AMD: Getting Out Of Control

On Thursday, shares of chip maker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) initially started higher, before a sharp pullback caused the stock to lose more than 5.3% by day's end. The cause of the drop was blamed on the falling cryptocurrency ethereum, which dropped throughout the trading day. Unfortunately for investors in the stock, the craziness surrounding digital currencies has separated AMD shares from reality.

You can see how things have fared for both ethereum and AMD over the last day in the two charts below. You'll notice that around noon time the digital currency rolled over, and that took AMD shares with it. Similarly, fellow chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) also rolled over in the afternoon, but not to the same extent percentage-wise as AMD. Both names ended the day in the red, despite the tech sector overall finishing up.

(Source: CoinDesk)

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Now there was also news out late on Wednesday that PC sales in Q2 slumped, with Gartner reporting a 4.3% year-over-year decline. The industry has seen numerous declines in recent years, so the decrease wasn't a total shock, but it was the lowest quarter volume-wise in a decade, according to the research firm. Add in the fall in ethereum, and one analyst explains the fall in AMD:

What may be weighing on the chip maker, the price of cryptocurrency ethereum was plunging 10% from Thursday's close, and has plummeted 35% so far this month. AMD's graphics chips are the "gold standard" for mining ethereum, according to RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves, and rocketing ethereum prices through mid June had propelled AMD shares sharply higher this year. On Thursday, with ethereum prices rising early in the session before sinking, AMD's stock was up as much as 1.4% within the first few minutes after the open, then declined steadily to be down as much as 6.0% in afternoon trade, before paring some losses. It was recently down 4.6% at $13.64. Volume reached 100 million shares about 30 minutes before the close, enough to make the stock the most actively traded on the major U.S. exchanges.

Now I understand that mining digital currencies is a very hot business currently, and Nvidia is even looking to launch cards just to target this space. However, it's not to the point where the entire success or failure of AMD is dependent on it. Recently, one report suggested that AMD is stealing some PC share away from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), while a Wells Fargo analyst stated that AMD's recently announced Epyc server processors might beat Intel's Broadwell processors in both performance and price. AMD is looking to steal market share away from Intel in multiple areas.

In early 2016, AMD shares traded for less than $2.00, and they now are in the double digits and looking for more gains. A lion's share of the rally has to do with the company's business and financial improvement. A number of product launches this year based on the new Zen platform are fueling expectations for double-digit revenue growth, along with a swing to non-GAAP profitability. Improved results helped the company refinance some of its high interest debt last year and improve its balance sheet.

At this point, I think the situation with AMD has gotten a bit out of control. While it helps that the company's graphic chips are selling due to the digital currency frenzy, AMD shares should not be acting as a trading proxy for ethereum like they appeared to be on Thursday. The company is in the midst of a huge corporate and financial turnaround, as reflected in the rally in shares over the last year or two. In the end, the future of AMD does not rely totally on cryptocurrencies, so it's unfortunate that the market is treating the shares as such. As the company continues to grow revenues and hopefully earnings, I expect shares to do well even if this digital currency frenzy calms down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.