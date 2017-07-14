Sand In Shoes: Solid As A Rock (BlackRock)?

Based on this, my initial research, I will determine if a change to the portfolio is something I should consider and will solicit your comments.

I will analyze the position and compare it to a darling in the DGI world from the same industry.

In this article I will discuss one of the four remaining positions we haven’t looked at in depth yet.

So far, through the course of my previous articles, I have discussed my rationale for purchasing many of the stocks in the Sand in Shoes portfolio. Up to this point we have discussed all of the positions that I am not proud of, and we have learned a few valuable lessons. Sometimes I have to learn the lesson more than once, but hopefully now I can move forward and make better decisions.

For a few of the positions like my banking stocks I am sitting on substantial unrealized losses but have decided to hold onto them for the time being for reasons discussed here. Some of the positions, like Southern Copper Corp (SCCO), I have actually made a nice profit on, but the stock does not fit in this portfolio, so I will be closing the position out in the near future. And for three of my positions, the purchases have been made since I started writing for Seeking Alpha and I believe I will be immensely happy with all three for years to come, namely Home Depot (HD), Hormel Foods (HRL), and AT&T (T). I will continue to monitor them, of course, but I am extremely excited that soon I can begin to report on the (hopefully) ever increasing dividends these wonderful companies will be paying me in the future.

There are four stocks that I have not yet discussed in any detail. Two of them I purchased since I started reading articles at Seeking Alpha, and began investing as a Dividend Growth Investor. The other two I purchased before I discovered SA, but was already thinking like a DGI I just didn’t know what exactly to call it. Those stocks are Amgen (AMGN), BlackRock (BLK), Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), and Southern Company (SO).

Today I will discuss BlackRock Inc., by far my biggest winner in the Sand in Shoes portfolio, and will share my rationale for purchasing it. Then we’ll run BLK and one of their competitors through the paces and see which one comes out on top and decide if further action needs to be taken.

I first purchased BLK in May of 2012. I purchased 14 shares for a little over $2,400 ($171.40 per share). While I have owned them I have also collected almost $600 in dividends. The 14 shares are worth more than $6,100 as I type this. There is no part of this picture I am upset with, and my only regret is I did not have the ability to purchase more shares.

At the time of my purchase, specifically May 30, 2012, shares of BLK were yielding 3.3% (see chart below). The stock briefly dipped below $165/share after it had traded over $200/share a handful of times the previous copule of years and I caught it on the way back up. I caught it very near the bottom of a 5 year low. Something about blind squirrels...

BLK Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Anyway! They started paying a quarterly dividend of $0.20/share in 2003 and had raised it every year except for one to where it was paying $1.50/share per quarter at the time I purchased it. It now pays $2.50/share per quarter.

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is a Dividend Challenger, having raised their dividend each of the past 8 years. BLK currently has a 2.3% yield, and has a 5 year Dividend Growth Rate of 10.7%. During the financial crisis of 2008, they held it steady for two years (2008-2009) and started raising it again in 2010 and have continued with that policy since. Note that this year they have paid half (light blue bar below) of the expected $10/share dividend, so the upward trend is fully expected to continue.

From BlackRock’s site

Meanwhile, the DGI darling I spoke of that we will also be analyzing is none other than T. Rowe Price Group (TROW). This stock is a Dividend Champion, one of 109, meaning they have raised their dividend for 25 or more years. In T. Rowe Price’s case, they have managed to raise their dividend each year for 31 straight years. Quite an impressive feat.

But let’s dive in to the metrics.

Revenue Per Share Increasing:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 CAGR BLK 9.46 10.41 11.25 11.46 11.21 3.5% TROW 3.06 3.50 4.03 4.26 4.30 7.0%

Both BLK and TROW have done a good job of increasing their Revenue Per Share. TROW has grown at a better clip, and also does not have a down year as BLK had from 2015-2016. I have to give the edge to TROW on this metric.

Book Value Per Share Increasing

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 CAGR BLK 145.18 155.47 162.69 171.28 237.79 10.4% TROW 18.82 21.41 22.34 20.66 23.75 4.8%

Again, both companies have done a great job of growing BV/Share, but here BLK has grown more consistently (no down years in the past five) and grown it a little more quickly. BLK gets the edge here.

Quality Rating

Value Line Safety Financial Strength BLK 2 A+ TROW 1 A+

Not much to say here. Both BLK and TROW received the second best out of nine Financial Strength scores, but Value Line rates TROW slightly safer than BLK. TROW wins this round.

Cash/Total Debt:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 BLK 60% 62% 116% 126% 126%

Yes, you are only seeing BLK in the above table. That’s because TROW has no debt. As in $0. While BLK is certainly not leveraged in any meaningful way, and having more Cash than Total Debt as they currently have is extremely nice, TROW with their zero debt wins this one.

Free Cash Flow & Dividend Payout Ratio

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 TROW FCF 918.6M 1.2B 1.3B 1.4B 1.3B Payout Ratio 65.7% 34.5% 36.7% 77.4% 41.0% BLK FCF 2.8B 3.8B 3.6B 3.4B 2.5B Payout Ratio 38.5% 31.0% 37.5% 43.1% 61.5%

Well TROW’s numbers look a little strange, don’t they? If their cash flow has been rising for the most part (save 2016), why has their Payout Ratio been all over the board? Well quite simply because they paid special dividends in both 2012 (of $1/share) and 2015 ($2). Ahhhh, now we might see part of the reason TROW is a favorite among Dividend Growth Investors. Other than the special dividends, their payout ratios are fairly close. TROW wins this round.

TROW Dividend data by YCharts

Common Shares Outstanding

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 CAGR BLK 175.0M 170.2M 168.2M 166.4M 164.4M -1.2% TROW 253.4M 258.3M 259.6M 254.6M 245.5M -0.6%

Both have reduced their share count over the years, but BLK has done it slightly quicker and in a more methodical manner. The edge goes to BLK here.

Conclusion

So if you were not keeping track, TROW slightly edged BLK out in 4 of our 6 contests. The two special dividends and total lack of debt set TROW apart in my mind. I have loved owning BlackRock, and would be loath to sell it, but I might have to consider trimming some of my BLK and picking up some shares of TROW. I do have at the moment more than 20% of the value of my portfolio in BLK, which is probably not a good idea. The question is, would it be smart to sell BLK and put the funds in the same industry? Probably better than owning a single stock, but maybe not the best solution.

Given the slightly higher yield of TROW (3.0%) vs. BLK (2.3%), a switch, even of a portion of my funds, would give me a boost in my quarterly dividend income.

This is, of course, strictly a historical analysis. More analysis must be done before I make any decisions. It’s hard to argue with the strength of BlackRock’s iShares product. And despite the apparent switch from active to passive management, TROW just announced a nice increase in assets under management.

I have to be honest, I'm having a bit of trouble with this one. It's hard to sell a stock that has done this for you since you owned it:

BLK data by YCharts

Please leave a comment and give me your thoughts. If you love TROW and say so in the comments please also disclose that you are long if you are. And please help with the further analysis. I'm not sure you could go wrong with either stock, but I am wondering what you all would do here. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCCO, HD, HRL, T, AMGN, BLK, SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.