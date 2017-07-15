PRO Weekly Digest: Tricks Of The Research Trade With J Capital Research Limited

Our idea screen of the week takes a look at opportunities in less high profile IPOs.

We highlight a noteworthy PRO idea - an industry expert highlights a mining company with a recent catalyst the market has ignored - so far.

The differences between retail and institutional level research, lessons from interacting with PMs and a positive outlook for active managers are topics discussed.

Feature interview

J Capital Research Limited provides research to institutional investors. We emailed with J Capital about how to profit from what everyone “knows” that isn’t true, what happens when global central banks start raising rates and why they avoid regulatory catalysts.

Seeking Alpha: Can you discuss your background and how you came to focus on providing research for institutional investors?

J Capital Research Limited: I actually come from journalism, and what I bring to this field are journalistic skills: the ability to interview people, find and synthesize information, and approach topics people think are already well understood with a fresh eye. In the company, we have a mix of people from journalistic or consulting backgrounds and people with more classic training in financial services, and I think it's a healthy mix.

SA: How is tailoring research for institutional investors different than for a broader investor base? Are there restrictions in terms of the investable universe or differences in terms of how the research is done?

JCRL: In a thousand different ways. First, institutional investors are more sophisticated. We don't need to talk about big structural changes in industries or other purely conceptual issues; we focus on the nitty-gritty of how companies are attacking markets and what they have to offer that's different. On a more mundane level, for institutional investors, we need big, liquid stocks on major exchanges. If we are recommending a short, we want a low cost of borrow.

SA: As a follow up, can you walk us through the process and time frame from when you initially present an idea to a PM to the time a position is taken? What types of questions are asked by a PM/analyst? What have you learned about your research process and managing money in general from this interaction?

JCRL: Our ideas tend to be six to twelve months early. We don't do well with momentum funds. PMs and analysts generally ask questions designed to understand the story. Then they ask, what are the catalysts? What have I learned from them? A ton. First, don't dive into shorts unless you can identify clear, near-term catalysts. Avoid regulatory catalysts - in the end, they are binary and you are not going to have any better insight than anyone else. Second, read the annual reports. And the quarterlies and the calls. Third, if you wouldn't buy the stuff, don't buy the stock either.

SA: Your research spans multiple styles from value to growth to long/short – is there any particular style you favor the most and why? Or are style labels applied too often and alpha is the only label investors should be concerned with? Which style do you think works best in the current environment and why?

JCRL: We serve lots of different client types. I guess our fundamental driver is the belief that central banks have undermined the idea that there is some fundamental value to an asset, which can be determined with research. We are determined to revive that idea.

SA: The headline in a recent Bloomberg interview with a PM succinctly summed up advice for active managers – “try harder.” Is this one way managers can fight back against passive alternatives? What does “try harder” look like from a practical standpoint since every manager will claim they work hard?

JCRL: The herd made money in the last year of market gains. That doesn't mean the herd is right. God forbid I should manage anyone's money, so who am I to give advice. But I say hold on, the day of the actively managed fund is returning.

SA: The Big Short trade was a perfect example of how to profit from what everyone “knows” that isn’t true – can you discuss any current examples of this?

JCRL: 1) The Chinese government controls everything. China's a closed economy and they can do whatever they like. 2) China's economy is rebalancing. Consumption will grow faster than GDP. E-commerce companies will capture the benefits. 3) Fintech is transforming finance, and the old credit schemes will die. 4) Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the future of mobility. 5) In a few years, our homes will delink from the grid and rely on walls of lithium-ion batteries. Shall I go on?

SA: How do you expect central banks beginning to raise rates (after holding them at/near zero for so long) to impact global asset classes? Are investors prepared for this?

JCRL: I think investors believe that the Fed will continue to respond to hiccups in the economy with a hose full of cash, and that is the source of the market's low volatility. If the Fed really defies expectations and raises more than once in the balance of this year and a couple of times next year, I think investors will be surprised. I'm guessing that the massive aggregation of assets by index funds and ETFs will lead to a whiplash effect if rates actually rise and equity values begin to decline. But we are getting out of my depth here.

***

Thanks to J Capital Research Limited for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow their work, you can find the profile here.

PRO idea playing out

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) is up ~60% and approaching Ian Bezek’s price target after he called it his top pick for 2017 in January as it traded at a huge discount to comparable international airports, suffered from overblown Trump fears and paid investors to wait with a 5% yield while growth continued to ramp up. The strong operating performance is the likely driver of the stock performance - PAC reported double-digit growth in terminal passengers and domestic/international passenger traffic for the past three months and in 1Q17 reported revenue increased ~15% and EBITDA increased ~25%.

Call from the archive - RTRX

Retrophin (RTRX) is ~unchanged since ONeil Trader shared their bullish thesis in May 2017. In an update comment after earnings, ONeil Trader noted that the pipeline is on track with the sparsentan trial starting later this year and RE-024 on track to start in mid-2017. With ~90% upside to the original price target this may be worth revisiting.

Noteworthy PRO articles

We wanted to highlight one of our PRO editor's favorite PRO ideas this week:

SA Editor John Leonard, CFA: Itinerant goes beneath the surface calling Regis Resources (OTCPK:RGRNF) a buy, noting the game-changing news for the McPhillamys project, which the market has apparently shrugged off so far. Catalysts include a resource update and expected feasibility study scheduled for release in late 2017. As background, Regis ~tripled since Itinerant called it a buy in a Top Idea from August 2015.

New Seeking Alpha contributors to watch

Michigan Value Investor shared a bullish and contrarian thesis on PHI Inc. (PHIIK). PHIIK trades at a significant discount to book due to concerns over the oil & gas segment; however, sentiment should improve following the expected rebound in FCF. The recent sale of a peer at a significant premium to book should provide a valuation floor.

Idea screen of the week

Each week we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at opportunities in less high profile IPOs.

Left in the shadow of Snap (SNAP) and Blue Apron (APRN) are many smaller and under the radar IPOs with a clear mispricing, asymmetric risk/return profile and catalysts. I ran a screen of PRO long/short ideas with the Recent IPO opportunity tag.

Two ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of July 13 close):

Cision (CISN) by Value Detective: Published on June 6, 2017, up ~5% since publication; author's price target offers an additional ~45% upside. CISN has a dominant market position with a long growth runway, strong management team with M&A experience, trades at a discount to peers and can rapidly delever via strong FCF generation.

Veritone (VERI) by John Zhang: Published on May 22, 2017. While VERI is already down ~30% since publication, John Zhang makes a compelling case that there is an additional ~60% downside as VERI is a struggling digital marketing company masquerading as an AI business showing signs of significant financial distress, a high burn rate and extreme valuation.

