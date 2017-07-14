This High-Dividend, Rock-Solid Bank Just Reported Impressive Results

Importantly, DNB is a quality franchise and one of the safest banks in the world.

We have been fans of DNB (OTCPK:DNHBY) (OTCPK:DNBHF) for quite a long time now. It is the largest financial services group in Norway, and, more importantly, one of the safest banks in the world. A little less than a year ago, we said that DNB was offering a 'once-in-a-lifetime' buying opportunity. Our high-conviction contrarian call was based on the fact that DNB was trading at a very undemanding valuation, despite having a double-digit RoE, strong capital ratios and a 6% dividend yield. We also argued that market fears over the bank’s asset quality issues were overdone as DNB has a prudent risk management approach. Since that, DNB's shares have rallied by 55%. And that does not include the stock's generous dividends.

Source: Bloomberg

Despite this strong performance, we are still bullish on DNB. More importantly, Q217 results confirm that our thesis is played out as expected, and DNB remains one of the most attractive stories in the European banking space.

Stellar Q2 numbers

Although we have been bullish on DNB, the bank’s Q2 numbers surprised even us. The results were stellar across the board with almost every metric beating expectations.

DNB’s loan book grew by 1.5% q/q and 3.8% y/y in Q2, thanks to Norway’s improving macroeconomic indicators. The Norwegian economy has avoided a recession and unemployment levels have somewhat stabilized. Most importantly, Norway’s PMIs have reached their 5-year maximum levels and that bodes well for DNB’s credit growth in 2H17.

Source: Company data

Source: Bloomberg

It is also worth mentioning that Norway remains one of the few countries with no net government debt at all. In fact, Norway has abundant reserves and that should protect its economy in a rising interest rate environment.

DNB’s NII (Net Interest Income) was one of the key positives. The metric increased by 6% q/q, driven by strong volume growth, higher asset yields and lower funding costs.

Source: Company data

The results also confirm that DNB’s asset quality has turned the corner. The cost of risk has declined from 0.61% in Q216 to 0.15% in Q217. That improvement has been largely driven by shipping loans. Although the group did not change its three-year loan loss provisions guidance of NOK18bn, we believe there is an upside risk to the estimate. DNB is likely to lower the guidance at its upcoming investor day, given improved credit quality and solid coverage levels.

When compared to European and even U.S. banks, DNB has superior cost-efficiency metrics, thanks to its focus on digital banking. Similar to ING (ING), DNB has a very strong digital platform and the bank plans to implement block-chain technologies. We believe DNB is well on track to emerge as one of the most efficient banks in the world.

Thanks to its strong capital position, DNB launched a share buyback program. The bank’s CET1 capital ratio printed at 15.8%, while the leverage ratio came in at 7.2%. Both ratios, which are among the highest in the European banking sector, underpin DNB’s safe-haven profile.

The bank targets a payout ratio of more than 50% and a progressive dividend policy. Notably, the company’s DPS has increased by 171% since 2012. According to our estimates, DNB will pay NOK7.5 for FY2017, corresponding to a 5% dividend yield.

Source: Company data

For U.S. investors, there is a double tax treaty between the U.S. and Norway. According to the treaty, U.S. investors pay a 15% tax on dividends received from Norwegian companies.

Valuation

Our valuation model suggests potential upside of 14% from current levels. We assume a sustainable RoE of 11.5%, a CoE of 9.5% and a sustainable growth rate of 2.0%. These assumptions imply a fair P/B multiple of 1.3x.

Source: Renaissance Research estimates

Bottom line

DNB remains one of our top picks in the global banking universe. While the bank remains a very attractive capital return story, its fundamentals are improving, suggesting there is room for further re-rating.

