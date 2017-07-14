Heavy Hitting Data Require Your Attention Today

Taking no back seat to CPI data, Retail Sales will be reported today, and reflects on the health of the economy.

With the testimony of Chair Yellen behind us, you would expect a return to slow summer trading today right? Maybe not, as some heavy hitting data is on tap for release today, plus the big banks start to report earnings. So, hold onto your seats, at least in the AM. By the time the Baker Hughes rig count data is released, things should have calmed. Here's to your hopefully smooth day on the market and drive to the beach.

Friday offers the Consumer Price Index (CPI), Retail Sales, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, Consumer Sentiment and the Baker Hughes Rig Count data. Take a breath now.

Economists expect CPI to show a 0.1% increase in June, after the 0.1% decrease reported in May, each of which were quelled by calming energy prices. However, Core CPI, less food and energy, is seen rising by 0.2%, versus the 0.1% increase seen in May. On a yearly basis, Core CPI is seen increasing 1.7%, still not there in terms of the Fed-target inflation rate but on its way.

If we see hotter than expected price increase in the Core CPI today, then the market will start to anticipate a more aggressive Fed tightening pace. That should spell trouble for stocks, so you'll want to pay close attention to this report; it could either allow stocks to continue higher Friday on a mild report or it might unwind the week's confidence, in my view.

I say "could" and "might" because I'm sensing a greed-driven interpretation of the Fed testimony that seeks to dismiss the possibility of a September rate hike, and to even dissipate the December likelihood. I suggest that would be a mistake, leading to an unsavory future result (read market correction), though after driving stocks higher near-term.

Retail Sales reflect on consumer spending and general economic health. Economists expect retail sales to increase by a sluggish 0.1% in June, following the 0.3% decline in May. Less autos and gasoline, a clean figure, retail sales are seen gaining by 0.4%, versus the stall in sales in May. Again, stronger economic data serves stocks and justifies Fed policy, but a failure to launch here hurts us.

The rest of the day's data is important, but not market-moving in my opinion. Keep an eye on Consumer Sentiment (economists see it holding at 95.1) and on the Baker Hughes Rig Count data. Less drilling serves the energy sector through price reaction higher. However, last week's data offered a return to North American production expansion after a brief respite the week before.

The day's earnings are significant to the broader market. Citigroup (NYSE: C), J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) are reporting earnings today. Many of the banks have already warned that their trading activities were costly to the bottom line last quarter, so analysts expectations have already been adjusted to reflect that. Whether analysts have overcompensated or inadequately accounted for those losses will dictate how well the banks perform against expectations today.

Investors look ahead past quarterly swing factors like this, so the yield curve will matter more than anything else as we move beyond today's earnings, along with the prospect of tax reform this year and Fed rate actions. Also look for earnings data from PNC Financial Services (NYSE: PNC).

In conclusion, the day calls for rest after a busy week, but it offers no respite. Heavy hitting economic and other data today call for investors' full attention. Trading should slow after the Baker Hughes Rig Count data, if all goes smoothly up until then. The reports of banks also weigh importantly today. Cheers and have a good weekend! Readers interested in my weekly and daily market discussions can follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.