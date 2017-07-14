Heartland Express - Not All Acquisitions Are Equal

As expectations are for increasing and/or stable freight rates and demand in the near term, investors need to benchmark Heartland against peers to monitor performance.

As an illustration of this, the most recent deal involving Gordon Trucking saw consecutive sequential declines in operating revenues and profits.

Heartland's recent acquisition of IDC looks good on paper; but the company has had its challenges integrating recent deals.

Review

On July 6th, it was announced that Heartland Express (HTLD) had agreed to purchase Interstate Distributor Co. (IDC) for $113 million. There was no announcement regarding the price paid per EBITDA, but IDC did generate $325 million in operating revenue during 2016.

Heartland will integrate IDC’s operations under the company’s brand, which is a different approach from the one used for the $300 million Gordon Trucking acquisition, four years ago. The deal may push Heartland to the $900 million operating revenue mark for 2017, or at a minimum, past the company’s $871 million generated in 2014.

Another benefit of the IDC acquisition involves overlapping regions, drop yards, qualified truck drivers and access to new customers. A core focus for Heartland is to increase its lane density leading to improved utilization and yields from greater operating efficiencies.

On paper, this all sounds good and the consolidation of these two companies makes sense from a business perspective. But looking back to the Gordon Trucking deal, Heartland Express witnessed excessive operating revenue declines for two consecutive years after the first year of the consolidated entities was complete in 2014. Additionally, the company witnessed a surge in the operating ratio.

Comparing any trucking company from 2014 through 2016 is a biased period if one is looking for negative trends. These two years immediately followed the energy collapse and concurrent freight sector contraction. But we still can compare operating revenues excluding fuel surcharges, as well as fuel surcharge revenue to gain some insights as to Heartland’s results versus peers.

During the 2014 through 2016 period, other peers including Heartland witnessed similar headwinds for fuel surcharges. Companies including Swift Transportation (SWFT), Knight Transportation (KNX) and Marten Transport (MRTN) all saw fuel surcharges down as much as 40 percent during 2015. In 2016, declines moderated to the 20 percent level.

But an important difference for these three companies versus Heartland, is that all three witnessed more stable and/or increasing operating revenues excluding fuel surcharges in 2015. During this time Heartland did not break out its fuel surcharge revenues, but collectively, peers were either moderately higher or marginally lower, while Heartland was down 15.5 percent. Peer performance was much stronger, despite equal or in some cases worse negative fuel surcharge results.

During 2016, a similar pattern was prevalent. Despite improving fuel surcharge revenues, Heartland still experienced a decline in operating revenues excluding fuel surcharges of 17 percent. Other peers were down in the low- to mid-single digits when excluding fuel surcharge revenues.

There are multiple possibilities causing the underperformance during this time. Customer accounts could have been forgone due to lower profitability, competition may have taken some business (although most companies let it go rather than truly lose it), the company could have reduced its number of tractor capacity to better align with soft demand. The point is not to single Heartland out thinking that their business is in some way inferior to peers, but rather to illustrate that before, during and after this deal, the company faced challenges and underperformed its peers.

Before the Gordon Trucking deal, Heartland generated $528 million in operating revenues for 2013. This amount increased to $871 million in 2014, the first full year of Gordon Trucking being included. Additionally, GAAP net income and diluted EPS declined from $71 million and $0.83 to $56 million and $0.68 per share. Not including the recent deal for IDC, Heartland was estimated to generate $65 million and earn $0.80 per share for 2018.

The other important factor was the increase in Heartland’s operating ratio. Prior to the Gordon Trucking deal, Heartland witnessed annual operating ratios near or below 81 percent. Immediately following the deal’s first full year, and the operating ratio increased to 85 percent, reflecting a 420-basis point (bps) jump from the previous year.

IDC has struggled as the trucking industry has navigated through the recent soft demand period. Heartland has acquired IDC from Saltchuk, an owner of shipping, air cargo and logistics transportation companies. IDC had an operating loss in 2016, and Saltchuk had expected an operating loss for the first half of 2017. The fact that Saltchuk was looking to let go of IDC may or may not have been related to recent poor performance.

Summary

Heartland has not been the only trucking company to struggle during the past few years. But the company has underperformed some of its peers. There are currently opposing forces for the company’s consolidation prospects of IDC in the near term.

While the trucking industry seems to be improving from both increasing demand and freight rates, macro-economic indicators do not paint a perfectly clear picture for sustained and/or increasing gross domestic product (GDP).

In the event that the freight again entered into a contraction period, Heartland could find itself in a similar position as it was with the Gordon Trucking deal. However, if the economy is able to sustain its marginally positive momentum through the year, and accelerate further into 2018, Heartland could find itself in a completely opposite scenario.

Working in Heartland’s favor are the upcoming federal mandates, notably the electronic logging device (ELD) rule to go in effect in December 2017, and completely in 2019. The declining driver pool also may lead to worsening driver shortage issues. Contrasting these capacity tightening catalysts are the attempts by companies to get ahead of the technology curve for autonomous trucks. This technological advancement would have a converse impact allowing for more flexible capacity, potentially reducing the volatility of price spikes.

In any case, Heartland’s full integration of IDC is expected to take 18 months, as IDC will be rebranded into the Heartland name. Investors should continue to monitor peer performance, excluding fuel surcharges to gain as much insights as possible into Heartland’s customer demand. Other items to monitor include the business inventories to retail sales ratio, retail sales demand in general. The Target Corporation’s (TGT) recent earnings report was an early positive sign.

