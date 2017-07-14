Is Snapchat Finished? A Look At Its Falling Stock

The end of the lock-up period on July 29 could have a further negative impact on the price.

Snap has failed to fix major problems such as competition from Facebook and Instagram as well as slowing user rate growth.

Snap Inc. has seen its stock fall below its pre-IPO value thanks to poor financial results and a loss of confidence.

The Snap IPO has been the largest 2017 IPO by far, but it was surrounded by plenty of skepticism and controversy. But perhaps even the skeptics did not expect Snap’s value to fall below its initial IPO price of $17 this quickly, just four months after it debuted.

Nevertheless, Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares fell to $16.99 on Monday, and as of Wednesday morning are at just $15.47. MarketWatch reports that after reaching an initial high of $29, the stock has fallen 19 percent over the past three months compared to an S&P 500 gain of 3 percent.

A successful Snap would be good for technology and social media, and it would be nice to say that Snap can rebound. But it is more likely that Snap could fall even farther than turn things around. Many of the problems which investors initially had with Snap loom bigger than ever and are joined by additional concerns which hold this company down.

The more things change…

The fundamental technical analysis of Snap before its IPO led to concerns about its lack of profitability and revenue growth. While Snap could point to high revenue growth, skeptics pointed out that the growth rate was slowing down, likely due to competition from Facebook and Instagram.

If the growth rate slowed down enough, Snap could find itself in the same place that Twitter is today, with negative profitability and limited growth prospects. Snap dismissed these concerns as a blip caused by certain technological factors, and asserted that it was not overly concerned about its competitors.

Well, Snap definitely is concerned now. Facebook’s Instagram Stories surpassed Snapchat a while ago in terms of total users as Instagram Stories announced it had 250 million users in June compared to 166 million for Snapchat. Furthermore, it has been aping more of Snapchat’s features such as augmented reality lenses. Instagram has the benefit of a larger user base with more features which makes it easier for people to connect with one another on their website.

The presence of this larger competitor is particularly ugly for Snap’s efforts to attract advertising dollars. Investors who were optimistic about Snap pointed to its immense potential to be an attractive advertising website thanks to its largely millennial user base. But that potential is limited because if Snap piles on the advertisements too heavily, those millennials users will just flee to Instagram. Furthermore, Instagram is just as attractive an advertising ground because of its larger user base and because marketers have an easier time tracking advertisement effectiveness on Instagram.

Snap is heavily unprofitable, its user base growth rate is declining, and a larger competitor is draining both users and advertising dollars away. Any one of these problems would be concerning. All three combined is potentially disastrous.

A Lack of Confidence

The old problems listed above have created new ones as well. On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley slashed Snap’s price target from $28 to $16, and essentially downgraded its rating from “buy” to “hold.” This is particularly embarrassing because Morgan Stanley was one of Snap’s lead underwriters for its IPO. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak cited many of the concerns listed above, noting that they had overestimated “Snap's ability to innovate and improve its ad product this year.”

This loss of confidence is a major cause behind Snap’s current share price collapse but there is another reason this downgrade is so dangerous. Snap’s lock-up periods, which prevent insiders from selling off their stock right after an IPO, will begin expiring on July 29. The addition of hundreds of millions of shares at the least will further depress the price in the near term, especially if major underwriters like Morgan Stanley decide that now is the time to pull out.

Stay Away

There is absolutely no reason to consider Snap right now. Even if you are bold or crazy enough to think that Snap can turn things around with innovation and new policies, you should at least wait until the lock-up period expires and take advantage of millions of new shares entering the market and depressing the price even further.

Snap had questions it needed to answer when it went public such as how it would compete with Facebook and become profitable. Even now, it has still not given an adequate answer beyond bleating “innovation.” Snap may have cratered a great deal in the past few months, but it may have not hit rock bottom and so investors should stay away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.