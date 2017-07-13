June Order Battle Between Boeing And Airbus

The order battle between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) is one way for the companies to flex their muscles, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Even though the orders (in terms of value) are in no way a reflection of financial performance, it's important to have a look at the order inflow. That's because it offers a good idea of which manufacturer has the best mix of discount, comfort, slot availability and efficiency.

In this article, I will look at the order inflow during June for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow- and wide-body markets.

Source: Aviationsource.com

Overview for June

In June, Airbus and Boeing together hauled in 322 orders compared to 39 in the same month last year. The strong year-over-year increase can be attributed to the timing of air shows in subsequent years. Looking at the division of the orders in June, Boeing can be marked as the clear winner: Airbus received 138 orders while Boeing received 184 orders.

In June, Boeing booked 184 orders split between 80 wide-body aircraft and 104 narrow-body aircraft:

Paris Air Show Order; AerCap (AER) signed for 30 Boeing 787-9 jets.

Paris Air Show Order; Aviation Capital Group signed for 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft.

Paris Air Show Order; China Aircraft Leasing Company signed for 15 MAX 10 aircraft and 35 MAX jets.

Paris Air Show Order; El Al signed for 2 Boeing 787-8s and 1 787-9.

Paris Air Show Order; Norwegian (OTCPK:NWARF) exercised options for 2 Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Paris Air Show Order; Ryanair (RYAAY) ordered another 10 Boeing 737 MAX 200 jets adding to their commitment for 100 MAX 200 jets.

Paris Air Show Order; United Airlines (UAL) ordered four Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

The Singapore Airlines deal (OTCPK:SINGY) has been finalized, reflected in the order book as an order for 20 Boeing 777-9 jets and 19 Boeing 787-10s.

BOC Aviation ordered four Boeing 787-9 jets.

Two unidentified customers ordered seven and 15 Boeing 737 MAX jets, one of which could possibly be assigned to a deal with Okay Airways during the air show.

The full report for Boeing's orders and deliveries in June can be found here.

In June, Airbus booked 138 orders split between two wide-body aircraft and 136 narrow-body aircraft:

Paris Air Show deal; GECAS ordered 100 Airbus A32neo aircraft.

Paris Air Show deal; Delta Air Lines (DAL) ordered 10 Airbus A320ceo aircraft.

Paris Air Show deal; Air Lease (AL) ordered 12 Airbus A320neo LR aircraft.

Paris Air Show deal; Hi Fly ordered 2 Airbus A330ceo aircraft.

Low-cost carrier Vueling ordered 3 Airbus A32ceo aircraft.

The full report for Airbus’ orders and deliveries in June can be found here.

For Boeing and Airbus, June strongly reflected the timing of the Paris Air Show. Boeing saw strong appeal for its wide body jets, partly caused by the finalization of an earlier announced aircraft deal. Airbus stayed somewhat behind, but a 140 aircraft deal that has yet to be finalized could be a major boost for the European jet maker which is seeing rather weak order inflow for its wide body new engine option jet and the Airbus A350.

Overview Year to Date

Figure 1: Infographic Orders June 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis.net)

Airbus received 45 cancellations up until May, leaving the jet maker with 203 net orders - up from the 73 orders a month earlier. Year to date, Boeing received 438 orders and 57 cancellations, bringing its net orders to 381 – up 173 from a month earlier. Looking at the net orders, Boeing is having a lead over Airbus, but it only takes one or two bad months and that lead could slip. Looking at the leads that Boeing still has, a steady rate of finalization of aircraft deals should put Boeing firm on top in the order battle.

Order inflow in May was appreciably balanced between narrow and wide body: 25% of the orders were for a wide body jet and 75% were narrow body orders. Whereas Airbus sold most narrow body jets, Boeing outsold Airbus in the wide body segment by far.

Conclusion

After a weak May month, June was a strong month as expected. Looking at the leads Boeing should be able to accumulate more orders than last year. What counts for Boeing and Airbus is that the order composition will be important as well. Whereas, Boeing continues to sell the Boeing 787, Airbus seems to have some trouble selling the Airbus A350. The A350 competes with the Boeing 777 for which there is little interest at the moment.

For investors, it's important to note that Boeing and Airbus have healthy backlogs allowing them to increase production on their narrow-body programs, which should positively impact financial performance. Both jet makers also are working on cost cutting on their newest wide-body jets, where Airbus is also working on ramping up production. Currently, I like Boeing shares a bit better because of the huge free cash flow the company generates.

