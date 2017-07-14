Down Sectors Saw Buying - Cramer's Mad Money (7/13/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, July 13.

Thursday's market action proves that investors turn to downtrodden sectors after rallies. "You can always tell you have a decent market when after a big run, investors take a breather from buying the stocks people love and instead decide to scrutinize and snap up the stocks that have been left behind," said Cramer.

After guidance from Target (NYSE:TGT), the retail sector saw some buying. Cramer adds that not everything is a victim of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and he likes Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX).

The energy sector saw short-covering after oil did not go below $42. Cramer's best pick in the group is Apache (NYSE:APA), which profits $13/ barrel despite low crude prices, and it just made a discovery in the Permian Basin. "My argument here is that in the last two days, a group of people have decided that not everything in oil is worthless," he added.

The auto sector saw buying after used vehicle retailer Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) gave better than expected forecast. Cramer said that General Motors (NYSE:GM) trades at just 6 times earnings and it is due for analyst upgrade.

"I say enjoy the trades. Remember, though, this is a market that loves technology, worships at the altar of health care, and thinks the industrials are about to have a renaissance," Cramer said. "I like a market that rotates into the down-and-outers and embraces value even without mergers and acquisitions. I didn't think it could happen. It makes you want to trust the rally more. I trust it already, but evidence of reform among the penalized is always welcome. Still, don't count on retail or the oils or the autos to remain this market's leaders for long, because eventually this market's real generals will take back the baton and start sprinting again," said Cramer.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) vs. Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

After Herman Miller's CEO interview on Wednesday, Cramer decided to compare it with another office furniture company Steelcase to pick the better of the two.

"If offices want to attract talent, especially from the younger generation, they need furniture that facilitates a more collaborative work environment, which is good news for Herman Miller and Steelcase," said Cramer.

Herman Miller's last quarter was good while that of Steelcase was not. Herman forecasts acceleration in earnings while Steelcase sees 9% earnings decline. It's true that both companies can do well in an improving economy, but Herman's growth path is much better than Steelcase.

Steelcase is still investing in its own business as it builds out its manufacturing capacity and creates new products. Both the companies are valued similarly; Steelcase at 13.6 times and Herman at 14.6 times.

"For me, the takeaway seems clear: either it's only raining on Steelcase's side of the street, or Herman Miller is eating their lunch. In the office furniture showdown, Herman Miller is beating Steelcase hands down, and with the stocks trading at very similar valuations, Herman Miller looks way too cheap to me and should be bought. Steelcase? It's got a lot to prove, and so far, it's had an awful hard time proving it," concluded Cramer.

Is Retail bouncing back?

After Thursday's action in retail and positive forecast from Target, is it time to buy retail stocks? Cramer has the answer.

"While Target's news flash is certainly good for Target and for its long-suffering shareholders, it's not necessarily good enough yet to ignite a sustainable rally in the group especially when it was Target that had set the low bar to begin with," he said.

When it comes to retail, forecast is everything. Cramer wanted to know how did Target get it wrong. Did they want to under-promise and over-deliver? In today's day, Amazon uses AI to know what the customers are going to buy before they even do it and hence getting the forecast wrong by a retailer doesn't help.

The stocks of other retailers are low as they don't know what 2018 holds for them. "We want companies in retail to get to better numbers via innovation, excitement, experiential, game-changing acquisitions. But other than Wal-Mart and Amazon, there really aren't that many that fill that bill. That's why I remain concerned longer term about retail. You're getting a good trade here, but I think, because of Amazon, that's all it is: a trade, not an investment," concluded Cramer.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR)

The stock of development-stage biotech Alder Biopharmaceuticals has come down so fast that it catches investors by surprise. Cramer admitted that he had been recommending this speculative stock for long and he has got it wrong. They announced a secondary offering and the stock lost 20% of its value.

Is the worst behind the stock? They have one drug in the near-term pipeline, which is a genetic antibody treatment for migraines. Allergan (NYSE:AGN) is the only other player in the space.

The company came out with their Phase 3 results and achieved all their goals and yet the stock went down as the market had anticipated the results. One out of eight analyst was bearish on the stock as their report said that rivals' drugs work better, on average, based on clinical data, and they can release the treatments sooner than Alder.

However, buying a stock is about the future. Cramer thinks that Alder is a buy at these levels although speculative. "Migraines are a huge category. I think there's definitely a place for their drug. Even the bears think it could do $300M in annual peak sales, and this is now just a $600M company. Plus, at these levels, I think that Alder could be a terrific takeover target if the drug works better. I know this stock has burned people on the way down, but it's got a viable drug and we care about where a stock is going on this show, not where it's been. In my view, Alder's been de-risked down here, and I think it's worth speculating on," concluded Cramer.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX): Cramer doesn't trust the stock as the margins could be declining. Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is the stock to buy for the long term.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL): Cramer has disliked the stock for a long time and the high yield is a red flag.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD): It has no growth but it's too low to sell.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR): Cramer needs to look deeper to opine on it.

