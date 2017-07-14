Supercharger Economics: Tesla Is In Dire Need Of A Major Course Correction

We show why Superchargers are yet another loss center for this company that has no profit centers

About a year back, we published an article on why Tesla’s Supercharger Story Is Broken .

In this article, we look at the quantitative aspects, the economics of a Tesla (TSLA) Supercharger, estimate the cost of energy from a typical Supercharger, and show why Tesla’s current model will generate tremendous long term losses for the Company.

A good place to begin this Supercharger discussion is by reviewing what goes into building a Supercharger. Readers not familiar with the mechanics can start by reviewing an introductory article on the subject on Teslarati website.

One of the first steps in building a Supercharger is identifying a good freeway accessible location and securing the site with a long term lease. As a fascinating data point, there are indications that many of Tesla’s Superchargers have been deployed with “$0” cost land lease. This is a strong testament to the Tesla brand and highlights Tesla’s reputation, “green” spirit, and the newness of the BEV market. Regardless of whatever percent of Tesla’s current sites fall under this model, it is clearly a significant early mover advantage to the Company. However, as BEV’s take off and competition for charger deployment increases, these “0” cost land leases will all but disappear.

In terms of the current free locations, Tesla will very likely have to pay up when the free leases expire (estimated to be 5 to 10 years long). When it comes to high fixed cost installations, landlords have tremendous leverage at the expiration of the lease. Since Tesla would have several hundred thousand dollars of deployed capital per site, the Company would likely be not keen on walking away even if the lease values on renewal are above market.

There has been some idle speculation by CEO Elon Musk in the past about using solar canopies to power the Tesla chargers but the amount of power necessary to charge several cars in a day makes such an on-site installation impractical in all but a few remote low traffic rural stations. For the purposes of this article, we will ignore the solar aspect entirely as, in spite of CEO commentary, it is unlikely to be a meaningful part of the Tesla Supercharger solution.

Setting aside the sufficiency of on-site solar, the cost of Supercharger can vary dramatically depending on several factors including:

No of bays (or stalls): More stalls means more land and more electronics and equipment.

Battery: The need for battery on the site depends largely on local utility tariff structures. Utility costs vary dramatically across sites and battery economics have to be estimated on a per location basis. For this article, we will assume battery deployment as the norm – this would be increasingly true especially in Tesla’s core markets.

Canopy: Many locations do not have canopies but where there are canopies, construction gets delayed and costs goes up even if the canopies do not include a solar installation.

Access to appropriate high voltage circuits: Tesla superchargers require enormous amounts of power and the cost of bringing that power to the chargers can vary widely depending on the distance from the nearest high voltage connection point and local utility practices.

Signage, permits, access, etc: These miscellaneous items can add varying amount of incremental costs.

There is a wide range of estimates across the industry on what it costs to build one of these Superchargers, we find a study by RMI as a good starting point for breaking down the cost of the installation. Analysts and bloggers have pegged the cost of a Supercharger from as little as $100,000 to numbers in excess of $1M.

Tesla’s SEC filings suggest a book value around $300K per Supercharger. However, there are many sites that are small and many (if not most) that do not have Powerpack installations. For the purpose of this article, we estimate that it costs Tesla about $200K to install a 6 bay Supercharger excluding the cost of a Powerpack.

However, the cost of deploying a new Supercharger appear to be on a steep incline due to the inclusion of Powerpack. Tesla first went on the record on this subject when it installed a 400kWh Powerpack at its 6 bay Tejon Ranch Supercharger. This particular Powerpack appears to have been installed in 2013/2014 timeframe and may have been the first such installation. With the growth in Supercharger usage, and with maturity of Powerpack technology we suspect Tesla may opt for a bigger battery if it were to do a similar install today.

Given that Powerpack is now in production and given the compelling economic case for batteries in this application, we expect that Powerpacks will be an integral part of most Superchargers in the future. For the purposes of this article we will assume a 600 kWh battery for a 6 stall Supercharger. At the writing of this article, the cost of 600 kWh Powerpack on Tesla site was about $417,000 excluding installation. We will assume that Tesla’s internal costs are lower and Tesla can get the install done at an all-inclusive cost of $400,000.

We estimate that the total cost of building the Supercharger per the assumptions above will be about $600,000. What is not included in this estimate is corporate overhead and the cost of including the Supercharger in Tesla’s website and programming.

Now that we have a sense of the fixed costs of a Supercharger, we need to estimate the operating costs and value delivery of a Supercharger. The primary expenses in this front include, cost of electricity, O&M (onsite and offsite), and the cost of land lease.

To find out the cost of electricity, we need to estimate how many vehicles a Supercharger can serve in typical year. Staying with the assumption of a 6 bay Supercharger and a half hour charging time per vehicle, queueing theory suggests that at 70% utilization, the average wait time will be about 6 minutes. While 6 minute wait time does not sound like much, note that it is average and some customers will see wait times significantly beyond this. Note also that this delay is well beyond the wait a typical customer would see at a 6 bay gas stations. Given Tesla’s premier image, we expect that the goal would be to keep wait times smaller than this which would likely limit the average utilization to below 70% before the Company sees the need to increase the number of stalls or deploy another Supercharger nearby.

Assuming 7AM to 7PM as the main charging window and a 60% utilization target within the window would imply about 14 cars charged per each bay during these peak hours. Adding couple more charges for the remaining 12 off peak hours, we estimate that about 16 cars will be charged per bay per day. For the 6 bay Supercharger, this would translate to about 96 charges per day. For the purposes of this article, we round it up to 100 charges per day. (As a point of observation, this throughput is at least an order of magnitude less than what is possible at a 6 bay gas station)

It is important to note here is that this is an optimal situation in terms of customer loading and almost a theoretical peak. In practice, the average customer flow across the year will be well below this number. We will assume, generously, that the average flow around the year will be 75% of this level – i.e. 75 cars per day throughout the year.

With each car averaging about 40 kWh per charge, the total energy used at the Supercharger per day would be around 3 MWh (40 kWh * 75 charges). Note that, with the Supercharger consuming 3MWh on a typical day and 4MWh on a peak day, a 600 kWh Powerpack would not come close to being able to time shift the demand. Depending on the energy market, much of this consumption could be occurring at peak times and be subject to very steep demand charges. Consequently, more often than not, the primary function of the Powerpack would be to shave the peaks and reduce demand charges.

For calculating the operating expenses, we make the following key assumptions shown in the image below as representative of a typical Tesla Supercharger.

Based on the assumptions above, we estimate the fixed and variable cost structure of a Supercharger as follows:

Note that, while free land lease is a nice positive, it is only a tiny part of a Supercharger cost structure.

Based on the above cost structure, excluding corporate expenses and software costs, we estimate the overall cost structure of a Supercharger as follows:

What this table indicates is that in an optimally loaded Supercharger, the cost of charging would likely be about $0.24 per watt. However, as we discussed earlier, this is almost a theoretical situation and unlikely to be attained except for brief periods at the rare optimally loaded Supercharger. Looking across the Supercharger network, a much lower utilization is likely. At about 50% peak efficiency level (not unreasonable in a growth situation when many Superchargers are coming live rapidly), the cost of each served kWh jumps to $0.35.

However, even this number is significantly understated due to missing corporate and software costs as well as the likely understatement of actual energy charges. For example, corporate costs in the form of site acquisition, negotiations, and legal framework alone would likely run into several tens of thousands of dollars.

On the flip side, the Company is likely to get some offsetting benefits in the form of ITC, SGIP, depreciation, and other federal/state incentives and credits. Depreciation is likely to be a cashflow benefit but the high functional depreciation of the battery and other electronics is likely to reduce the value of this benefit significantly. SGIP is likely to be a major benefit but this benefit only applies to the state of California and will expire in the not too distant future. Similar and somewhat less generous benefits may be available in other geographic areas but they too will expire over time.

All things considered, on a long term basis, we believe that a cost closer to $0.40 is more likely. As a point of reference, we also note that third party electric charger providers who have far less sophisticated and far less capable charging network, compared to the Supercharger network, seem to be charging customers in the range of $0.30 to $0.80 per kWh. In this competitive context, our $0.40 per kWh appears reasonable.

Applying $0.40 per kWh to the $2000 implied cost of the Supercharger that Tesla has charged its customers in the past, we see that the upfront payment covers about 5000 kWh in charging costs. At 3 miles per kWh, the initial $2000 payment would allow for a life time budget of 15,000 miles of travel.

We have modeled the cost of a free unlimited use to Tesla under various scenarios. The following tables show how horrendous an economic problem the free Supercharger access could be to Tesla.

The table below assumes that utility energy prices are on a rapid decline and fall from about $0.13 per kWh to $0.05 per kWh by the end of the vehicle life. The average Supercharger energy cost under this scenario drops to about $0.35 per kWh over the lifetime.

Without years of data, it is impossible to predict which of the identified scenarios is a realistic model for Tesla. However, as we have identified in the article “Tesla’s Supercharger Story Is Broken”, over time, Tesla is likely to attract disproportionate amount of high mileage drivers who would like to put a heavy load on the Supercharger network. And, these customers have an incentive to prolong the lives of their Tesla vehicles to benefit from the “free” offer.

With a typical automobile likely to have longevity of about 17 years, we submit that 15,000 mile charger budget is woefully inadequate even if Tesla’s average customers are low mileage drivers. With BEVs being very attractive to high mileage drivers such as long distance commuters and taxi cab drivers, we suspect that Tesla may have under budgeted Supercharger usage costs by a factor of 3 or more. Readers should note that the downside to Tesla in this context is severe. For example, looking at the table above, one can see that a high mileage driver who drives his Tesla for half a million miles and uses a Supercharger 90% of the time will cost $157K. With Tesla’s current policy it can only hope that there are not many such drivers or that Tesla does not last for that many miles.

However, it would make little sense for Tesla to start charging $6000 or more for the unlimited Supercharger privilege. When cost of the service go that high, the only customers who sign up for such service are likely to be high mileage customers.

To have a reasonable chance of success in the Supercharger business, Tesla would have to initiate pricing plans that reflect costs that are closer to the actual cost of delivering the service. Without such price adjustment, the Tesla Supercharger network is on the path to becoming a financial disaster.

Tesla is also incurring an enormous capex burden for the buildout of this network. And, the Company will also have a very high capex burn to keep the network up-to-date.

Investors are free to make whatever assumptions they deem appropriate to reach the economic value of the “free” service. Regardless of the scenario, investors should note that none of these scenarios yield a service level commensurate with the implied $2000 upfront charge. In many of the high mileage scenarios, Tesla would be paying out more in free services than the upfront cost of the vehicle itself. The pessimistic scenarios have the potential to create a massive long term liability for the Company.

Summary:

When it comes to financial products with long term cash flow impacts, understanding the risk factors and properly underwriting is key to profitability.

Tesla Supercharger enterprise financial model rests on a set of questionable assumptions similar to what we have seen with another Musk enterprise, SolarCity. The current model has the potential to create severe long term losses at Tesla and distress the Company.

The need to modify the Supercharger program is urgent and important. Without major changes, the Company is unlikely to survive the cash drain from the Supercharger program. The problem grows rapidly as the Company’s shipment volume increases. The problem will also grow rapidly in countries where BEVs have significant fuel cost advantage over gas/diesel based vehicles.

Our View: Sell Short

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s investment philosophy is long only and author does not short. Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.