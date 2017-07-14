Wall Street Breakfast: Banks Kick Off Earnings Season

Economy

It's a big day for economic data. The latest CPI figures are coming out, as well as the newest reading on retail sales. Both are forecast to pop into positive territory for June after negative figures in May. Investors also expect a boost to industrial production numbers and are looking ahead to data on consumer sentiment and business inventories

Two Republican senators have rejected the party's latest healthcare bill, leaving the party no margin for additional defections as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seeks a vote next week to replace Obamacare. Unlike earlier versions, the bill would allow insurers to sell cheaper, less comprehensive plans. It also allows people to use health savings accounts to pay insurance premiums and retains two of the ACA's taxes on high-income households.

Real monthly federal spending topped $400B for the first time in June, when the Treasury spent a record $429B, according to the most recent Monthly Treasury Statement. As the Treasury was spending the record figure, it was taking in approximately $339B in taxes - thus, running a deficit for the month of $90B.

"Something could happen with respect to the Paris accord, we'll see what happens," President Trump said in a joint press conference with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. "We will talk about that over the coming period of time, and if it happens - that would be wonderful, and if it doesn't - that will be okay too." The U.S. withdrew from the agreement last month, citing disadvantages to U.S. business.

Britain has for the first time explicitly acknowledged it has financial "obligations to the EU" after Brexit, a move that is likely to avert a clash over the divorce bill in talks next week. The exit liabilities - estimated by the EU to stand at up to €100B gross - were proving to be one of the biggest flashpoints, sparking a war of words over the payments.

Mexican industry is exploring revising trade rules to ensure U.S. workers benefit from a renegotiated NAFTA. "If we integrate further and make Mexico more competitive versus China... even if our exports rise, U.S. jobs will rise, because when we export (to the U.S.), they're exporting too (via U.S. content)," said Jaime Serra, a former trade minister who led the initial NAFTA negotiations for Mexico.

Frustrated that China has not done more to rein in North Korea, the Trump administration is weighing new sanctions on small Chinese banks and other firms doing business with Pyongyang. The measures would initially hit Chinese entities considered "low-hanging fruit," including smaller financial institutions and "shell" companies, but would leave larger Chinese lenders untouched for now.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has acknowledged that there are concerns over certain "individual incidents" in the city and it was her duty to accurately reflect them to the central government in Beijing. Lam was speaking in her first interview with the international media since she was sworn in as the city's new leader on July 1.

A federal judge in Hawaii has further weakened an already diluted U.S. travel ban by vastly expanding the list of family relationships that visa applicants can use to get into the U.S. Those include grandparents, in-laws, cousins and other close relatives. The ruling also states the government may not exclude refugees who have formal assurance of placement services from a resettlement agency in the U.S.