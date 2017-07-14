Ring Energy: Production Up 77%. Company On A Roll

Cash flow comparisons with the previous year will remain very favorable throughout the fiscal year. Quarter over quarter, cash flow growth will be erratic as commodity prices decline.

Expect attractive production comparisons to continue. Management extended the rig lease to the end of the year. This adds at least eight wells to the budget of 22.

Despite the lower oil prices, Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI) may surprise investors with a pleasantly large quarterly cash flow, unexpectedly large margins, and sizable production increases for the year. So the stock remains a strong consideration for long-term investors.

This stock has so far behaved rather strongly, remaining near its high for the year at $14.14 (the stock closed at $13.19 on July 13, 2017). In contrast to stocks such as Permian favorite Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) which have swooned noticeably. That could be due to the fact that Resolute Energy carries some debt. So despite outstanding results, Resolute Energy could use some commodity price cooperation.

Ring Energy may be a little expensive, but the low production starting base allows for attractive comparisons. Plus, the company has a far easier time waiting out periods of low prices with its debt-free balance sheet. Management has indicated that it will probably borrow some money this year. However, the final amount is expected to be very reasonable compared to the production.

In the meantime, net production increased 77% over the year before and 27% over the first quarter of 2017.

"June 2017 average net daily production was approximately 4,110 BOEs, as compared to net daily production of 2,296 BOEs in June 2016, and net daily production of 3,618 BOEs in March 2017. The average estimated price received per BOE in Q2 2017 was $42.00."

The biggest news from this latest management update press release is that the company has extended the contract on the rig to the end of the year despite the price decline. The original capital budget was due to run out in August, so that means the capital budget is being meaningfully increased and activity will remain at a higher-than-forecast level. Now the company will drill at least 30 wells instead of the originally projected 22 horizontal wells.

So the latest results are clearly good enough to withstand the lower oil prices or this company would release the rig and wait out the lower prices with its debt-free balance sheet. Management would simply deposit the checks from the sales as they come in and build cash until it feels that drilling would return a reasonable profit.

Cash flow in the first quarter topped $11 million (the previous year's first quarter was negative). But commodity prices have dropped roughly 15% from the first quarter to the second quarter. So it is hard to tell if cash flow will increase significantly from the first quarter. However, the company is expected to post another quarterly profit and has a very easy comparison against last year's second-quarter cash flow.

Even so, annualized cash flow of about $44 million for 2017 is not unreasonable given the current enterprise value because that cash flow is currently growing very fast. Plus, management stated that if results continue to exceed expectations, the addition of a second rig is not out of question. Currently though, management is only committed to keeping the first rig operating. That commitment should provide significant growth for the foreseeable future.

Source: Ring Energy July, 2017, Corporate Presentation

As shown in the first slide, these wells are relatively shallow. Not only that but also management paid a small fraction of the prices paid for anything approaching the prime Reeves County acreage. This is one of the few managements with the nerve to do anything like adding the acreage cost into the IRR calculation. The Reeves County companies have paid sometimes up to $2 million per drilling location. That is far above what is shown on the second slide.

The IRR shown above is comparable to many Reeves County locations without that Reeves County costs. But that means the cash flow explosion shown on the first-quarter financial statements is likely to continue to grow. Shareholders will actually benefit from the great well profitability because there are no additional acreage charges to pay. Quarterly cash flow growth may be erratic due to the current commodity price declines. But this company may have some of the lowest costs in Texas when including the acreage costs and considering that attractive IRR shown above. Only companies that got into the hot spots early would have competitive acreage costs. A lot of shareholders never see the great Permian well results because the sky-high Permian acreage cost was not included in the IRR calculation.

Source: Ring Energy First Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

Lease operating expenses are fairly attractive. The costs will probably decrease as production ramps up. Management has both personnel and some underlying infrastructure in place for much more production. So the administrative expenses will decrease as they are spread over more production. The same goes for some of the lease operating expenses. This management has and will continue to make accretive acquisitions, so administrative expenses may run high even as they decline.

This is one of the few companies that posted a first-quarter profit. The continuing operational success points to more profitable quarters despite the commodity price declines. In fact, the IRRs shown above point to profitability at some very low commodity prices in the future. This company has a bright future over a large range of commodity price forecasts.

The generous cash balance combined with a credit line that can be expanded as needed gives the company all the flexibility it needs to grow. This management has a very conservative strategy regarding credit lines. So credit line redeterminations and credit line increases are not the challenge for this management that it is for many in the industry.

The stock price remains near its highs and should continue to outperform the sector. This is one of very few stocks that will be able to grow during most commodity price downturns. So this stock should probably remain relatively expensive and double over the next 12 months. That would be conservative if management decides to add a second rig. The stock could well quadruple over five years.

The company is still exploring other lease areas that management has not yet decided how to develop.

Source: Ring Energy July, 2017, Corporate Presentation

Management has emphasized the Central Basin assets. Development of the Delaware Basin assets has been deferred until the Central Basin development is well underway. Yet, for many companies, the Delaware Basin assets are the focus. In fact, Ring has yet to drill a noticeable quantity of horizontal wells in the Delaware Basin. So if and when management turns its attention to that acreage, expect the stock market attitude to improve towards this stock.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in REI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.