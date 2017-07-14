Looking To Diversify Your Portfolio With A Foreign Technology Stock? Consider 58.Com

It’s always a bit of a challenge to find promising foreign stocks to invest in. A technology company out of China called 58.com (WUBA) shows some promise though. It’s recovered from a long-term downtrend and started climbing earlier this year. But can it continue to move up? A check of the stock chart and fundamentals can provide some clues.

58.com is a Chinese Online Marketplace

The company 58.com bills itself as “the largest online marketplace serving local merchants and consumers in China.” This website acts somewhat like Craigslist, as it helps local merchants and consumers to connect with each other. Currently, it services 380 cities and is still growing. A variety of products are offered on this platform including housing, cars, pets, tickets, and even jobs. The website has its own proprietary technology to confirm the accuracy of the information on the site. This platform services an important niche in the Chinese economy.

WUBA has Completed a Long-Term Bottom.

This sounds like an interesting company, but how is its stock performing? Well, the monthly chart for WUBA shows that the stock was in a downtrend for about two years. Then in January of 2017, it finally started to form a bottom near the highs of its IPO. Since then WUBA’s been trending up out of that bottom. WUBA’s all-time high is 83.71, so it has a lot of room to move up.

Figure 1: Monthly chart of WUBA. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

The weekly chart of WUBA shows that it completed its bottom last May. It’s trended up nicely out of its bottom over the first half of 2017. The large white candles during that move up confirm that buyers were in control. The size and large number of green volume bars during the uptrend also confirm the buyer dominance. Since May though WUBA has moved sideways in a fairly wide pattern. Volume was lower during June as well. So there may have been some profit taking occurring.

Figure 2: Weekly chart of WUBA. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

The daily chart gives us a closer look at this sideways pattern. The chart shows that there were more numerous and larger black candles forming during the month of June. There were also larger and more numerous red volume bars during that time. This pattern would seem to confirm that some holders took profits after the nice run in the first half of 2017. But buyers were able to hold up the sideways action of WUBA and keep it from dropping past the $39 level. Now the stock looks like it could break out and resume its uptrend.

Figure 3: Daily chart of WUBA. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

The daily chart also shows that high frequency traders (HFT) like to trade this stock. The volume surges on 2/19/17, 2/28/17, 5/18/17, and 5/25/17 are their classic footprint. So that’s something to bear in mind before entering this stock. So far HFTs have failed to alter the trend of this stock much though.

The Fundamentals for WUBA are Flawed But Improving

So the technical aspects of this stock look good. But what about the fundamentals? Unfortunately, the financials of this stock have been sluggish of late. But they seem to be improving. Let’s start with revenues. Revenues climbed throughout 2016, but then dropped in the first quarter of 2017 (note that the numbers given by Google Finance are in CNY not USD). Net income lags, however, and has been negative for the last several quarters. There has been some improvement though, as income has grown less negative over the past few quarters. Costs continue to rise with revenues though. It looks like 58.com took steps to better control costs last quarter.

Figure 4: Income statement for WUBA. Data provided by Google Finance.

The company was also largely debt-free until recently. Then in the fourth quarter it took on 150 million CNY in debt (about $22 million). For the moment that debt load is holding steady. The current ratio is a tiny 0.64 though. So there’s some risk that the company won’t be able to meet its short-term obligations.

Figure 5: Balance sheet for WUBA. Data provided by Google Finance.

Nasdaq.com shows that the institutional holdings for WUBA greatly increased in the first quarter. Some giant funds like Fidelity Mutual and T. Rowe Price have bought large amounts of this stock. Clearly, they believe that this stock is poised to move.

Figure 6: Institutional holdings for WUBA. Data provided by Nasdaq.com.

Figure 7: Top holders of WUBA. Data provided by Nasdaq.com.

WUBA’s Last Earnings Report Show Improving Financials

We also need to check 58.com’s last earnings report before to complete our analysis. A look at the first quarter 2017 report shows that the company continues to outperform analyst’s expectations. CEO Michael Yao was very upbeat about his company’s performance last quarter, especially about beating the upper end of their own guidance. Yao said, “Our job category in particular continues to grow faster than other major categories, delivering very strong year-over-year revenue growth as it increasingly accounts for a larger proportion of our revenues. I’m happy to say that revenue from our job category exceeded each of our online recruitment peers in China for the first time during the quarter.”

According to the report, 58.com expects revenues in the range of 2250-2350 million CNY next quarter (about $331 million - $346 million). That’s a steep rise quarter over quarter and year over year. According to EarningsWhispers.com, analysts expect revenues to come in at around $314.4 million. That’s lower than the company’s guidance. But 58.com has beaten analysts’ estimates the past few quarters, so don’t be surprised if they do so again next quarter. Analysts also expect earnings per share of $0.12. That would mean 58.com would move into profitability for the first time in a year. The company hasn’t set a firm date for its next earnings report yet, but we can expect it around 8/23/17.

Conclusion

WUBA’s chart shows a stock that’s recovering from a long-term downtrend. It’s currently moderately trending up, and it has a lot of upside potential. The company’s financials also continue to improve. The low current ratio is a red flag though. But 58.com expects revenues continue to rise, and earnings should move back into the black next quarter. And several large funds have bought into this stock. So if you’re looking for a foreign stock to diversify your portfolio, WUBA is worth a look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.