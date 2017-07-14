Bank Of Montreal Is A Good Conservative Bank - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/13/17)

Xilinx is good both on an earnings and a takeover basis.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, July 13.

Bullish Calls

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX): The company is good on an earnings basis and on a takeover basis as well.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA): "Arena is back from the dead. I can't believe it. They got that positive news about pulmonary and they did a secondary, they raised the money. Pulmonary arterial hypertension, that is a huge market, and I've got to tell you, it's still a buy."

Altria Group (NYSE:MO): Altria is doing just fine.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO): This is a good conservative bank.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO): It's in a good situation.

Neutral Calls

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO): At $34, Cramer neither recommends a buy nor a sell.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): It's a fins stock. "What can I say? Neither here nor there."

Bearish Call

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI): No. Cramer prefers Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) instead, as it's cheaper.

