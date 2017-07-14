Enphase Energy Revival

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) has hit a home run, actually two, this week. At one of the largest solar events of the year, Intersolar 2017, held in San Francisco this week, the company's partners are debuting the next evolution of residential solar PV technology - AC modules, aka microinverters, 2.0. The LG NeON2 ACe and the Jinko Solar Eagle AC 60 AC modules will allow Enphase to hit its cost and margin estimates projected on the company's Analyst Day, and will possibly be accompanied with revenue projections for Q2 - $76M, Q3 - $86M and Q4 - $96M. LG Solar (OTC:LGEAF) and Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) have partnered with Enphase to start mass-producing AC Modules, and in all reality, the market for this technology is pretty much wide open, having only been tapped successfully by SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) with its high-end, 96-cell Equinox X22-series AC Modules. If you look at the product details, the Enphase AC Modules with LG and Jinko Solar are superior products that will seriously compete with what SunPower currently has to offer.

In a recent article that appeared in Europe, Enphase co-founder Raghu Belur divulged some initial stats on the AC Modules which the company has produced with its Chinese and Korean partners. In 2017 alone, Enphase might record a backlog of more than 350,000 AC Modules, which would represent a high-teens percentage of overall microinverters sold by the company. Recall that SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) was just a blip on the radar before SolarCity (NASDAQ:TSLA) marketed its power optimizers a few years ago; it was marketing muscle from SolarCity that helped propel SolarEdge to where it is today.

Now, Enphase Energy has acquired some muscle to help propel its world-class microinverter technology to the next level; in my opinion, this is a seriously undervalued company, a technical jewel which may be reviving its business and turning profitable. Why else would billionaire, Silicon Valley legend T.J. Rodgers even bother with Enphase if he did not believe it had a serious product to offer the world? TJ recognized SunPower's value well before anyone else did, and maybe he is going to hit another home run just like he did with his 22-to-1 SunPower bet back in 2001.

More is better, right? Some will state that Enphase's new AC Modules will hurt its margins. However, maybe the AC Modules will enter new markets that the company has never reached before, and it will be Enphase's partners that help catapult it into new markets and bring it back from the edge of the abyss. More microinverters sold means greater likelihood of complete AC Module market dominance by Enphase. More microinverters sold by Jinko Solar, LG, Enphase and SunPower equates to an MLPE market dominance. Where does the LG high-end, Jinko Solar low-end products leave the high-end Equinox from SunPower? Maybe this new AC Module market is reminiscent of how the EV market is unfolding right now. Think of SunPower like Tesla, then LG and Jinko Solar like Chevrolet and Volvo, with others jumping onto the EV bandwagon, but instead of EVs, substitute microinverters. It's the installers that will make this solar technology evolution happen. AC Modules represent simplicity, single product, single SKU, easier upfront sales, faster installs, increased productivity, less mistakes, and this is why SunPower's last 2 quarters (Q4 2016, Q1 2017) have pegged its Equinox AC modules at 67% and 80% of all new product orders; this is definitely a trend.

With the AC Module estimates given by co-founder Raghu Belur, Enphase is looking at a 10k-15k daily run rate which puts it back to the quarterly 800k-1M microinverter run rate needed to put the company in the black. AC Modules, or ACMs, will allow the company to achieve its "30-20-10" objective - i.e., 30% margin, 20% OpEx and 10% operating margin. Furthermore, Enphase boasts of having had its best-ever quarter in Europe - meaning the company is becoming less and less dependent on U.S. sales (80%) and local market dynamics like what happened with California in Q1. In April 2018, it is planning on releasing the IQ7 "global" microinverter into entirely new markets like Germany.

The Enphase co-founder's comments point to a major market shift that is occurring: new building projects calling for solar, huge housing associations adding solar, old fossil-fuel combustion engine companies switching to EVs, battery storage companies touting huge storage solutions (Powerwall, Resu, Sonnen). In urban settings, AC Modules will be ideal - tight, cramped roofs, shading, little room for central string inverters or safety issues with high DC voltage, regulation mandates (NEC). AC Module projects in urban settings will typically be between 4-12 panels which are easily installed with a single 20 Amp double-pole, branch circuit. Solutions in this realm are not ideal for your optimized strings, and SolarEdge will not work under 8 panels. As panel wattage increases, less and less panels will be needed for the solar project - and 500 watt panels are just around the corner. Higher-wattage panels and power scalability of IQ architecture will be Enphase Energy's lifeline.

Mentioning big storage companies in the previous paragraph was truly meant to show the need for reliable solar PV solutions which Enphase offers. The AC Battery offered by the company is a unique product, but like the rest of the storage industry, its initial sales hype of 70,000 AC Battery orders was a bit overestimated. Nevertheless, Enphase is still competing with the heavyweights, whereas storage competitors like Bill Gates's Aquion have gone bankrupt, and others have done just as worse when compared to their initial hype. The 70,000 AC Battery order is still possible, just not in a year. The AC Battery may not have been a home run for Enphase, but it has still holds a 7% EMEA market share for storage despite critics of the product's $/kWh pricing at more than twice the competition. Consider the market share boost if ACB 2.0 addresses that main issue - Enphase is not wed to Eliiy Power, and Enphase's microinverter technology could easily find another suitor.

As a shareholder, I feel quite confident that Enphase has finally released the AC Modules with its partners. Per the co-founder's remarks, the company is looking at a 10k-15k run rate. That is a 900k inverter minimum per quarter approximation. San Francisco may be the first American city to mandate solar PV for all new buildings, but in Europe and countries still part of the Paris Climate Accord, that exists across the board. This "pre-installed PV" market is one that string inverter companies like SolarEdge cannot easily compete in, whereas Enphase is in the catbird's seat in this market - even beating out SunPower's high-end, 96-cell model with its 60-cell and 72-cell models which will "fit better" and install more easily.

Enphase has logged 18k sales for Q2, but for H2 2017 it is expecting to log 350k - that's almost a 2,000% jump. Taking the midpoint for the microinverters (12k), a 1 million/quarter run rate, say at $85, would mean at least $85-90 million in revenue can be achieved. Then, taking the $18 million savings with the "3, 6, 9 ladder," which is 7% in Q3 and 10% in Q4, shows serious margin improvement for the company. In effect, the AC module outlook is an immediate 15-20% share of Enphase's overall microinverter sales, which are likely to rise even higher in due time considering it is "in negotiation" with a third company at the time of this writing.

Finally, company President and CEO Paul Nahi stated that brand name and pricing were critical for making the AC Module a successful product, and in Enphase's first attempt to market AC Modules, its panel partner, Phono Solar, was an unknown. Furthermore, buying microinverters and solar panels separately turned out to be cheaper than buying the all-in-one AC Module product. This time, however, things are different. The brand names of LG and Jinko Solar, along with Enphase Energy, have passed the first checkpoint, and now, the solar world is waiting to see if the price promise will also be true. Nahi mentioned a price tag of about $200, and maybe that is the ballpark pricing for the Eagle AC 60; channel pricing would break down to ~$140 for the panel and ~$60 for the microinverter; this would further break down to about ~$0.80/W AC, which is a very competitive pricing. An Enphase revival is being witnessed here, and ACMs are going to help make that a reality.

