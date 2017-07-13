Target: Massive Disconnect Between Sentiment And Results Creates Buying Opportunity

Over the past couple of months, I’ve written on Target (TGT) twice. The most recent time was during the implosion in the stock brought on by Amazon's (AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM). Target’s stock made a new low that day I backed up the truck at $49 and advised readers to do the same. Here we are today, and much of what I expected to happen came to be. My primary purpose is not to gloat -Target laid out an updated roadmap, and I like what I see. Now is not too late to pick up deeply discounted shares in a dividend champion.

Recent Announcement

Today (July 13, 2017), Target notched up their Q2 guidance following continued robust sales in their new lines, and they now expect same-store sales gains! Contrast this with single digit declines previously guided by management. Here’s what I said June 7:

Given the great Q1, I don't think it'd be unreasonable to guide to $4.40. At $4.40 Target trades at under 12X earnings. Expect a dividend hike too, Bloomberg is guiding for a 6.66% hike for next quarter. Target trades with the highest yield it ever has, double what it offered in 2009... Management was very conservative with their guidance (far too conservative it would appear) and results are beginning to show the rumors of Target's demise have been greatly exaggerated. I'll enjoy my 4.5% yield while I wait for market sentiment to change.

Now, here is Target's release:

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) today updated its guidance for second quarter 2017 comparable sales and earnings per share. As a result of improved traffic and sales trends through the first two months of the quarter, Target is now expecting to report a modest increase in its second quarter comparable sales. In addition, the Company now expects to report second quarter GAAP and Adjusted EPS1 above the high end of its previous guidance range of $0.95 to $1.15. Both GAAP and Adjusted EPS are expected to reflect a 5 to 9 cent benefit driven by the net tax effect of the Company’s global sourcing operations. In addition, GAAP EPS is expected to reflect 2 to 3 cents of pressure related to the unfavorable resolution of tax matters. Target plans to report its second quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, August 16. “Target’s recent progress reinforces our confidence and commitment to our strategy as we build an even better Target for tomorrow. Following better-than-expected results in the first quarter, we’ve seen additional, broad-based improvement in traffic and category sales trends in the second quarter, despite continued challenges in the competitive environment” said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target. “Our team is energized and focused on enhancing and modernizing the Targetshopping experience, and our guests are responding. The launch of Cloud Island in May was a success, and our team will be rolling out four more exclusive brands across Home and Apparel in the next few months, in support of our plan to launch 12 new brands by the end of 2018. We are also pleased with initial results of the Twin Cities rollout of Target Restock, providing next-day delivery of a shopping-cart-sized shipment from an assortment of more than 10,000 essential items.”

I’m not a soothsayer, Target’s strategy simply made sense. Whenever I ran a business (or invested in one), I followed a really simple question: “What does/will this company do to differentiate itself?” When I’ve invested in companies that offer a better product at a reasonable price, I tend to quite well. Anecdotal, sure but it’s worked well for me. Now let’s look at Target’s bread and butter, their apparel lines. Best products in the category, reasonable price. Now, Target’s modernizing the brands and drawing substantial sales gains and acclaim.

Cloud Island, Target's new baby brand garnering significant sales gains

Modernizing the company at a rapid pace

Since writing my articles on Target, they’ve announced a same-day delivery platform called Target Restock that made it hard to differentiate themselves from Amazon (a good thing). The project is only currently being tested in the Twin Cities, but management claims it has posted promising results. While Amazon has a heck of a time doing same day delivery in smaller areas in which they do not have a distribution center, all Target needs is a store in the area and they can do it no problem… It’s not like buying Whole Foods is going to fix things for Amazon, either. Maybe it will fix their grocery offering, but they would not have the same variety of offerings compared to a Target platform.

Future catalysts

What I think would be brilliant on Target’s part is to monetize “Red Delivery” and create something that competes with Amazon Prime. If Target “offers a better service at a competitive price” they can begin eating feasting on Amazon’s lunch. Target’s pockets are just as deep as Amazon’s (frankly, I prefer Target’s balance sheet, though Amazon has the luxury of expensive equity and no dividend) and if they need to run this at breakeven to hold market share from Amazon, so be it. Imagine “Red Delivery” telling you to swing in store with a $10 coupon, there’s a new clothing line inside. Something like “We’ll have your favorites waiting at the front of the store."

Can the share price catch a break

Target has been one of the most infuriating stocks to own in my portfolio. No matter what management does, the stock keeps losing ground usually on news that has nothing to do with Target's execution. Target beats, the stock goes up then right back down. Amazon buys Whole Foods, three-year low for TGT. Target beats AGAIN, back to pre-Whole Foods price. It feels like the stock has been taking two one step forward, two steps back for months. However, with continued execution, the stock will begin to show capital appreciation. In the meantime, sit back and collect an incredible (for a company as sound as Target) dividend.

All these results are coming before Target's growth strategies commence. The store renovations are beginning and the same-day delivery is ramping up. I am of the belief that Target as a company is not broken, it's positioning to grow faster. With this improved guidance, the stock trades at 11x my estimate for 2017 earnings... Wal-Mart (WMT) for reference trades at 17.

Conclusion

This entry point is phenomenal. When Target released terrible guidance the stock traded at $57. After two earnings beats (or at least meeting guidance that was set when Target traded at $70) the stock trades at $53. It's truly asinine. Target is currently my largest holding (and has been since the Amazon Whole Foods tie up) and even with 10% capital gains, I'm not selling a single share. Not until the stock meets my price "target." Which given the new initiatives and dividend, will be in the mid $70 range...

Thank-you for reading.