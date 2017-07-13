Seadrill Partners: Why No News Could Be Good News

A reader asked me why I said this wasn't necessarily bad news; here is my response.

I've previously written two articles on the possibility of bankruptcy for Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP), and have been commenting on this issue in the comment sections of other contributors' articles. If you need some background on the whole situation, I suggest you start there.

Two Good Questions

A reader recently asked me in the discussion below an article by the excellent Vladimir Zernov:

Ulrik, you previously stated that SDLP's lack of disclosure by the self imposed June 30th deadline for the cross-default was 'not necessarily a bad thing and could be good.' Do you mind giving some reason behind your thinking in that regard?? I can't see how no disclosure is ever a good thing. But I could be wrong.

He continued:

I'm surprised you feel comfortable going long this stock as it is in imminent danger of declaring bankruptcy (as disclosed in SDLP's 10-K) if they can't clear the cross-default and IF SDRL files Chapter 11 (as they disclosed in their 10-K as well).

This article is my attempt to answer these questions.

No News Is ARMAGEDDON! Or is it?

So, why on earth wouldn't I interpret the deafening silence from SDLP management as a sure sign of impending doom? Mental images of an office in disarray come easily to mind. People running around with sweaty shirts they haven't changed for days. Secretaries crying. The CEO, Mark Morris, shouting "Shred everything! Shred it all!" when he is not speaking frantically into his phone. Sounds like some of your fears here? I have them too.

Then again, fear of the unknown is a good place to start looking for investment gold.

Intelligent Speculation - Yes, Please!

Easy to say, so let me walk you through how I think about this.

First, some background: I mostly do buy-to-hold-forever purchasing of what I believe to be good companies bought at good prices (who doesn't...), but I also do what I call "intelligent speculations" where there is a real -- but estimable -- chance of loss, either partly or completely.

So, I would bet $1 on a coin toss if I stood to win $5 if it comes up tails. This wouldn't be an "investment" in the traditional Grahamesque sense of reasonably protecting against loss. Instead, it becomes a game of odds and if you believe it is within your circle of competence to figure out a way to sensibly estimate those odds and the outcomes behind them, then it moves from speculation to intelligent speculation. Even if you lose everything on a particular deal it's OK because you are playing to win over the course of many coin tosses.

As I've stated before, I believe SDLP is an intelligent speculation. In probabilistic terms, that means I think it has an expected value, given all possible outcomes adjusted for their probability, that is higher than the given stock price plus my margin of safety (in this case, more aptly named "margin of wishful thinking").

The Method: Probability Estimates in Five Easy Steps

Now, why do I say the broken deadline of the 30th is not necessarily bad and could be good? I will ask myself a series of questions.

First, what possible realities/reasons are behind this? I don't care if they are probable or even plausible. I just care if they are possible. Could it be the deal is already dead, but SDLP management is just spending time wiring the money to personal accounts in the Cayman Islands? Sure. Could it be SDLP is sold to another market player on the condition the deal isn't disclosed just yet? Sure. It's theoretically possible. And so on. I can list everything I can think of. I can find angry pessimists and ask them to think of more things.

Second, I tried to group these possible reasons into some more manageable clusters or scenarios, and in this case I come up with four:

Negotiations have broken down definitively, and SDLP has no agreement with creditors and no hope of getting one. Negotiations are ongoing, but an agreement is far away. Negotiations are ongoing and an agreement is close. SDLP already has an agreement with creditors.

The scenarios ideally need to be mutually exclusive and collectively exhaustive. Ideally.

Third -- and importantly -- inspired by all the brainstorm-esque ideas from step one, I ask myself about each of these possibilities: What needs to also be true for this to be true? These answers can come in both conjunctive (A + B) or disjunctive (A or B) ways.

For example, for it to be true that SDLP negotiations are already broken down and beyond repair, it must be true that SDLP management stands to gain in some shape or form from not disclosing it. It must also be true (A + B) that the parallel SDRL negotiations are failing (I'm paraphrasing here as there are a few steps in between, but hopefully you accept that it's nearly impossible for SDLP to go bankrupt, while SDRL doesn't).

Fourth, I repeat step three on all the new statements until I hit either facts (i.e., "John Frederiksen has the $1B in cash needed" = true) or things I feel comfortable estimating (i.e., "Scrap value of rigs must be above $10B" = false). For things that don't reduce to facts (and probabilities of either 0% or 100%), I estimate likelihoods.

Fifth, these likelihoods can then be multiplied back up the "tree" of disjunctions and conjunctions to yield percentage answers to my top questions. In this case: Will SDLP file for bankruptcy?

Wait, Isn't This Just Hiding Bias in Fancy Methods?

No. This way gives a better, more accurate estimate than simply trying to "eyeball" the top question right off the bat. Why? Because if you have to estimate 50 smaller questions, all of your mistakes tend to go in random directions, which means that they cancel out to some degree. Errors are noise because they don't "hang" on anything in reality.

The truth, on the other hand, will go in one direction only. If you go with just one top-level estimate, you have a hard time distinguishing noise from signal. If you do an analysis like this, you amplify the signal behind the noise.

If you want the mythological source of this insight, see the story of Francis Galton on bull weighing. If you want the how-to manual, read Super Forecasting by Philip Tetlock.

Enough Talk - Give Me the Results!

To just quickly run down my conclusions of the four categories above in the second step:

1. I think it is actually highly unlikely (<5%) that the negotiations are already beyond repair, as nobody would stand to gain from not disclosing it, and because it can't be the case that SDLP fails while SDRL survives -- which again means that a negative SDLP disclosure is not postponed simply to give SDRL time to get on dry land. Furthermore, SDLP management has expressed a great deal of confidence in an agreement being reached, and I'm not sure it's perfectly legal for them to sit on definite information to the contrary.

2. This, of course, is a big possibility, especially because there is ample opportunity for the SDRL negotiations to poison the SDLP negotiations. Effectively holding SDLP hostage.

3. This, too, is a big possibility as I see several scenarios where the SDLP creditors (a subset of SDRL creditors) feel as if they are playing a card in their hands by closing the SDLP deal too soon. They get leverage in the SDRL deal by not closing the SDLP deal. This doesn't mean they (and SDLP management) are confident that an agreement will eventually be reached; it's just part of the positioning and leverage of negotiation (disclosure: I teach negotiation to executives and management consultants, so it flavors my thinking).

4. Unlikely, but not impossible -- and actually slightly more likely than No. 1 above (I give it around 7%), mainly because there are scenarios where SDLP creditors will require SDLP to postpone disclosing an agreement (and the terms of that agreement) because of ongoing SDRL negotiations. This would be a legitimate reason for SDLP management to simply sail past the deadline without a word. If they do, they'd loose the agreement already on hand.

Wait -- Didn't You Forget the Percentage Chances on 2 and 3?

I'm still working on how to divide the remaining 88% between options 2 and 3 (part of the problem here is that they are not clearly defined, but cover a spectrum). But due to my overall analysis that all involved parties stand to gain from an agreement, I'm leaning toward an overweight in 3.

That One Piece of Information

One of the perks of this system is that each new piece of information can be taken to your existing work and inserted: Percentage chances are re-estimated and a new top-level probability is inferred.

My take on the broken deadline of the 30th is that it didn't increase the percentage chance of scenario 1 above, as far as I can see. Instead, it actually shifted probability from scenarios 1 (no deal) and 3 (deal imminent) into 2 (deal is far away) and 4 (deal is already done). That might be both positive and negative depending on the nitty-gritty details. I haven't made up my mind entirely.

If You Skipped the Article and Just Want the Conclusion

Answer to Question 1: There are plausible scenarios where a deal is at hand but kept undisclosed due to preserving negotiation leverage in the parallel SDRL negotiation.

Answer to Question 2: While I realize SDLP might declare bankruptcy, I believe the odds and their subsequent payout justifies the risk -- including a margin for wishful thinking.

Note: Due to certain aspects of negotiation leverage, I see a very real possibility that this isn't over before very close to the Sept. 30th deadline (SDRL bond maturity).

I hope this sheds some light on my thinking. I'm very open to yours, so please comment.

