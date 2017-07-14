Beware Of Overconfidence In CSX

In March, I wrote an article about CSX (CSX) titled, “Hunter Harrison Plans Major Overhaul of CSX.” At the time, the stock was trading around $47 per share, the stock has climbed 17% since then to around $55 per share. Analysts’ consensus estimates for Q2 earnings is $0.59. I believe analysts are overly bullish in their estimates. A $0.59 EPS would be a 25% increase over Q2 2016 EPS of $0.47.

I believe Hunter Harrison is making changes to the company, but these changes will not happen overnight. A good indicator of how well the company is doing is looking at weekly freight volumes posted on the company’s website. Here we can see freight volumes in Q2 were only up 1% over freight volumes in Q2 2016. Even with some gains in efficiency, it is highly unlikely EPS will grow 25%. So look for a disappointment on Tuesday when CSX announces Q2 EPS. Let’s now take a deeper look at what Harrison is doing at CSX.

Harrison has a reputation for precision railroading. His style is intensive utilization of assets, routes, locomotives, equipment and people. Essentially he wants no idle assets. Train schedules will be customer-friendly. Unused assets will be sold off.

Now while Harrison is implementing these changes, the market for freight transportation needs has improved only slightly at CSX. Coal, a big part of the business of Class I railroads, has seen some improvement, with CSX hauling 10.7% more coal in Q2 2017 than in Q2 2016. CSX hauled 195,233 carloads of coal in Q2 2017 compared with 176,342 in Q2 2016. But volumes of other freight declined in Q2 2017, including grain, down 10.5%; petroleum, down 12.5%; forest products down 11% and iron, steel and scrap, down 11%. This is somewhat disconcerting because shipments of metal ores, iron, steel and scrap were up significantly at Canadian National Railway (CNI).

CN's shipments of metallic ores were up 39% in Q2. That is huge. Metal ores contain minerals or metals that can be extracted and used for industrial purposes. Total freight shipments at CN were up 14.5% in Q2. That is significant in railroad numbers, and partly the reason CN’s stock is up 23.7% YTD. Analysts are predicting $1.03 EPS in Q2 at CN, up 18% from the same quarter a year ago. That is probably reasonable expectation. But CSX, with only 1% volume growth in Q2, is not going to grow EPS 25%.

Conclusion

Hunter Harrison is likely to make train lengths longer. He will create efficiencies and value over time at CSX. But a 25% gain in EPS in Q2 is not likely. I think a modest gain of 5% EPS is more likely, somewhere around $0.495 EPS. We may see a pullback in the stock as a result. CSX shareholders may want to take profits now. Investors who do not own CSX may want to consider buying this stock if it plunges into the high $40s. CSX has a 30 trailing P/E ratio compared with CN’s 22 trailing P/E. I like Canadian National Railway. I’m holding onto my CN shares. Hunter Harrison used to be the CEO of Canadian National, later he was CEO at Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP). Both CN and CP are reaping the benefits of precision railroading. So look for CSX to improve over time - a lot more time.



Disclosure: I am/we are long CNI.

