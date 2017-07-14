Starbucks: What Are The Risk Factors?

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is one of those companies I have continued to be highly optimistic about.

In previous articles, I have cited SBUX’s dominant position in its market and expanding sales growth in emerging markets as key drivers of success for this company going forward. However, while the feedback on Starbucks is generally positive, it is always worth reviewing the risks associated with investing in any company - which admittedly I have not done that much throughout my coverage of Starbucks.

In spite of the optimism surrounding the company, Starbucks has been on a bit of a dip as of late.

As mentioned previously, potential overvaluation of the firm’s growth has led the stock lower in price terms. It is more likely than not that such a reaction by the market is unwarranted, representing a potentially valuable buying opportunity.

However, what are the potential caution signs for Starbucks?

1. It is possible that the company might become overinvested in the Chinese market. No doubt, China has become one of the largest markets for Starbucks worldwide, and it is even forecasted that Chinese sales will end up topping that of the United States. However, this also has the potential to be a significant risk factor if things go south in this market. Chinese consumers are known for being fickle, and an alternative service by a potential competitor (e.g. a domestic chain) could see demand drop significantly. It is notable that Starbucks does not particularly have significant competition in China - it rules its market in many respects. Thus, the Chinese market remains untested in a way. If we start to see significant competition in this space, it could spell trouble for Starbucks if a domestic competitor finds a way to better cater to Chinese tastes. Retail coffee may be in vogue at the moment, but that’s not to say it always will be.

2. Higher levels of capital expenditure may have the potential to weigh on profit margins over the longer term. It is quite interesting that Starbucks’ expansion strategy is markedly different from that of its closest competitors. As a case in point, rival Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN) takes a franchising approach in terms of expansion in that it does not open new stores directly but rather allow third-party vendors the right to use its trademark. Notably, Dunkin' Donuts recorded an operating margin of over 50% over the past year, which was considerably higher than the 19.6% recorded by Starbucks. Moreover, Dunkin' Donuts has very low levels of capital expenditure as a result of this strategy - $15 million - with Starbucks having approximately 100 times that amount. While Starbucks' expansion strategy has worked, it could risk being less leaner financially than its competitors if expenditures rise significantly.

3. Coffee price volatility is a little considered but important risk factor for Starbucks. When we take a look at US coffee future prices, we see that with the exception of a spike in 2011, coffee prices have remained more or less near 10-year lows since 2016.

Indeed, the commodity markets in general have been trending lower over the past five years as buoyant equity markets have been favored by investors instead. However, coffee remains a hallmark of Starbucks' portfolio, and a rise in coffee prices could place significant financial strain on SBUX, and thus is a key risk factor affecting the company, particularly if equity markets see a reversal from the overall growth trajectory they have witnessed this decade.

As mentioned in previous articles, I remain optimistic on Starbucks overall and will continue to hold shares of the company in my portfolio. Its brand dominance and growth trajectory have been quite impressive. Nevertheless, no company is without risk, and it is always helpful to be aware of potential negatives. From my point of view, the points outlined above should be kept in the back of the mind of an investor considering this company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.