GeoPark: An Review Of Its 2Q 2017 Results

The company drilled an oil wildcat in Argentina, which will be tested in 3Q 2017, and is to be followed by two more exploratory wells targeting heavy oil.

This growth was driven by a 49% output expansion in Block LL-34 in Colombia, where 6 new development wells and one new discovery contributed to production growth.

On July 13, 2017, GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) announced its operational update for the second quarter of 2017. Consolidated oil and gas production was up 24% to 26,123 boe/d year over year, and up 4% compared to 1Q 2017. Oil production increased over one year ago by 41% to 21,930 bopd, and was up 7% compared to 1Q 2017; Colombian oil production jumped 49% to 20,951, up 9% compared to 1Q 2017. However, gas production went down 25% to 25.2 MMcf/d. The company anticipates exiting 2017 producing north of 30,000 boe/d, with annual 2017 production to average 26,500-27,500 boe/d.

Upon hearing the quarterly results, the stock shot up 9.52% by market close on the day (Fig. 1). GPRK is our favorite crude oil play (see here). We have been accumulating a position in the stock since early 2016; upon our joining Seeking Alpha as a contributor, we presented our long thesis on the stock in a series of public articles (see here, here, and here). In this article, we review the company's 2Q 2017 results to provide an update to our long case.

Fig. 1. Stock chart of GPRK, modified after barchart.com.

1. Operation

1.1. Colombia

Colombia continues to serve as the growth engine for the company. As we discussed in a previous article, GeoPark discovered the Jacamar Oil Field, located in a fault trend southeast of the Tigana/Jacana oil fields in the Llanos 34 Block which the company operates with a 45% working interest. In the same block, Jacana Sur 2 appraisal well helped extend the northwestern boundary of the Jacana Oil Field; Jacana 8 appraisal well is producing from the Mirador Formation with additional reserves found in the deeper Guadalupe Formation. These wells added new gross production of approximately 5,700 bo/d (Fig. 2).

The company is currently drilling ahead in wildcat Curucucu 1, which is located to the northwest of the Jacamar new find. It still has six appraisal wells in the drilling program to further delineate the rapidly expanding Tigana/Jacana field complex (Table 1).

Fig. 2. Geological map of Block Llanos 34 showing oil fields and location of new wells and fields, modified after GeoPark July 2017 presentation.

1.2. Chile

During 2Q 2017, GeoPark resumed drilling activities in Chile for the first time in 15 months, to further develop and produce its existing 2P reserve base. In the operated, wholly-owned Fell Block in Chile, gas development well Kimiri Aike 4 was drilled in 2Q 2017. Kimiri Aike 4 was drilled to a TD of 10,180 feet and tested in the Springhill Formation in June 2017 at 900 Mcf/d. Additional production history is required to determine stabilized flow rates of the well. Surface facilities are currently being designed and the well is expected to be put into production during 3Q 2017 (Fig. 3). The well was drilled at a total drilling and completion cost of $1.9 million, a reduction of 40% from the average 2014-2015 drilling and completion costs in Chile.

GeoPark is drilling ahead in gas development well Ache 3 also in the Fell Block, which will be followed by Uaken 1 exploration well targeting a shallow gas prospect located in the Fell Block (Table 1).

1.3. Argentina

In the CN-V Block in Argentina, the company drilled wildcat Rio Grande Oeste 1 targeting oil in 2Q 2017 with testing scheduled for 3Q 2017 (Fig. 3). Rio Grande Oeste 1 was drilled to a TD of 5,500 feet and is expected to be completed and tested in August 2017 in the Grupo Neuquen Formation.

GeoPark acquired a 50% operating working interest in the block in 2015 through a partnership with Wintershall, a subsidiary of BASF (OTCQX:BASFY). The CN-V Block covers an area of 117,000 acres in the Neuquen Basin of the Mendoza Province, with 3D seismic coverage of 180 sq km and is next to the producing Loma Alta Sur oil field operated by YPF (YPF). An additional oil prospect has been delineated adjacent to Rio Grande Oeste. The CN-V Block also has upside potential in the developing Vaca Muerta unconventional play.

During 3Q2017, GeoPark will also be drilling shallow exploration prospects of heavy oil in the Sierra del Nevado and Puelen blocks in the Neuquen basin (Table 1). The Puelen Block is located north to the producing El Corcobo oil field, operated by Pluspetrol, and Sierra del Nevado is located east to the Llancanelo oil field, operated by YPF (Fig. 3). GeoPark has an 18% non-operated working interest in the Sierra del Nevado and Puelen blocks.

Fig. 3. Maps showing contract blocks of GeoPark in Chile and Argentina, modified after GeoPark July 2017 presentation.

2. 3Q 2017 Drilling Schedule



The following is a summary of the expected activities scheduled for 3Q 2017 with estimated total net capital expenditures of $30-35 million, including drilling and completion costs of $17-20 million and facilities and other costs of $13-15 million (Table 1).

Table 1. 2017 remaining drilling program, modified after GeoPark July 13, 2017 press release.

3. Oil and gas production update

An oil production growth of 49% was achieved in Colombia, with the average consolidated oil and gas production increased to 26,123 boe/d in 2Q 2017 from 21,143 boe/d in 2Q 2016. On a consolidated basis, it was offset by lower gas production in Chile, due to a temporary interruption in gas purchases from the methanol plant of Methanex, and in Brazil, due to lower gas consumption in the northeast region and platform maintenance. Oil increased in the production mix to 84% of the total reported production in 2Q2017, as compared with 73% in 2Q 2016 and 81% in 1Q 2017, resulting from the successful drilling campaign in the Llanos 34 Block and lower gas production in Chile and Brazil.

Table 2. Oil and gas production of GeoPark, modified after GeoPark July 13, 2017 press release.

3.1. Colombia

Average net production in Colombia grew to 21,015 boe/d in 2Q 2017 compared to 14,084 boe/d in 2Q2016. The increase was mainly attributed to new production from the Tigana/Jacana oil fields, with 6 new wells brought on stream during 2Q 2017. Continued success in exploration, appraisal and development in the Tigana/Jacana oil fields in LL-34 Block resulted in steady output expansion through the quarters (Table 2).

3.2. Chile

Average net oil and gas production in Chile decreased by 41% to 2,450 boe/d in 2Q 2017 compared to 4,118 boe/d in 2Q 2016 due to a temporary interruption in gas purchases from Methanex (MEOH) during May and June of 2017. The resulting production mix during 2Q 2017 was 62% gas and 38% oil, as compared with 64% gas and 36% oil in 2Q 2016. The Fell Block represented 98% of GeoPark’s Chilean production (Table 2).

As of July 13, 2017, gas deliveries have been restored and current Chilean production is approximately 3,100 boe/d.

3.3. Brazil

Average net oil and gas production in Brazil decreased by 10% to 2,658 boe/d in 2Q 2017 compared to 2,941 boe/d in 2Q 2016, primarily attributed to lower gas consumption by Brazilian industrial users.

In addition to the lower gas demand, the operator of the Manati field, Petrobras (PBR), is currently performing maintenance at the platform, partially affecting the total production capacity of the field since May of 2017. Production capacity is expected to be restored during 3Q 2017.



The Manati field, in which GeoPark has a non-operated 10% working interest, represented 100% of GeoPark’s Brazilian production. As of July 13, 2017, gas demand has increased and current production is around 3,200 boe/d.

4. Investor takeaway

It is obvious that the LL-34 Block in Colombia continues to deliver exploration success and steady production growth. A 49% year-over-year output expansion contributed lion's share of production growth for the company. Such a growth rate is expected to continue for a few years before deceleration, which is expected to be compensated by growth in Argentina and particularly Peru.

Speaking of Argentina and Peru, we have been wondering about GeoPark's plan in Chile and Argentina where, in both countries, gas production has been in slow decline. Much to our delight, GeoPark started to do something about the declining Chilean gas production, with new gas development wells drilled. We also look forward to the testing results of oil wildcat Rio Grande Oeste 1 in the CN-V Block in Argentina. GeoPark so far has not said anything about the progress in the 75% working interest, operated Morona Block in the Marañón Basin, Peru. We knew that it obtained regulatory approval for Morona Block in 4Q 2016. Given the 31.5 MMboe of net 2P reserves there, the block is supposed to substantially raise the company's production (see here).

GeoPark, we think, has just scratched the surface of years of robust growth. Going forward, the company is projected to continue to post strong growth for the foreseeable future (Fig. 4). Rarely does one come across a growth runway so long, a business so well positioned, and a management so capable and yet honest. This is why we continue to like this small-cap oil company as a multi-year compounding play.

Fig. 4. Analysts' estimated revenue, cash flow, profit and EPS of GeoPark, modified after simplywall.st.

