocks over the past six months has been nothing short of outstanding. I've been looking for a play with a big growth catalyst on the horizon, and have struggled to find any clear winners other than Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) as I have written about previously. Everything looks expensive, and finding the next major "hit" that the market hasn't priced in is a challenge.

I've composed the below chart to compare the performance of several of the "big name" video game stocks and how they have performed over the past six months vs. the S&P 500. (OTCPK:NTDOY, EA, OTCPK:UBSFY, ATVI) It is pretty clear based on the data that video game companies, as a sector, are currently trading "high" vs. the overall performance of the market. Whether the fundamentals of the companies in the table warrants their current valuations is debatable. I think we can all agree, however, that investments in any of the companies in the chart over the past six months would have been the "right" investment choice if you are trying to achieve alpha.

Even with the current valuations, I still like video games as a sector, and it is the primary industry I follow when considering where to invest. I like the (mostly) transparent nature of the software development cycle and how a "good" game generally drives significant revenues and earnings for the parent company. Also, the hype and news releases leading up to a big release inevitably drive the stock price upwards as more "non-industry" following investors become aware of the activity (refer to Pokemon Go and NTDOY if you are skeptical of what hype can do to a stock in this industry).

For example, if you have read my previous articles, I correctly predicted the Nintendo Switch would be a great success as well as the ATVI mega-hit that Overwatch has become. Both of those two predictions were pretty obvious if you follow the industry closely, but the next big "surprise" hit is not so apparent at the moment.

Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) owns one of the richest stables of IP and mega-franchises in the business with the crown jewel of Grand Theft Auto (here forward "GTA") at the top of the heap (with current sales of over 80 million copies just on GTA V alone). Grand Theft Auto Online has been a continued success generating revenues to sustain the company while the next marquee release is in development. Grand Theft Auto Online, while a bit long in the tooth (original release was 2013), still has around 10 million concurrent monthly users. Even with current management guidance of GTA V Online revenues declining in recent quarters, the digital purchases generated by TTWO have doubled from 2014-2017.

I believe that the currently in development "Red Dead Redemption 2" which is targeted for a Spring 2018 release will be the next mega-hit from TTWO and should easily pick up the slack from the recent declines in GTA V Online. Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2 here forward) will be the first "current-gen console" release from Take-Two's most critical development studio, Rockstar Games (the same studio that produces the GTA franchise).

Below, I will lay out my argument for why I believe RDR2 will be a major success, but I briefly wanted to mention that TTWO has many other significant initiatives across their portfolio which I am not covering in this article.

RDR2

Red Dead Redemption is one of the highest-rated games on Metacritic and is widely considered as one of the best games of all time. For those unfamiliar with the series, think of "Grand Theft Auto" set in the wild west time period with a much more serious tone. Red Dead Redemption has sold around 15 million copies to date and was originally released in 2010. Given the critical and consumer acclaim, loyal and nostalgic fan base, eight years of development experience since the release, and the lessons learned from GTA V - we should expect that RDR2 will easily sell 10-20 million copies, if not more.

RDR2 has been teased but has been kept very tightly under wraps with little to no official news and no new information shared at this year's E3. Even given the scant details, we can safely assume very similar "GTA" style gameplay as in the first game and probably some connection to the original story. What's clear, however, is that RDR2 will have a similar online component as in GTA V and the company already has made clear that they are going to try not to cannibalize the GTA V online audience for the RDR2 multiplayer component.

I believe that because of the quiet and measured marketing from TTWO around RDR2 thus far, the market is not fully pricing in the hype and impact of the upcoming release. While extremely unscientific and anecdotal, we can see that the current interest for RDR2 on Google trends is non-existent outside of some minor blips around E3 of this year. Frankly, other than the hardcore audience or franchise loyalists, this game is just not on the average consumer's radar at the moment. The peak on the chart is from the Twitter post in October 2016 by Rockstar Games confirming the development of RDR2.

Conclusion

Take-Two Interactive has a sure winner in RDR2 that the market has not fully priced into the stock. The current hype levels are low for the new release but will pick up as we get closer to spring of 2018 when Rockstar/TTWO start to market the game heavily. RDR2 will most definitely have an online mode similar to GTA V online which will generate tremendous profits if it is even marginally as successful as GTA V online.

Aside from RDR2, TTWO has significant other initiatives in mobile, e-sports, and an unannounced sequel to GTA V surely in the development pipeline. Considering the current TTWO stock price and its seemingly high valuation, TTWO still represents a strong growth opportunity purchased at the current price and held through Q2 of 2018 at a minimum.

As always, there are potential risks of this - RDR2 could be a flop, there could be a mass exodus away from GTA V online sooner than anticipated, etc. I believe these scenarios represent much lower potential risk than the possible upside reward given the track record and development pedigree of Rockstar games, but a potential investor should be aware.

I plan to monitor TTWO closely over the next month or two and unless a better opportunity presents itself I will open a medium sized position in my portfolio towards the end of Q3, 2017.