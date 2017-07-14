Iron Mountain - The King Of Enterprise Storage REITs

Iron Mountain has one of the most internationally diversified revenue streams from most major markets across the world.

Privacy concerns and protection from identity theft is a huge threat that will only grow as the electronic world expands. Iron Mountain is set to benefit from these trends.

If you like storage REITs for the average consumer then you'll love a storage REIT for commercial clients who have come to realize how invaluable protecting clients information is.

Iron Mountain has a unique niche as an Enterprise Storage REIT with no competition that can match its size and scope of services.

Investment Thesis

When you start investing and tracking the performance of various stocks you also start to take notice of other things around you that are associated with those stocks. Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) is one such stock that has become much more noticeable throughout my daily life as I see their shred trucks service practically every financial company in the city I live in. I'll be the first to admit that IRM's business may not be the sexiest company to invest in, but it is worth considering for your portfolio if you are looking for stable and consistent growth.

IRM's share price has cooled off over the last year and I believe that makes it an excellent buying opportunity for the long-term investor. Some of the strong reasons for buying the stock includes the following:

1. Data breaches and identity theft are on the rise and while the world has embraced technology paper records are never going away.

2. Many industries are becoming more dependent on paper than they ever were before.

Over the course of this article, I will touch base on these two points because these are important catalysts that I believe will propel IRM's growth. The most important part of IRM's business model is that it has shown it has a reason to exist.

Background

One thing that makes IRM so interesting is its size and scope is unparalleled for a records management and services company. Here are some of the stats from the company's website:

24,000 employees worldwide. Over 230,000 individual customers. Operates in 46 countries spread throughout six different continents. According to the company's website, it serves 95% of the Fortune 1000 companies.

With an impressive size and scope, IRM has positioned itself to capitalize on growth in both developed and developing economies. IRM plans to continue expanding its reach in developing markets which will aid in increasing return on invested capital.

Source: June 2017 Stifel Conference Presentation

The goal is to have a revenue mixture of 75% developed (primarily North America and Western Europe) and 25% developing (emerging markets and adjacent businesses) since this will aid in stronger margins.

Diversified Business Model

IRM's business is focused on three segments:

Source: June 2017 Stifel Conference Presentation

With 75% of their business coming from records and information management, it is worth noting that the retention rate associated with this segment. Since it is the equivalent of long-term leases for triple-net lease REITs because the longer these boxes stay in storage, the more IRM is going to collect in revenue. The following is a chart that demonstrates the retention rate for North America.

Source: June 2017 Stifel Conference Presentation

While a great retention rate is something to be happy about, it is only one aspect of the revenue stream. The other thing we need to consider is whether or not box volume/growth is also continuing to rise. The following graph supports the second point in my introduction about increasing use of paper and physical documentation across various industries.

Source: June 2017 Stifel Conference Presentation

Based on this graph, it is safe to say that we can expect future growth to continue as it has for the last six years. I take comfort in the fact that this trend is continuous and extremely linear in fashion, which means that these numbers suggest reasonable growth instead of one-time events that lead to above-average increases or decreases.

Data Management Operations

The most exciting prospect of IRM's future comes from its data management operations as it builds the capacity to satisfy customers needs for transforming physical documentation into digital and making this easy but secure to access. While most companies are looking to make this transition for economic reasons, the threat of data breaches and compromised information remains a significant problem that could have long-lasting effects on a company's credibility and profitability.

To prove a point let's look at some recent data breaches in 2017:

On July 13, 2017, Verizon reported that up to 14 million subscribers may have been affected by a data breach. The breach was related to call logs for those who had contacted Verizon customer service within the last six months.

On June 27, 2017, Blue Cross Blue Shield / Anthem settled for $115 million for a data breach the impacted 80 million of their customers. (Cases like this reiterate the costly nature of data breach situations).

On June 15, 2017, Washington State University announced that approximately one million people had their information compromised when a hard drive stored within an 85-pound safe was stolen. This information contains Social Security numbers in the health history of these individuals.

Source: Identity Force - 2017 Data Breaches

These are just a few examples of data breach compromises on Identity Force's website. Some of the other situations listed prove that no industry is immune from these compromises. Some of the most notable names included in the 2017 breach list are:

Google (GOOGL) Chipotle (CMG) Microsoft (MSFT) (Specifically concerning the Xbox 360). Sony (SNE) Specifically concerning the PSP).

Again, the list goes on and on but the real point is that data security is going to be an important and ongoing issue regardless of your business model or industry. I believe that IRM will benefit as companies begin to take the threat of data breaches and compromised information more seriously because the financial costs and brand damage far exceed the investment costs.

Fortunately for investors, IRM's management has taken note of this trend and is well aware of growth trends in corporate data growth.

Source: June 2017 Stifel Conference Presentation

I personally view IRM's global infrastructure as the most significant advantage in growing this revenue segment. If we combine IRM's superior infrastructure with their existing 230,000 customer relationships, I smell a recipe for success in growing data management services. Although I believe that physical record management will remain IRM's primary revenue source for the next decade, I believe that we'll see significant growth in revenue from data management services.

2017 and Future Guidance

One thing I truly appreciate about IRM is its willingness to make its annual guidance and estimated future dividend increases readily available to investors. On April 20, 2017, IRM reiterated its full-year outlook:

Source: Iron Mountain Investor Day

During this presentation, IRM also announced its minimum dividend increase Outlook through 2020. While these amounts are subject to change, I can't help but get excited as an investor when I see the company state that these are the minimum estimated increases:

Source: Iron Mountain Investor Day

While 4 to 6% may not seem overwhelming, it is important to remember that these are very conservative minimum dividend increase estimates.

Enterprise Storage REITs For The Win

Companies like Public Storage (PSA) and Prologis (PLD) represent two of the highest quality storage REITs that are of similar size but focused on very different customer segments. The following chart compares IRM to these two REITs based on information supplied by Greenstreet Advisors and J.P. Morgan.

Source: June 2017 Stifel Conference Presentation

This chart demonstrates some of the distinct advantages IRM has over other storage REITs with different customer segments. Although the average lease term seems short for IRM, I am more concerned with the average box age because it suggests that these leases are typically renewed with very little fallout. When we compare this to self-storage REITs, it tells me that IRM's business model is inherently less risky to changing consumer trends because individual self-storage is dependent on consumer buying habits and reluctance to let go of possessions.

Conclusion

IRM has been on my list for a while but it wasn't until I saw one of their shred trucks that I truly began to consider how important the services they provide are. IRM has found its niche in physical and digital records management services to the largest companies across a number of industry segments and is the threat data breaches and compromised information continues to grow I expect that these companies will continue to expand their relationship with IRM to protect themselves from lawsuits and brand damage.

Based on current and projected metrics in this current economic environment, I rate IRM as a BUY and plan to initiate a position before the end of the week.

