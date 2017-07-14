Is Europe The Latest Investing Hot Spot?

The rising tide of populism in Europe seems to have given way to more pro-market sentiments, lifting equity markets. Will the market-friendly trends continue? Or could the looming Italian election bring on market jitters? Bill Booth, Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst, Epoch Investment Partners, discusses investment opportunities outside the U.S.
Summary
What are the political concerns influencing European stocks?
What are the underlying themes driving sector growth?
What industries and stocks look ripe for success?
