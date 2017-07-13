J.C. Penney: Not A Buy Yet

J.C. Penney (JCP) is a challenging investment. The uncertainty across every corner of retail makes buying into consistently profitable businesses like Macy’s (M) an uncomfortable notion, let alone a damaged company like J.C. Penney. Online retailers like Amazon (AMZN) have caused quakes in the retail landscape that we still haven’t settled into. I personally feel that equilibrium will eventually be found, as not everyone wants to buy “everything” over the internet. Amazon’s own moves into brick and mortar locations are proof of my theory.

Regardless, that balance has yet to be found, and retailers are struggling to revamp their game plan in the wake of this new competitor. Assuming that adaptation does occur within the industry, and Amazon doesn’t bankrupt all of its competition, retail stocks are offering cheap valuations for those hunting long term plays. J.C. Penney is not one of those companies.

Retail is in a staring contest right now as there are far too many players in the game. Sears (SHLD) has been flirting with bankruptcy for a while now, and J.C. Penney could best be described as a kite in a hurricane. JCP’s CFO is leaving the firm, and I read this as someone getting out before things get rough. To the company’s credit, management has done a lot in terms of stemming off the decline that JCP was going through. Sadly I just don’t see the potential for large scale growth when the entire retail segment is facing voracious competition from Amazon.

I just watched my hometown JCP store extend its “store closing” sale as they failed to finish off their inventory. It doesn’t paint a good picture.

The financials are all you need

One look at J.C. Penney's financial development over the past five or even 10 years tells you this isn’t the play to consider. Since fiscal 2008, the company’s revenue stream has declined by 36.8%. JCP hasn’t turned a full-year profit since fiscal 2011. Fiscal 2017 did produce some shock and awe with $192 million in net income for the quarter ended January 31. While it’s a step in the right direction, it didn’t really make up for the losses incurred over the previous few quarters leading up to it. The most recent quarter also failed to do its job in terms of developing a positive trend. For the quarter ending April 30, J.C. Penney reported another revenue decline year over year to $2.71 billion versus $2.81 in 2016. The company reported a loss of $180 million with a resultant diluted earnings per share of ($0.58).

J.C. Penney’s debt payments are high. With over $4.4 billion in long-term debt, the current portion of their bill was $319 million in the first quarter of the year. I think this really hampers their abilities to progress, especially since they can’t turn consistent profits. They can’t seem to keep much cash on hand (probably paying those bills) in spite of their streamlining of useable stores. Current cash is $157 million. Barring a surprisingly good earnings release, I assume they’ll have to procure more financing in order to keep paying things. Operating cash flow is sporadic; and reductions to debt are putting free cash flows in the red. Who wants to invest in a stock with this many headaches?

Moving Forward

The remainder of the year will tell a lot about where J.C. Penney is heading. The new initiative seems to be getting off of the reliance on apparel and into things like toys. It was recently announced that they’ll be putting toy departments into their stores in an attempt to draw in more child-based spending. They also plan to push harder on “back to school” initiatives. Whether or not the idea will prove successful remains to be seen. Another move that could show promise is their reintroduction of appliances. Again, it is difficult to see where this will lead without more reported results. Home Depot (HD) has been pushing its appliance sales, and Sears is working on operating store locations based solely around mattresses and appliances.

It all still comes down to the number of players in the market. Amazon’s emergence has shrunk the market size available to brick and mortar. Someone needs to bite the bullet for these companies to maintain their current standing. My money is still on Sears being that unfortunate soldier. If that happens, you open up a large portion of the appliance market. That could in turn give J.C. Penney its chance. Until a large economic factor like that occurs; I wouldn’t touch this stock with a ten foot poll.