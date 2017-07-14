The Weakness Of Brexit: Globalization Is A Reality

Given this reality, politicians and policymakers must devise programs and policies that help people become a part of the process, and not just fight what is inevitable.

The reality is that globalization is related to the spread of information, particularly information relating to science and technology and cannot be stopped.

The British vote to break off with the European Union has been just one of the efforts to make nations more independent, more in control of their own destiny.

John Gapper, opinion-writer for the Financial Times, has produced a thought piece about the exit of Britain from the European Union, Brexit, that I believe is very relevant to discussions about “nationalism” and the internal focus many political leaders are pursuing all over the world these days.

Basically, these leaders are saying that a nation needs to look inwards for its prosperity, focusing upon its history, and stimulating internal economic advancement.

These leaders who want to make their countries “great again” are only following a path that will, in the end, put their nations further behind, economically and socially.

The reason, to follow the train of thought introduced by Mr. Gapper, is that these leaders fail to fully comprehend how information spreads and feeds upon itself, especially in the areas of science and technology.

Science and technology thrives on the spread of information, the openness to new ideas, the acceptance of change, and the interaction with others who have a driving interest in science and technology.

History has shown that science and technology will continue to flourish with or without your participation. However, if you decide to remove your participation, you will fall behind, and you will find it harder and harder to catch up.

Yes, you may want to maintain your national identity. You may want to keep out immigrants. You may want to escape the bureaucrats in Brussels. You may want to retain you old jobs. You may want the pace of change to slow down. You may want to hold on to what you know.

And, you can…if you want to let the world move ahead without you.

Mr. Gapper is pointing out, I believe, that the world will move ahead without you, and you will suffer the consequences of your decision and science and technology dash on into the future.

The noted economist William Baumol wrote about this pace of change in his 2002 book titled “The Free-Market Innovation Machine.” Mr. Baumol’s research, presented on page 76 of his book, showed that the interval it took between the time an innovation was introduced into an industry and the time there occurred a competitive entry to this innovation took almost 33 years in the time period 1887-1906.

In the 1967-1986 period, the interval was reduced to 3.4 years!

This last result was more than 30 year ago! What might the interval be now?

The point is this is how the business world is changing. This is how science and technology is driving the story.

Globalization is bad? Globalization is killing jobs? Globalization is destroying culture? Globalization is what it is: the spread of information throughout the world, especially in the areas of science and technology.

History has shown that globalization cannot be stopped. It may be slowed but not stopped. And, those trying to slow down the globalization will fall behind.

Mr. Gapper is pointing this out in his opinion piece, which he titles “The Fatal Divide for Business in Brexit Britain.” Now that the “Leavers” are in control of the process, pragmatism has left the field and the negotiations are in the hands of those that have very little experience in productivity, “with no practical experience of, or interest in science and industry.”

He goes even further and claims that the leadership is now composed primarily of “Luddites,” with a Luddite being “someone who is opposed or resistant to new technologies or technological change.”

It seems to me that those in favor of drawing back and concentrating first and foremost upon their own nation are defining the argument between those that want to hold onto what they now have, the jobs that now exist, and those that want to move into a future for their own financial benefit and well-being.

To me, the argument is more about the fact that innovation and globalization are going to take place regardless of what anyone tries to do and what needs to be done to help those that are not the immediate beneficiaries of the new technologies and technological change.

Here, the concern is with people not being prepared with the skills and experience to handle the new technologies and the technological change, who do not have the access to lifetime education and training, and who are not mobile in the sense of being able to move where the jobs are. And, there is the need to be prepared for changes in the culture, new participants in the society, and new ways of thinking.

In my view, the issues presented in the last paragraph are going to be needed, regardless of whatever position one takes about the situation. Science and technology are going to drive the change, the change is going to take place somewhere, and adjustments will be required whether or not you back off from the rapid changes that are taking place in the world around us.

So, to me, it is not an either/or situation. Information is going to spread, innovation is science, and technology is going to take place, and not everyone will be at the leading edge of the changes. Therefore, society must do something to be as inclusive as possible to help those that are lagging behind, participate as much as possible with what is going on.

Right now, politicians are taking advantage of the discontent that exists within Great Britain, within the United States, within Europe, and elsewhere. The problem is that these politicians will benefit from their short ride into power but will fall far short of what the discontented voters actually want and need. In the end, these politicians will only postpone what actually needs to be done.

Globalization is here with us - and, it is here to stay.

As a consequence, we need to stop complaining about it and get to work. We need to make globalization work better, we need to support and enhance the spread of information, and we need to develop the plans and programs that will make life better for those are not fully participants in the expansion.

If the past 60 years are any indication, the path of globalization creates lots and lots of new wealth. The goal is to make sure that fewer and fewer people are left out of participating in the increase in the wealth.

In the age of individualization, the age that I grew up in, the emphasis was put on those who stepped out, the industry leaders and the entrepreneurs and made their way in the world. The others suffered because of their lack of initiative. But things moved slower then, we believed that people had time to adjust to the system.

Today, see that everything is moving much, much faster, and the skills and knowledge needed in the environment change almost overnight. A system that is evolving so rapidly needs to be augmented by programs that bring people along with the needs of the system, and this means, more than ever, that everyone must be a part of the system.

Mr. Gapper just is calling this requirement to our attention.

