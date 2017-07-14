Between A BlackRock And A Hard Place

Asset management has traditionally been a great business, and BlackRock (BLK) is perhaps the best. In fact, most companies based around Wall St. (both industry and geographically), have done historically well at making their investors money.

Wall St. has always been a step ahead of main street in the financial sector. They are the deal makers and while they don't control the prices of assets per se, they have an inordinate amount of influence, so the net result is similarly advantageous.

Now obviously, no one writing on Seeking Alpha has anything but admiration for "The Street", because without it this website would never have been invented, but I just wanted to give context to my thesis.

BlackRock has been a consistent profit machine for many years. Although as a shareholder I am concerned about three secular trends facing the company and the industry.

A quick snapshot of their financials shows that after peaking in 2014, net margins have been contracting.

Firstly, due to technological advancements and the affect of Moore's law, the asset management business is becoming more competitive and there is a massive amount of pressure on fees. In fact, BLK cut fees on its suite of iShares funds in October 2016 as it fights to retain client funds.

Furthermore, the shift from active to passive, which should really just be called from over-priced to competitively-priced is only going to increase fee pressure. As we see from Bank of America (BAC) data, passive flows have beat active in eight of the past eight years!

Fee revenue will put pressure on earnings growth and could even become negative if asset prices stop rising every year. Low priced ETFs continue to attract assets at the cost of the more profitable "active-funds". Further, with the rise of quant funds traditional asset management will become less lucrative every day.

Secondly, the past eight years have seen the largest asset demand ever in the from of central bank buying. More specifically, central banks purchased roughly $12,000,000,000,000 in assets since the 2008 financial crisis.

Undoubtedly, if your firm is in the business of selling financial assets, this was potentially the greatest opportunity ever. Insatiable demand from a price inelastic buyer is great for any company selling anything. But, the issue is that we are now in the midst of a central bank tightening cycle worldwide. As we can see the hundreds of billions in central bank demand is slowly going away:

Some investors may speculate that if central banks tighten too much the economy and asset markets will then fall. Consequently, central banks would again become big-time buyers of assets and support the market. I am not in that camp, but I think that BLK investors need to be more concerned with earnings and not central bank money printing.

A few weeks ago the Fed chairwoman, Janet Yellen, said the FED would start unwinding their balance sheet. While the FED is only about 20-25% of the aggregate they still lead in terms of price and velocity. It is impossible to know how the market will react when they become net sellers of assets, but it's hard to argue that business is going to get better for BlackRock and the like.

Lastly, and perhaps most critically, investors such as Bill Gross have participated in one of the greatest bond rallies in history, dating all the way back to the 1980's. Not only is this coming to an end, but barring the apocalypse we cannot have another 30 year bond bull market. This means that as yields have continued near record lows, prices have been reaching all time highs. Importantly, for BLK, fees are based on assets under management (AUM) and thus prices of bonds, not yields. This has no doubt been a massive tailwind for asset managers, and even if yields don't rise materially from here, the tailwind is gone.

I bought BLK for ~$275 in late 2013, and I am very happy with the performance under the incredible management of Larry Fink. However, due to the three reasons stated above, I do not think this performance can be repeated and I am worried about the future. This may already be reflected in the price of BLK shares, but in my opinion the secular headwinds are too great. 2016 and 2017 have seen many hedge funds close down due to pressure on fees and I think this dynamic eventually this will work it's way up the value-chain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.