CyberArk Finally Falls Short Of Expectations

Admittedly, I wasn't too surprised when Israel-based security software provider CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) pre-announced disappointing Q2 results after the close of Thursday's regular session given that the company's EMEA business was already struggling last quarter, causing the company to make "adjustments to its channel leadership" and focusing on "delivering more consistent performance" at that time.

In fact, in the press release and on this afternoon's conference call, management is blaming the very same issues for the region's severe underperformance like it did last quarter and actually already one year ago:

EMEA lacks the U.S. in awareness of the critical role privilege escalation plays with cyber attack. So, more of our time and investment is in educating prospect about the importance of prioritizing privileged account security. In select larger deals in EMEA, we have seen this education process create more scrutiny of deals and in some cases extend sales timing.

The above quote is from the Q2/2016 conference call, so the issues around EMEA have been well known to management for at least a couple of quarters. So far, the company has been able to make up for the region's prevalent underperformance by outstanding results in the Americas but even in CyberArk's long-standing stronghold growth rates have been slowing meaningfully during Q2.

The Americas' growth rate of 20% is a material deceleration from the 28% number reported in Q1 and a far cry from the 59% recorded during Q2/2016.

Unfortunately, management is still trying to water down the company's obvious problems with sales execution and slowing growth by characterizing them as mainly a timing issue:

The primary reason for our revenue shortfall was our performance in EMEA, where certain deals that we anticipated would close did not close by the end of the quarter.

Given this statement, one would assume that the impending closure of these deals would lead to outperformance in Q3 and full year guidance remaining largely intact.

But this won't be the case as on the conference call, CFO Josh Siegel admitted to the need of revisiting some of his basic assumptions regarding the timing of deal closures. In plain language, investors should prepare for management to guide down both Q3 and full year 2017 significantly on the company's upcoming Q2 conference call on August 8.

To get a better impression of the magnitude of the company's issues, investors should focus on the following key figures:

License revenue will be basically flat year over year after 20% growth recorded in Q1 and a 35% growth rate reported in Q2/2016

EMEA revenues will be down 5% year over year after 11% growth in Q1 and 19% growth in Q2/2016

Revenues will decrease sequentially by 3% compared to a 7.5% increase reported last year

Overall year over year revenue growth has slowed to 13.5% compared to 25.7% in Q1

While the second half is traditionally stronger for EMEA sales, this pattern is already well reflected in analysts' consensus estimates which are currently calling for H2 revenues of almost $150 million (compared to around $116 million for H1).

At least, management promised to "determine and implement the appropriate steps to improve execution, drive stronger results and enhance visibility into our EMEA performance”, but given how long these problems have already persisted and the fact that EMEA results actually worsened substantially after the changes already made during Q1, it seems fair to assume that there won't be an easy cure going forward.

Moreover, with growth rates in the company's main market North America seemingly also slowing meaningfully (particularly when considering management's statements on the call about Latin America having delivered a record quarterly performance in Q2), CyberArk might soon face even bigger problems.

In sum, while the writing was on the wall for a couple of quarters already, the magnitude of the shortfall and management's halfhearted explanations are highly unsettling. Investors will have to prepare for a much slower growth rate for at least the next couple of quarters and potentially increased investments to reinvigorate sales growth over time.

Looking at valuation, with the stock currently trading around $42 in the after hours session, the company's enterprise value is down to below $1.2 billion.

This compares to somewhat larger, but less profitable peer Imperva's $1.4 billion and $1.3 billion for slighty smaller, but almost equally profitable competitor Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS).

So far, CyberArk's projected 2018 revenue growth rate of 21% outpaced projections for Imperva (18%) and Qualys (16.5%) but given the recent deterioration in the company's growth rates, I would assume CyberArk to now fall behind its peers (assuming the competition will be executing according to expectations).

From a revenue multiple, Imperva currently sells for 4.3, Qualys for 5.7 and CyberArk for 4.7 (based on the after hours share price and an assumed full year revenue guide down by $10-15 million).

So valuation now looks roughly in line with some of its closest peers but given the large miss relative to expectations, the assumed lower growth rate going forward and the unresolved issues at the company, I would expect CyberArk to trade at a discount until overall growth rates bounce back.

Expect the usual mix of downgrades and defenses by the analyst community tomorrow morning but it should be noted that Merrill Lynch, Summit Redstone and Imperial Capital already downgraded the stock after the mixed Q1 report, so the number of additional downgrades might be limited particularly as this is the first guide-down from CyberArk after becoming a public company almost three years ago.

Bottom line

While not entirely surprising, I would expect the magnitude of the company's issues, particularly in EMEA but obviously also starting in the US, and management's limited answers to weigh heavily on the stock going forward.

With an anticipated major guidance reduction for both Q3 and full year 2017 just three weeks away, investors should sell the shares or outright enter a short position as I would expect the slowing revenue growth causing CyberArk to trade at a discount to competition going forward. Even with the 17% after hours decline, the company is not a bargain relative to its closest peers thus I wouldn't expect bargain hunters or activist investors calling for a sale of the company to show up anytime soon.

Don't get deceived by management's statements of mostly timing delays around the closing of large pipeline deals being the primary reason for the miss - the company's growth is actually slowing considerably and will, most likely, continue to do so for the next couple of quarters. Even worse, there's seemingly not that much management will be able to do about this, other than investing even more heavily in sales and marketing, as evidenced by the ongoing weakness in EMEA that has first popped up more than a year ago.

In fact, CyberArk now finds itself in a very similar situation like Imperva did last year and in 2014. While Imperva has managed to overcome execution issues rather quickly and also attracted activist investor Elliott Associates, I do not expect this to be the case for CyberArk. I have discussed last year's issues at Imperva in an article which, to some extent, actually reads like a blueprint for today's piece on CyberArk.

Personally, I will be looking to get short the shares tomorrow morning, hopefully meaningfully above the after hours price of $42 but this will require some analyst defenses. With an anticipated major guidance reduction now only three weeks away, I would expect the shares to remain under pressure going into the conference call on August 8.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and manage your risk accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CYBR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.