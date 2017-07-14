Noble Corporation Gets Drillship Work In Bulgaria

This is truly a drillship season! Ensco (ESV) reported contracts for 3 drillships, then Seadrill (SDRL) reported a contract for West Saturn. Now Noble Corporation’s (NE) fleet status report is out and it includes a new drillship contract. I’d like to note that Noble reports fleet status on a monthly basis, so it’s hard to expect many developments in each of the reports in the current market environment. However, even one contract is significant, especially now as we probably watch the emerging new trend.

Noble secured work for Noble Globetrotter II with TOTAL (TOT) in Bulgaria. The contract will start in late September 2017 and finish in late December 2017. In total, Noble estimates that the rig will work for 100 days. Note that the rig is still on contract with Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and continues to receive the standby rate of $185,000. The job with TOTAL will have no effect on the day rate from Shell, so Noble will receive additional money.

In what has become an industry tradition, the day rate for this job was not disclosed by Noble. Given the circumstances (Shell contract) and the prevailing market environment, it’s hard to imagine that the rig’s day rate was higher than $150,000. Should this estimate prove right, Noble added $15 million to the backlog.

When a stock market index like S&P 500 breaks through some important resistance, traders typically watch the percentage of stocks that were up on the breakout day. If the true majority of stocks went up, the move is considered to have market breadth and there is less probability that it is a fake move.

I believe that the same “breadth” concept is useful in many areas in life including the evaluation of a new contract trend in the offshore drilling industry. If the new jobs can be considered a “rally” (a bit of an overstatement given the scarcity of jobs and their duration, but the industry has to start almost from zero UDW awards now), it certainly has breadth. Ensco got work in West Africa, the region which was recently avoided like plague by oil producers and where no new jobs appeared and older contracts were terminated for convenience if it was possible. Seadrill’s new job came from Brazil. Noble’s job comes from Bulgaria, while the previous awards for Noble Bob Douglas were from the Gulf of Mexico and Suriname. In my view, we witness a pick-up in activity across the whole UDW segment rather than in a certain region. Potentially, there’s more to come, especially if Brent oil (BNO) manages to get back above $50 and settle there.

At the same time, I’ll have to reiterate the words of caution. While the activity may be picking up, it is picking up from an almost zero level. Also, new contracts likely come at cash breakeven levels so they don’t contribute anything to the bottom line. As drillers work through a better era, high margin contracts, their financial situation will continue to worsen. This is true for the whole industry and also for Noble, whose shares are currently trying to get back above the $4 level.

If oil prices help a bit in the coming days, Noble shares may see an increase in volatility as momentum players pile up into the sector’s leading companies. Longer-term, the fundamental situation remains challenging and it is too early to celebrate. The contract trend is beginning to turn in the right direction but there is a very long road ahead, especially for the day rate recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.