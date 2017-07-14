Canadian Interest Rate Rises - Time to Buy These 2 Canadian Banks

On July 12th, Bank of Canada increased its overnight rate target to 0.75%. “Recent data have bolstered the Bank’s confidence in its outlook for above-potential growth and the absorption of excess capacity in the economy.” (Bank of Canada statement). After a decade of “free money,” it seems the party is over for Canadian borrowers:

At first, this seems like very bad news for most Canadians. Canadian household debt ratio rose to 167.3% in March 2017 (The Star). As Canadians owe $211 billion in home equity line of credit (CBC), this means some serious money to be paid in interest as the interest rate rose this week and is set to rise again later this fall. But this is very good news for investors: Canadian banks are going to make a lot more money. Based on my 7 dividend growth investing principles, I’ve selected the top 2 Canadian banks that will benefit from the interest rate rising.

Banks Net Interest Income Rising

In the most classic banking system, a bank makes money through money creation and interest rate. As a client deposits $1 in its bank account, the bank will pay him a very small interest rate. Then, the bank will be allowed to turn around and lend $10 for each dollar deposited. This is what we call “money creation”. Then, these $10 dollars will be borrowed by other customers at a higher interest rate. This is how banks make money in the first place.

Therefore, when interest rates go up, the spread between the interest paid on savings accounts vs the interest charged on loans increase, giving more pricing power and flexibility to financials. Since the 2008 credit crunch, Canadian banks have been a model of money management and security. This happened because they evolved under strict federal regulations. I’ve pulled out some interesting stats about net interest income from Canadian banks in order to identify which ones will be the most susceptible to benefit from the rise of interest. The following chart will show you the last decade of net interest growth for the 6 largest Canadian banks:

As you can see, both TD bank (TD) and National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF) are showing a strong growth in net interest revenue. Then, I compared this net interest to total revenue:

Source: Author’s table, data from TD, RY, BNS, BMO, CM, NTIOF 2016 annual report, income in million($)

As you can see, the most “classic” bank is the TD, while the most diversified could arguably be Royal Bank (RY) with only 43.04% of its revenue coming from interest income. After further analysis, I kept TD and NTIOF as my favorite picks.

TD Bank Overview

TD is the second largest Canadian bank by market cap and is often playing side-by-side for the 1 st position with Royal Bank (RY). With interest rate income rising by almost 200% over the past decade, we can say that TD is the most classic bank in Canada. Solid from its portfolio that is well diversified between Canada (61%) and the U.S. (30%):

Source:TD 2016 annual report

TD Bank Dividend Perspectives

TD is part of the Canadian dividend aristocrats (which permits a “pause” in the dividend increase streak). Since 2010, the bank has increased and doubled its dividend payment from $0.30/share quarterly to $0.60/share.

As you can see both payout and cash payout ratios are well under control giving management lots of room for future increases. With interest rates helping revenue grow in the upcoming year, investors can expect additional payment increases. TD dividend yield is now 3.61% (for U.S. investors).

National Bank Overview

As compared to TD and RY, National Bank is very small. As the sixth largest bank, National Bank is mostly present in Quebec with 62% of its revenues earned in this province (2016 report). Its smaller size is currently paying off as National Bank was quicker to develop a strong brand in Wealth Management with Private Banking 1859 and built a highly profitable Financial Market division:

Source:NTIOF 2016 report

While the Financial market division is more volatile than classic banking, this has been a growth vector for several years now. A combination of higher interest rate, strong branding in wealth management and growth coming from financial markets will continue to push National Bank stocks to higher levels.

National Bank Dividend Perspective

After the 2008 crash, National Bank was the first Canadian bank to start raising its dividend again at the end of 2010. The company benefited from the Canadian Aristocrats rules and paused its dividend streak between 2008 and 2010. From the beginning of 2010 to today’s date, the bank has increased its dividend from $0.31/share quarterly to $0.58/share.

Similar to TD, both payout and cash payout ratios are well under control. However, National Bank’s ratios have shown less volatility than TD. The Quebec-based bank also shows a strong yield at 4.17%.

Final Thoughts – A Currency Headwind Effect?

As Canadian interest rates start rising, American investors investing in Canadian stocks may be concerned about currency headwinds. It is likely that the Canadian dollar will regain a few cents lost to the USD over the past five years. However, in a long term perspective, the currency effect (one way or another) doesn’t affect much an investment return. You can see how both National Bank and TD Bank total return (including dividends) have been powerful compared to the currency exchange rate impact over the past decade:

In other words; investing in Canadian banks definitely worth it!

Disclaimer: I do hold TD and NTIOF in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

