Rite Aid Is Now Priced For Future Profits

Rite Aid (RAD) is a company ripe with rumors and speculation. After the latest merger deal failed, the stock has been on a steady downfall. Investors are now stuck with the proposition on whether the company can survive on its own or whether the firm may be picked up by a private equity firm to save the day.

In my last article, I advised readers to wait longer before buying shares of Rite Aid. Shares were trading around $2.70 at the time of publication. I received quite a bit of opposition for making this recommendation – but readers who listened to the recommendation benefited. With that being said, those investors possessing a larger risk appetite should look to initiate a speculative long position soon. The old adage of “buy low sell high” applies here because the Rite Aid trade is simply playing out as expected. Shares are getting cheaper by the day – exactly as I had predicted. It is getting to the point where the tip of the scale is shifting, shares are almost getting too cheap.

The risk/reward scale is now favoring longs, at a hair above $2.00 per share because Rite Aid is not a going concern for bankruptcy. At some point, I expect to see a relief rally here pretty soon. On the downside, I don’t see the fundamentals allowing a price below $2.00 for very long if at all. On the other hand, this could be a double from here long term if the private equity thesis plays out. The margin of safety here is increasing greatly as the price continues to decline.

What we have here is a large company that has been grossly mismanaged. If another firm can turn this pharmacy mammoth around, this can be financially rewarding to all parties involved. Of course, this is largely speculation. Also, since the Walgreens (WBA)/Rite Aid deal has cut the number of stores that Rite Aid owns by a large amount, the price that shareholders will receive will likely not be anywhere close to the original $9 price that shareholders were offered in October 2015.

The level of shareholder value destruction caused by poor management on behalf of the Rite Aid team coupled by the FTC’s slow review process has resulted in one of the worse deals I’ve seen in a long time.

Rite Aid’s Report Card

I believe the value in this stock is in the potential for another firm to acquire it. Either that, or there has to be a complete overhaul of the current management team. There is currently very limited value in the current management team. Some investors have pointed out that Rite Aid can perform well as a standalone company. Let’s take a look at Rite Aid’s report card to see if there is any truth in this statement.

Looking at the comparable store sales numbers, the story is clear as day. In FY 2016, front end sales as well as RX sales were growing. In the latest quarters, those numbers have been trending down steadily. Granted, other economic forces are at work here. Namely, reimbursement pressure as well as the generics impact.

(Source: Rite Aid FY'18 First Quarter Presentation - June 29, 2017)

Now, let’s take a look at Walgreens. Even with the pressures facing the pharmacy industry, Walgreens still manages to outperform expectations more often than not. Evidently, Walgreens is a much better pharmacy operator than Rite Aid. Pharmacy sales were up over 5% year over year for Walgreens, compared to the declines shown in Rite Aid’s numbers.

(Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance FY'17 Third Quarter Presentation - June 29, 2017)

Rite Aid’s overall retail pharmacy revenue numbers don’t paint a better picture either. According to its latest earnings presentation, the retail pharmacy segment revenue decreased another $325.3 million or 4.9%. In addition, adjusted EBITDA shows a gross profit decline of $143.4 million with adjusted EBITDA gross margin decreasing by another 85 bps. It appears that Rite Aid’s declining numbers tell the whole story here.

(Source: Rite Aid FY'18 First Quarter Presentation - June 29, 2017)

Apparently, these numbers indicate what investors should continue to expect should the current management team be allowed to continue running the company. Now that shareholders aren't going to get paid the low $6.50 price offered by Walgreens after all, the best course of action is for the current management team to be voted out of the company.

Finding Value in Rite Aid

That being said, investors may be wondering where the value in the company is. Rite Aid will be receiving a $325 million termination fee and $5.175 billion from Walgreens for selling it the 2,186 stores. This extra cash should allow the Rite Aid management team to start paying off debt. Hopefully, it does not scoundrel the proceeds in any way other than delivering value to shareholders by paying off debt. Also, the new deal is still subject to FTC approval. Any investor vested in the previous merger deal knows how unpredictable the FTC can be.

Right now, there is a great degree of uncertainty in the current management team to execute its strategy to deliver value to shareholders. If the current team were value-oriented, I would be pleased with this revised deal. Unfortunately, given the many years of mismanagement coming from the current corporate suite – I am not going to be betting the farm on this one anytime soon.

In conclusion, I do believe there is value at buying Rite Aid at just above $2.00 a share. This is a classic case of where all the bad news is now out and eventually sellers will start to dry out. The downside should be fairly limited from here, while the upside offers a higher reward than risk for shareholders willing to take a position here. The combination of a low share price combined with Rite Aid’s large pharmacy assets makes this company a favorable target for a private equity firm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.