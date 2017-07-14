Snap's Ghostface Chillah Meets Pets.Com's Sock Puppet

Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda

Snap Inc.'s (SNAP) business model could have succeeded. Really. If only Snap would have been about seven years earlier with their incorporation and launch of the innovative, disappearing Snapchat message. This should have made Snap a social media powerhouse two years before the Facebook (FB) IPO occurred. And being first to market could have given Snap a global, greenfield opportunity. Being first to market oftentimes is so important in business. If Snap would have been first to market ahead of Facebook, then Snap should have secured their market share. Snap could have become a tech titan before Facebook did the same. In all candor, Snap's business model would have succeeded if they had just been about seven years earlier. Snap should have been about 7 years earlier with their business plan. If Snap had done this, then they coulda, woulda, shoulda become the champ. Just like Marlon Brando's character in On The Waterfront, Snap "coulda been a contendah." Sad that things were not different for Snap and Brando's character.

Snap's stock is not looking like a champ these days. In fact, if Snap were a boxer then they might consider selling advertising space on the bottom of their shoes. These ads would become visible whenever Snap's stock gets knocked down. The chart below illustrates how frequent knockdowns have become for this stock:

Character, Integrity, and Sound Judgement Matter For A CEO

In the beginning of the conceptual phase for Snap there was Reggie Brown, who coincidentally attended the same McCallie High School in Chattanooga as my son attended. Although Reggie was a few years ahead of my son and had graduated prior to my son arriving on the campus of this boarding school, I know the strong quality of the young men that McCallie produces. I believe that I have a general sense of who Reggie Brown was when he left McCallie to attend Stanford University. I believe that Reggie was a good person who was trusting and believed in the goodness, honor, and integrity of his fellow man. Unfortunately for Reggie, Evan Spiegel was one of his Stanford dormitory's residents. Spiegel's parents were both attorneys. 'Nuff said.

Pictured in the photo above from left to right: Reggie Brown, Bobby Murphy, and Evan Spiegel. Notice Reggie's iconic creation that he named Ghostface Chillah on the cake. Spiegel would later say that Brown made no meaningful contributions to the company's startup. It was Reggie who conceived the idea of the disappearing chat message that became the foundation of the platform that the startup company was based upon.

During conversation with some of his dorm mates on a given day, Reggie Brown conceived the idea of the disappearing chat message. Reggie then shared his idea with Evan Spiegel and they brought in Bobby Murphy to code the idea for this app. Reggie also later sketched and named Snap's iconic Ghostface Chillah. This L.A. Times article will communicate the timeline of these events and add context. But this Wikipedia on Snap will give you a greater insight into the character of Spiegel, or lack thereof. Scroll down to the sub-heading entitled, "Controversy." Notice how Spiegel attempted to mischaracterize Brown's contribution, trivialize Brown's role at the startup, and deny Brown's right to any ownership in the young venture.

Only after it became clear that Spiegel was going to lose in the ensuing court battle that recognized Brown's rightful status as a co-founder of the company did Spiegel acknowledge Brown's claim. Only then did Spiegel compensate Brown for his contribution with nearly $158 million in settlement. Good for Reggie. But this situation should not have played out in this manner. Spiegel's questionable ethics, apparent lack of character, and poor judgement created this unfortunate situation. Spiegel's mishandling of this situation likely cost Snap a great deal more money to compensate Brown than could have been negotiated in an amicable agreement. Spiegel's choices to attempt to swindle Brown out of his interest in this startup caused rancor, drama, bad publicity, and it showed Spiegel in a very poor light. This is not the quality of character that people want to see in the CEO of a public company.

It has begun to look like a pattern of misconduct that is emerging in Spiegel's mistreatment and mischaracterization of people and situations around him during his tenure at Snap. Anthony Pompliano has his own story to tell and a pending court case against Spiegel's company Snap. Noted short seller Carson Block of Muddy Waters has reviewed the Pompliano case and the character of Pompliano. Block states that Pompliano is a "very stand up guy. Very serious. Very honest."

Spiegel and Snap have attempted to assassinate Pompliano's character in the media just as they attempted to do to Reggie Brown. For those who wish to review and compare the Brown and Pompliano cases, it appears that the same unfortunate tactics that were used by Spiegel on Reggie Brown have also been used on Pompliano. Ethics, character, and sound judgement are important traits for a CEO of any company. Spiegel's conduct in these two instances appears to make him out to being highly questionable on each of these vital traits.

And then there are the approximately twenty class action lawsuits pending that allege Spiegel and Snap's management, "issued false and/or misleading information" to investors during the IPO process, specifically on key metrics such as user growth or Daily Active Users. These class actions in conjunction with the Pompliano lawsuit could be crucial for Snap management and Spiegel himself as they allege fraud. If fraud was committed during the IPO process by any person or persons at Snap then they could be subject to an SEC inquiry. Fraud is an offense that is considered a criminal felony and can be prosecuted as such. If any individual is convicted of fraud, then they could receive a prison sentence in addition to financial penalties, censure, etc. It should be understood by investors in Snap that the developments in the Pompliano case and the multiple class actions may be monitored by regulators at the SEC.

Investors should also understand that any contact to a publicly traded company from the SEC must immediately be reported to the public markets as a SEC inquiry. In past experience, I have seen the news announcement of an SEC inquiry cause a stock to halt trading mid-day and then gap down sharply upon re-opening after the news was determined to have had time to disseminate throughout the market. With today's technology it may not be necessary to halt a stock during trading hours. Perhaps the announcement of an SEC inquiry would create more of a flash crash event in which the stock simply trades down sharply in a matter of seconds as the news disseminates in the market. While no SEC inquiry has been reported by Snap at this time, and no SEC inquiry may ever occur, investors have the right to know that the existing lawsuits against Snap have implications that can significantly impact the price of the stock they own. Snap is a high-risk stock to own for a number of reasons and many of the newer investors in Snap with less experience in the markets have the right to be aware of these risks.

Patent Infringement Lawsuit May Impact GeoFilters

Furthermore, just this week on July 11th yet another lawsuit has emerged in which UnitedCorp intends to enforce on patent infringement claims against Snap. The announcement of this lawsuit was overshadowed this week by the headline news of Morgan Stanley's (MS) downgrade of Snap. But if the claims in this lawsuit by UnitedCorp were to prevail, then this event has the potential to gut the Snapchat app of its important GeoFilters. This could negatively impact Snap's ability to deliver all of the features that its user base has come to know. This event could also negatively impact advertisers on the Snap platform and cause a disruption of commerce with some number of advertisers. Accordingly, UnitedCorp's patent infringement allegation against Snap is a significant lawsuit for the daily operation of Snap's most important product, the Snapchat platform. Again, investors have a right to be aware of these significant lawsuits and should be careful of those who would try to dismiss these lawsuits as trivial. These lawsuits may not be trivial and they may significantly impact the price of Snap shares.

In truth, the pattern of conduct that has been shown by Spiegel and his company Snap in the short amount of time that this company has been in business raises many questions. The poor choices that have been made in the mishandling of numerous, important responsibilities required from the CEO at a publicly traded company point not only to inexperience but also a questionable character of Snap's young CEO Spiegel. The most glaring error by Spiegel may be the construction of a business model at Snap that continually posts staggering losses with no end to the bleeding of money in sight. As prominent as Spiegel's failing business model error has been, it may be eclipsed if the allegations of Snap management giving, "false and/or misleading information" during the IPO process are proven to be accurate.

Other improper conduct includes the Q117 conference call debacle by Spiegel that prompted so many to question the young CEO's readiness, the strange acquisition of a failed drone maker, the high prices estimated to have been paid for the acquisitions of Placed and Zenly are all clearly questionable conduct that do not inspire confidence among investors. Perhaps the Q217 financial report will enable us to learn more about the specific prices paid for these acquisitions as Snap's lack of transparency towards shareholders continues. Snap does not provide the marketplace with forward guidance either. This on top of the fact that Snap has denied shareholders any voting rights as well.

It is noteworthy that the estimated $300 million paid for Zenly may depend upon the GeoFilters that are now disputed in the UnitedCorp patent infringement lawsuit. If Snap were to lose this case this could render the Snap Map feature from the Zenly acquisition worthless while also severely damaging the company's advertising model. Snap's business model is already failing but if the patent infringement lawsuit against Snap is successful, then the loss of the GeoFilters feature could greatly hasten the company's demise.

Investors in Snap should understand that CEO Spiegel may not be the best person to rescue Snap from the death spiral that it seems to be rapidly descending into at this time. But since Spiegel made sure that shareholders have zero voting rights, how would investors ever get rid of such a liability as an inexperienced CEO with poor judgment and questionable character? It may just be that investors will have to grin and bear it as they wait for young CEO Spiegel to mature. But will the market be so patient as shares are now in something close to a free-fall plunging 40% in value from their peak post-IPO just over 4 months ago?

In retrospect, there were several very positive glory years for Snap in which they posted very exciting growth metrics. It was the strong growth metrics during recent years that enabled the company and its IPO underwriters to convince investors that Snap was a promising investment for the future. But the table below shows how sharp the rate of growth has decelerated for Snap revenues over the most recent quarterly reports including the estimates for the upcoming Q217 report:

Quarterly Report Revenues (Millions) Rate of Growth Q216 $71.80 1255% Q316 128.20 667% Q416 165.68 406% Q117 149.65 286% Q217 (Est.) 187.93* 160%*

(*Estimize estimates)

A key factor in the stock's continuing decline is Snap's sharp deceleration of growth as shown in column three in the table above. The pattern of sharp deceleration in the rate of growth becomes very apparent in the disappointing Q117 financial report that caused the stock to crash on May 10th. Upcoming on August 10th the company will deliver the crucial Q217 results. Estimates as shown in the table and chart above are for another quarter of sharply decelerating growth. If this rapidly slowing rate of growth is confirmed in the Q217 report, then the market will likely have no option but to revalue the company much lower. Snap's IPO priced the stock far too aggressively at $17 when perhaps a price of half that valuation would have been more appropriate. The market is currently in the beginning process of this devaluation of the Snap IPO. The market may devalue Snap down sharply to a more appropriate valuation after the Q217 results.

Bearish calls for Snap to trade down to a single digit stock price are now emerging as an increasingly possible event. Pivotal Research has been one of the earliest bears calling for a $9 price target on Snap for a few months now. This week Seeking Alpha's respected author Bill Maurer also queried whether Snap could see single digits in this article.

The dual lockup expiries in July and August may contribute to the sharp sell-off that is already underway in Snap shares.

Who else might have had an idea that growth at Snap was about to sharply decelerate after the IPO? Nobody knows the tech landscape for their own company better than Snap's management. Spiegel and company must have known that their growth was slowing sharply as they had clear vision on multiple factors like the emerging threat from Facebook's Instagram. Spiegel and key employees had to have known that their own growth in key metrics was slowing prior to the IPO and that this deceleration would continue as Facebook continued to increase its competitive efforts.

If Pompliano's allegations are true that Snap intentionally falsified user growth metrics to lure investors into the IPO, then this might help to explain in part why user growth disappointed in Q117, the first financial report after the IPO. And this slowing growth may continue into the upcoming Q217 report on August 10th. If Snap stumbles once again for a second consecutive quarter since coming public in March just four months ago, then the market is likely to punish this company's stock price much lower. In fact, the current sky-high valuation on this company's market cap could be cut in half by a market that has grown increasingly negative on failing IPOs like Snap and Blue Apron (APRN). Combine another disappointing quarterly report on August 10th sandwiched between two huge lockup expiries on July 31st and August 31st and quite possibly you would have the makings for an epic fail in the price of Snap shares.

Spiegel and company were in the best position to see all of this negativity emerging for the valuation of their company just several months back prior to the IPO. They were smart enough to see how emerging competition would slow their growth in key metrics and crash Snap's valuation. And this may explain why they rushed their IPO to market before it was too late. For Spiegel and company the timing of dumping this IPO on the public investor was shrewd even though the company was not ready to come public at the valuation assigned during the IPO process. But Spiegel may have felt that the window of opportunity to IPO was closing as he saw the emerging competition rising. So maybe Snap's management rushed this IPO to market and did their best to make the growth metrics look attractive to investors when all may not have been as strong as indicated by Snap.

But Spiegel was able to successfully bring this company to market and he reaped a multi-billion dollar windfall of wealth for himself. But what did the public investors get in return? Was Spiegel shrewd enough to over-hype the growth metrics during the IPO process to sell this IPO for an egregious valuation that has left naive public investors holding the bag? It is becoming increasingly clear that this may be the case as the stock has broken below its IPO price and nobody has any idea where the bottom is other than to safely say that single digits are not very far away any more.

But what do single digits mean? $9 per share, $7 per share, lower? I would offer the following as one possible means to determine this stock's future price: A failed business model is a failed business model at any price. The translation is that investors will have to pick their own bottom price but it is probably safe to say that a single digit stock price is on the way for Snap shares and a future bounce higher should not be expected. Unless somebody is able to fix Snap's broken business model to adjust for the rising competition from several tech titans. And I certainly wouldn't put my confidence in Spiegel to be the one to achieve that Herculean feat. In fact, Snap's business model may be so flawed that it is simply not fixable in the face of rising competition from multiple major tech firms who all want to compete for the much sought-after millennial market that Snap depends upon for their survival.

Why is Snap's business model not fixable? Because now here comes the rise of the anticipated competition that was likely foreseen by Snap management that prompted the premature IPO. Rapidly emerging competition from Facebook will continue to increase as one tech titan that wants Snap's millennial market share and is attacking hard on Snap's forward flank. Microsoft's (MSFT) launch of the newest version of Skype with some Snapchat-like features indicates rising competition on a different flank.

But the largest emerging threat to Snap's survival may emerge from mighty Apple (AAPL) with the launch of AR Kit this fall. The Apple threat is the most severe threat of all to Snap because an estimated 70% of Snapchat users in North America are also iPhone owners. This will enable Apple to attack Snap from inside of its own user base where Snap is completely defenseless. This attack by Apple could be so devastating that it could turn Snap's growth negative. Whatever Facebook and Microsoft have not already crushed of Snap's business model by fall may be decimated by Apple's plan to take millennial market share from Snap via the AR Kit launch.

Did Snap bulls really believe that these powerful tech titans would simply allow Snap to come out of nowhere and take away the most valuable demographic of millennials? No. The major tech companies will work diligently to take as much of the essential millennial demographic for themselves. Competition has only begun to ramp up to attack Snap's business model and this means slow growth for Snap at best, and negative growth at worst. In either case, mid-single digits are likely ahead for Snap's share price.

The IPO was only a few months recent. Do you believe that Spiegel and company did not know about the emerging competition from these tech titans that wanted to compete for the same millennial market in which Snap had an early lead? Spiegel cashed out as much as he could during the IPO, married a super model, and went on an extended honeymoon vacation while investors have been getting devastated. Spiegel already has taken billions of dollars from investors for his personal compensation and he is on cloud nine with his new supermodel wife. All is good in Spiegel's life. But not so much for the hard-working, decent people who were naive enough to invest in Spiegel's over-hyped sales gimmick called the Snap IPO.

This week we saw a sea-change in Wall Street's perception of Snap. The Morgan Stanley downgrade may have been a presage of a Twitter-like multi-year struggle to make the Snap business model solvent while the stock price may be in continual decline. Rarely do we see a lead underwriter downgrade one of its own issues so soon after the IPO but Morgan Stanley issued a mea culpa by saying, "We were wrong" regarding Snap's ability to monetize.

In fact, CNBC's Cramer read the Morgan Stanley research report on Snap and called it an "obituary." And this comment by Cramer comes from an employee of CNBC whose parent company NBC Universal made a $500-million investment into Snap. Go figure.

This shift in the characterization of how Wall Street views the future for Snap is now represented by the title of articles like, "Dead Stock Walking: Snap, Inc. Has Nowhere To Go But Down."

Conclusion:

There are not many good options for Snap as a public entity due to the failing business model. Let's be candid. In capitalism, there are winners and losers. Facebook is the winner here. Apple will win also with their much-heralded AR product, we already know this. Microsoft will find a place in the winner's circle also somehow. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is yet to be heard from but expect that tech titan to compete for millennial market share also at the expense of Snap. This intense level of emerging competition from major tech firms makes the future bottom on the stock chart for Snap somewhere in the low single digits. Perhaps literally a penny stock where it will just languish into obscurity over time as another footnote in the long list of tech companies that went bust.

For those hoping a buyout will somehow rescue their unfortunate long position, stop hoping. Cut your losses. Learn from the experience. Move forward.

Facebook and Google offered a few billion some years ago, but now Facebook has built Instagram into a better asset than Snapchat. And any other potential acquisitor would have to gut the failed Snap business model and start over from the ground up. Who would want to acquire the huge quarterly losses that have been increasing at Snap? An acquisition of a highly problematic company like Snap is the kind of deal that causes a CEO to be removed by the BOD at his company. Any acquisition of Snap is highly unlikely.

The probable future for Snap includes disastrous quarterly financial reports of slow growth that will soon go negative, increasing expenses, and staggering losses as the IPO cash dwindles. Single digits are not that far away after Snap's significant losses this week. Expect more downside in July and August as the dual lockup expiries react accordingly to what may be another disappointing quarter of slow growth reported on August 10th.

But high single digits is not the bottom for Snap. Morgan Stanley this week confirmed investors' worse fears by pushing out the future year when Snap will achieve profitability. In effect, MS confirmed the company's own statement that Snap may never achieve profitability. The business model coulda, woulda, shoulda worked except for one large problem: competition wants the same millennial market that Snap depends upon for survival.

Snap and Blue Apron appear to be in a race by recent IPOs to the bottom of the stock chart. While it is not good for the free market and competition when tech titans like Amazon and Facebook can crush promising new companies like Snap and Blue Apron, the laws of the Wall Street jungle are tough. And Snap's share price will continue to reflect this reality into the future.

