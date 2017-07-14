Anchors Aweigh

While anchors are essential to keeping your portfolio safe, the buoys are also an important part of the puzzle for delivering steady and reliable portfolio returns.

Each REIT is hand-picked to produce the best sources of income.

By focusing on this one simple strategy, I have been able to easily outperform most REIT Funds without the need to swing for the fences.

As my loyal newsletter subscribers know, I commenced my Durable Income Portfolio over four years ago with one primary objective: to generate steady and reliable dividend growth while protecting principal at all costs.

Let’s face it, the market provides us with enough drama, and there is no reason to get too cute trying to chase fool’s gold. By paying close attention to dividend growth and REITs backed by strong fundamentals, investors can enjoy a durable source of dividend income that enhances portfolio returns.

I often explain that my Durable Income Portfolio is somewhat of a spigot and instead of generating water, it pumps out very reliable and predictable dividends. The thirst for yield can be quenched by developing a tactical strategy that I refer to as the "anchor and buoy" model.

The Anchors

Essentially this means that the anchors are the most reliable and predictable dividend payers, the REITs that have long-term lease contracts with the most probable sources of revenue. I include these property sectors in the “anchor” category” net lease, health care, and data centers.

As you can see below, my Net Lease REITs in the portfolio include Lexington Property (LXP), Gramercy Property Trust (GPT), STORE Capital (STOR), Realty Income (O), and W.P. Carey (WPC). The Net Lease REIT represent 20.9% of the Durable Income Portfolio and this basket of REITs has returned 5.1% year-to-date.

The Health Care REITs in the portfolio include Community Healthcare (CHCT), LTC Property (LPT), Physicians Realty (DOC), Ventas Inc. (VTR), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), New Senior (SNR), Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), and Care Capital Properties (CCP).

As you can see below, the Health Care REITs have generated very good returns year-to-date: averaging 8.126%%. The Health Care REITs represent 25.7% of the Durable Income Portfolio. (The top performer YTD is CHCT +15.6%).

The Data Center REITs in the portfolio include Crown Castle (CCI), QTS Realty (QTS), CyrusOne (CONE), and Digital Realty (DLR). As you know, CCI is not a Data Center REIT, it’s a Cell Tower (or Infrastructure) REIT but I included it in the portfolio.

As you can see below, the Data Center REITs have generated above average returns year-to-date: averaging 18.76%. The Data Center REITs represent 10.0% of the Durable Income Portfolio (The top performer is CONE +29.5% YTD).

The Anchors represent 56.6% of the Durable Income Portfolio and these 17 REITs have generated average returns of 8.5%. The over-performance is due in large part to the very predictable sources of revenue that these REITs generate and this is also the reason that I maintain an over-weight “anchor” position.

The Buoys

In turbulent times, it’s important to stay defensive and increase exposure in the anchor REITs, markets are ocean currents, buoys react more than anchors. The REITs with shorter-term leases do not have the same degree of predictability as the longer-term leased companies. There’s definitely a trade-off: the shorter duration leases can adjust rents quickly, but the profits are not as reliable.

One good example is in the Lodging sector. Hotels can adjust their rates daily in response to changing market conditions; however, the rent growth is not as predictable making these REITs much less appealing to a dividend growth investor.

These REITs, which I call buoys, are exposed to higher volatility and that’s why I think it’s important to maintain a more tactical strategy. I recommend adequate diversification as property sectors can fall in and out of favor, as we are seeing now in the retail sector. Here’s a snapshot of my 10 worst performing REIT buoys year-to-date:

Keep in mind that most of the under-performance within the Buoy portfolio is retail-related and given the mis-pricing in the sector, I have been increasing exposure in many of the blue-chip names such as Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) and Simon Property Group (SPG). I am confident that eventually the retail REITs will recover, but I don’t anticipate a sudden rebound (keep an eye on Sears in Q1-18).

In the upcoming edition of my newsletter (Forbes Real Estate Investor) I plan to provide a complete breakdown and analysis of the Durable Income Portfolio, carefully examining each property sector. I am very pleased with the performance of the REIT anchors as they have continued to deliver the predictable returns that have powered the 4-year old portfolio.

I was walking along the Hudson River this morning and I took a picture (below) that I thought was relevant for my article today. While anchors are essential to keeping your portfolio safe, the buoys are also an important part of the puzzle for delivering steady and reliable portfolio returns. Good luck!

Disclosure: I am on the Advisory Board of NY Residential REIT, and I am also a shareholder and publisher on theMaven.

