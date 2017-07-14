Why I Continue To Buy Visa

A headline crossed the wire recently about Visa (NYSE:V) and its decision to spend $500K upgrading payment processing systems at small businesses in exchange for these businesses going completely cashless. Ultimately, this amount of money is immaterial to Visa or its destiny. However, it underscores one of the broader market share opportunity available to the company: taking share from cash. Additionally, Visa will be among the greatest beneficiaries of the move to digital retail spending. Let’s take a look at the two dynamics that are working in tandem to boost Visa and are driving my continued investment in shares of the global payment giant.

$5.8T in transactions is a drop in the bucket

In FY16, Visa processed a whopping $5.8 trillion worth of transactions and its top competitor, MasterCard (NYSE:MA), processed about $4.8 trillion, American Express (NYSE:AXP) is around $1 trillion, and the much smaller Discover (NYSE:DFS) sits at about $300 million. Overall, the big four US payment processors represent around $12 trillion of payment volume. Though hard to peg, China’s UnionPay is also processing a significant number of transactions (more than Visa or MasterCard) with a GMV likely in the trillions and Alipay processes in excess of $3 trillion.

Although these are some impressive figures, all digital forms of payment pale in comparison to cash and check.

Source: Visa IR

Visa has a $17 trillion market conversion opportunity that is still growing. A CAGR of 2% seems low, but in real dollar terms, 2% growth is absolutely massive. 2% growth in 2017 would add an incremental $340 billion in transaction opportunity. Small initiatives like the one mentioned earlier will ultimately have minimal impact on Visa’s destiny. However, the $17 trillion market conversion opportunity represents an incredible addressable market that Visa is able to potentially convert.

The real driver: digital

If there’s any graphic I love more than the growth of cash posted above, it is the one posted below, which shows the transition from physical to digital payments, and Visa’s market share of digital payments.

Source: Visa IR Deck

Digital is barely penetrated, representing just 9% of total retail spending that occurs in the digital realm relative to 91% in the physical world. Visa has 15% share of physical transactions, but it has a whopping 43% of digital transaction. Spending is rapidly moving to the digital realm, and I would not be surprised total online retail spending eclipse 20% by 2025. Visa has the ultimate tailwind.

Valuation remains reasonable so I’ve added to my position

I am reiterating my valuation of $110 based on my discounted cash flow analysis. Though one may panic and realize that this implies 31x 2017 earnings of $3.50 per share, I think the multiple is pricey but not unwarranted for a perpetual value creator like Visa. Additionally, I expect the company to approach $4 in earnings in FY18, implying a more palatable forward earnings multiple of ~ 27.5x. I will add significantly to my position if shares fall below $87, but for now, I am content owning this compounding machine.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.