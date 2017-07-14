S&P 500 'Safer' Dividend Aristocrats Paced By High Target Net Gains, Per Analyst July Estimates

Analyst one year estimates revealed that ten highest yield "safer" Dividend Aristocrats Index stocks could produce 11.34% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Small price dogs took charge of the Dividend Aristocrats Index.

Besides safety margin, Dividend Aristocrats also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 7/10/17 to better gauge financial strength. Total annual returns narrowed the "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats list of 51 to 38 by discarding those posting negative returns.

Broker 1-yr.-estimated July top ten net 'safer' gains ranged 6.35%-19.72% and were topped by TGT as of 7/10/17.

34 of 51 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index stocks showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields 7/10/17. Those 34 were deemed "safer" for dividends.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Augur Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats Stocks to Net 6.35% to 19.72% Gains To July, 2018

Six of the ten top yield "safer" Dividend Aristocrats dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for May proved 60% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were culled by YCharts analytics for July 2018:

Target Corporation (TGT) netted $197.22 based on estimates from twenty-six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

Nucor (NUE) netted $179.28 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% more than the market as a whole.

AT&T, Inc. (T) netted $165.45, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% less than the market as a whole.

Sysco (SYY) netted $128.88 based on estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) netted $111.23 based on a median target price estimate from thirty-three analysts , plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 72% less than the market as a whole.

Genuine Parts (GPC) netted $110.43 based on a median target estimate from fourteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

PepsiCo (PEP) netted $92.45 based on a median target price set by twenty-two analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) netted $81.07, based on dividends plus a target price estimate from eight analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Air Products & Chemicals (APD) netted $76.8 based on mean target price estimates from twenty-two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble (PG) netted $63.46 based on a mean target estimate from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 12.06% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "safer" Dividend Aristocrats stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11 & 12): (Bear Alerts) Analysts Expected Two 'Safer' Dividend Aristocrats Dogs To Show 3.12% & 4.97% Losses By July, 2018

Two probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts by 2018 were:

Franklin Resources (BEN) projected a loss of $31.20 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from thirteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 73% more than the market as a whole.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) projected a loss of $49.71 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was 4.05% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two "safer" Dividend Aristocrats stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Seven of Eleven Sectors Bring "Safer" Dividends to The S&P 500 Aristocrats Index

Seven sectors are represented by the 34 "Safer" members of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index. Those showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of July 10.

The "safer" Aristocrats sector representation broke-out, thus: Communication Services (1); Consumer Defensive (8); Healthcare (4); Industrials (10); Consumer Cyclical (3); Financial Services (4); Basic Materials (4); Energy (0); Real Estate (0); Technology (0); Utilities (0).

The first six sectors shown above list composed the top ten Aristocrats 'safer' dividend team by yield.

34 of 51 Aristocrats Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 51 constituents of S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 34 that passed the dividend dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out thirteen with negative returns.

Financial guarantees however are easily re-directed by boards of directors or company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Expect (13) A 3.97% 1 yr. Average Upside and (14) A 5.29% Net Gain For Top 30 July "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats Stocks

Top dogs on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index "safer" list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of July 10, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 5% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten May "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 6.4% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the median target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Revealed Bargains From Lowest Priced Top Ten Yielding "Safe" Dividend Aristocrats Index Stocks In July

Ten "Safer" S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats firms with the biggest yields July 10 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (14) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats, Will Deliver 10.26% VS. (15) 9.21% Net Gains from All Ten by July, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" Dividend Aristocrats Index 10 pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 11.34% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced "safer" Dividend Aristocrats dog, Target (TGT) showed the best analyst augured net gain of 19.72% per their median calculated estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" Dividend Aristocrats Index dogs as of July 10 were: AT&T, Inc. (T); Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM); Target Corporation (TGT); Emerson Electric (EMR); AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV), with prices ranging from $36.83 to $71.83.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats Index dogs as of July 10 were: Wal-Mart Stores (WMT); Genuine Parts (GPC); Procter & Gamble (PG); PepsiCo (PEP); W.W. Grainger (GWW), with prices ranging from $73.23 to $178.07. The low-priced (little) Aristocrat dogs dominated.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats Index dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

