Disney Stock Faces Some Challenges In The Short Term

Disney is a great stock idea, but it must be understood that the business is facing some short-term issues that may impact the stock.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is an investment idea that should do well over the long term. It's the kind of stock one can readily recommend to investing novices as a core asset. Right now, though, it must be understood that the shares may not perform. I had written an article some months ago about this issue, and in something of an update, I'd like to revisit that aspect of the stock. Unfortunately, nothing has changed.

First, let's look at a chart for the shares:

DIS data by YCharts

Not the worst chart in the world by any means, but poor when you consider Disney's performance in the recent past; also poor when you just consider Disney in general. This is CEO Bob Iger's company - the Bob Iger who is always praised on Wall Street for being one of the best executives the business world has ever seen. This doesn't look like the kind of chart Disney should have.

We all know that it doesn't matter - it can happen. What might be the factors holding down the stock of this quality company?

Issue 1: The CEO Problem

We all know Iger is set to leave the company in the hands of someone else in July 2019. We know that we'll know who that someone else is before July 2019. But who will that person be, and when will we know? That's the top concern for most shareholders, I would bet. (It probably is for me as well, but I actually find the next couple of issues I discuss equally as concerning, if not a little more.)

Nothing has really changed about this issue since I last discussed it, except that it has become more annoying for me as the lack of succession news continues.

Obviously, this is a priority for Disney, but it doesn't feel like it to shareholders - and that's important. Disney should perceive a need, an obligation perhaps, to talk more openly about the process, to have Iger do more interviews about the subject, and to generally communicate what's going on at a higher frequency, in more detail. That's a lot to ask of any corporate communications division or of any management team, but I'm asking. I want to know whether the company is close to naming a new CEO because Iger has a certain way of doing things. It would be nice to be informed of what the corporate board is going for. Does it want that way of doing things to continue, or is a new approach needed?

Let me give an example. Iger has said in the past that Disney will not operate, as far as cash flows are concerned, as a company that prioritizes building up a cash war chest. The company seems to still hold that opinion. As of the Q2 report, $3.8 billion of cash and equivalents were recorded. Long-term debt approached the $17 billion mark. There's a reason for that - management is fighting to keep the company a vehicle for growth. Will the new CEO want to continue that strategy? Presumably that would be the case. But the market wants to know who that CEO will be and of what key elements that person's biography is composed. And it wants to know this sooner rather than later. Also, the theme parks - a new CEO may or may not have different ideas for that section of the company. Will the new CEO want to concentrate on even more sequels at Pixar, or maybe cut back on the number of Star Wars spin-offs so as not to saturate the theatrical consumer marketplace?

Issue 2: Recent Movies

Disney makes money with its movies directly and indirectly (the latter being through merchandise and rides). It's important obviously for the movies to do well not only on an international basis but on a domestic basis as well.

As of this writing, the latest Pirates of the Caribbean adventure, released during the Memorial Day frame, has grossed $735 million worldwide and just under $170 million domestically, against a budget of a reported $230 million, according to Box Office Mojo. The latest Pixar cartoon Cars 3 has grossed $195 million worldwide and $135 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo again; although budget information isn't officially listed, I've read an estimate of $175 million (I personally would guess it is around that number or maybe close to $200 million). These really aren't great numbers, no matter how one spins it. As an example, although I do get the idea that Cars 3 is more a commercial for merchandise as opposed to a being a vehicle for capturing multiplex money, it still is crucial that every project made make money directly from box office ticket sales.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has done well - it has grossed over $850 million worldwide and $385 million domestically. But here's something that is somewhat disappointing. I know many may criticize me for bringing this up, but the film has not reached $1 billion yet. Maybe it eventually will, but it seems to have almost topped out. Like it or not, going forward Disney needs to pull as many billion-dollar-blockbusters as it can to keep the shareholder value going and to keep its merchandise/parks machine growing at a great clip. Remember, that the latter's value is in direct proportion to the box office gross. As well as the latest Guardians film has done, compare its performance to Iron Man 3 from a few years ago - that film did over $1 billion worldwide and over $400 million domestically. I don't know whether this latest Marvel movie will get to that level.

And here's another consideration: Disney doesn't have any new blockbusters coming out until the fall, when the next Marvel picture arrives. Sure, the new Spider-Man is out there now, but that's a Sony (NYSE:SNE) project in which Disney does not share box office revenue.

Will the next CEO make sure that Disney has something in the marketplace between August and November?

Issue 3: Disney Channel

There has been a report in the financial news that ratings for Disney Channel have gone down. According to this Wall Street Journal item, the channel is in need of some new hit programming.

Disney Channel is important to the company for a few reasons. First, it brings kids into the Disney branding universe and helps to cross-promote the company's movies/parks. Second, it serves as an incubator of talent and potential franchises (e.g., High School Musical, Disney Channel original movies). Third, it helps the company make money by selling content on video and digital services. The channel needs viewership to make all that work.

The company definitely needs to correct any deficiencies in this asset. The counterargument to this is that many Wall Street institutions don't really think about Disney Channel. I argue that a thriving Disney Channel impacts the bottom line in a real way, not just through cross-promotion. The company benefits in a material way when something like High School Musical is a hit. Consumer products are sold, for one thing; spin-off movies are made, for another. Hannah Montana led to merchandise sales and ticket sales for the concert film. The current Descendants franchise could eventually hit the big screen, in my opinion; for now, it sells books and Halloween costumes and other stuff. Again - none of this works if Disney can't get kids off their phones and back onto its channel. I've noticed that the company is experimenting with two new single-camera series, Andi Mack and Stuck in the Middle. I believe further usage of single-camera series - as opposed to the multi-camera format - will help.

Even if one wants to minimize the channel as a big factor for the stock, here's another way to put it: there is an opportunity cost to Disney Channel not working on all cylinders. When the channel captures the mindshare of its demo, value follows as well as a firmer stock price.

Conclusion

These are some of the issues that have been on my mind regarding Disney shares. I think the stock is a great long-term investment vehicle. As others have argued on Seeking Alpha, its valuation might be considered attractive.

For now, though, I think the shares might still be limited in their performance. That needs to be kept in mind. Out of the three issues I've mentioned, the first one is the most important.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.