Is Agree Realty The New 'O'?

Since the financial crisis, Realty Income (O) has always traded at a premium valuation to peers due to its impeccable track record. In recent months, however, this premium has evaporated with respect to Agree Realty (ADC), which has miraculously maintained its market pricing while both retail and NNN REITs are falling. In fact, ADC is now trading at roughly the same valuation as O, which begs the question:

Is Agree Realty really as good as Realty Income?

Our analysis gives a hard no.

Those who are bullish on the sector may want to consider selling ADC and using the money to buy O. This would be a substantial upgrade in quality without sacrificing on value, and those who are bearish could short ADC.

Origin of mispricing

For reasons I do not understand, the retail pure-play NNN REIT, ADC, has floated with impunity as both retail and triple net peers suffered.

Source: SNL Financial

This has created a valuation paradigm not seen since the financial crisis; ADC’s valuation is now about equal to that of O.

Source: SNL Financial

There has always been a gap in trading multiple to reflect O’s superior size, diversification and track record. I believe the fundamental reasons to prefer O still persist today, yet the premium has disappeared. This is clear mispricing.

One-time success versus a repeatable process

ADC has performed well, but we believe much of it came from a one-time event, which is unlikely to be repeated. Specifically, ADC had a high concentration of pharmacy tenants, which then became in favor causing the cap rate of ADC’s portfolio to drop. This created an easy opportunity to sell some of these assets and accretively recycle the proceeds. Going forward, ADC has significantly less tenant concentration, so a similar phenomenon is unlikely to manifest.

In comparison, O’s success came from a process of careful asset selection and aggregation. O’s management continues to be disciplined in this approach and I consider it a repeatable process. Thus, I think O is more likely to continue to succeed going forward.

Other avenues of growth.

Some like to consider ADC as separate from the broader bucket of NNN REITs because they are a developer, which gives them an alternate avenue of growth when cap rates are low. I would rephrase this as Agree WAS a developer. This arm is no longer material. Let us take a look at ADC’s construction pipeline.

Data from SNL Financial

Only a single property is under construction and its 30,731 square feet are barely a drop in the bucket relative to the size of ADC, which owns 7.3mm square feet of real estate.

Source: SNL Financial

ADC claims to have a bit more than 1 development as it counts acquisitions directly from the developer as “inorganic development.” Perhaps the cap rates on these acquisitions are slightly higher than acquiring from a peer, but the difference is not that much. Further, even if we include these as developments, it is still just over 10% of overall acquisition volume.

Source: ADC Presentation

That is simply not going to move the needle.

ADC’s growth avenue is more or less the same as any other NNN in that they grow through acquisitions. Over the past 52 weeks, ADC has completed 74 property acquisitions, which dwarfs and makes irrelevant the development.

If we look at the most recent acquisition shown in the snippet below, it does not appear ADC is getting great deals.

This property was purchased by DDR back in 2007 for about $8mm. ADC is functionally paying the peak pricing of 2007 for a building that is 10 years older.

The tenants seem fine and we see nothing majorly wrong with the acquisition, but there is nothing special about it either.

If ADC is merely growing through acquisitions at market prices, Realty Income can simply do it better using its low cost of capital and benefits of scale. In any given MSA, chances are O already has a property management presence allowing it to take on the additional asset at a lower operating cost.

Realty Income has made 310 property acquisitions over the past 52 weeks and has 4 properties under construction. It is doing the same thing as ADC, just with more scale and slightly more efficiency.

Valuation

Those who follow my work know that I am a value investor. I usually choose the cheaper stock in a peer group because the larger cash flows often make up for a potentially lower quality. This only holds true, however, when the valuation gap is material.

O is fairly expensive, coming in at 17.7X 2017 estimated FFO, but ADC is right up there with it at 16.8X.

If we look at a different measure of valuation, enterprise value per square foot, it tells a similar story. Both companies are fairly expensive in the mid $200/foot range, but the difference is not material. ADC comes in at $237 EV/sf with O at $244 EV/sf.

This, in my opinion, is not enough of a gap to make up for the relative weakness of ADC as compared to O.

We like Joey Agree and believe ADC’s strategy is fairly good. It is an above average company but its fundamental track record is nothing special. Through its history it has had tenant concentration issues, which led to problems as its book store tenants went under, followed by the success of its pharmacy tenants. I would argue that Agree Realty deserves neither reprimand for the book stores nor approbation for the pharmacies due to the etiology of failure and success.

In analyzing the quality of ADC, we have to look at the decisions at the time they were made. When ADC bought the book stores they had good credit and only a clairvoyant could have predicted that Amazon would take them out. Similarly, the pharmacies could have struggled if the field didn’t consolidate to the point of minimal competition.

The true decision that was made in both cases was a willingness to take on significant tenant concentration. I am generally more tolerant of concentration risk than the market, but it comes with increased volatility. This showed up in occupancy as ADC’s dipped to about 92% in 2011.

Source: SNL financial

In contrast, Realty Income’s occupancy never dropped below 96%.

Source: SNL Financial

As a value investor, I find Realty Income to be too expensive. I am not willing to pay a huge premium and accept a lower yield in exchange for extreme stability, but I can understand it. O consistently raised its dividend over a very long stretch of time and there is no reason to think this pattern will stop. I personally don’t think the pace of dividend growth is fast enough to justify the premium, but for investors whose primary goal is preservation of capital, I can see the appeal.

When it comes to ADC, I do not get it. It has been less stable historically than many NNN peers including W.P. Carey (WPC) and Gladstone Commercial (GOOD), both of which trade at much higher yields and cheaper valuations. In a world where retail is struggling, people are certainly not paying ADC’s premium multiple for the higher retail exposure relative to other triple nets. It has to either be that the market considers ADC a developer or it is giving them far too much credit for happening upon a pharmacy tenant concentration.

I believe we have debunked both of those reasons as a support for a higher valuation and see no reason to own ADC at these prices. If one likes free-standing retail properties, O is higher quality than ADC without costing much more, and if one is bearish on free standing retail, the cheaper non-retail triple nets have higher yields and better track records than ADC.

Overpriced = risky

Fairly often I see people not considering market pricing to be a part of risk. They say things like “I am willing to pay a premium for less risk.”

This sort of statement is self-defeating in that the premium itself is a source of risk. ADC, like most other NNNs is fundamentally quite safe, but if one pays more than the fundamental value, the difference is very much at risk.

ADC’s valuation should reasonably be more in line with peers like WPC around 13X FFO. Even equal valuation is generous as WPC is bigger, more diversified and has a better track record. This places ADC’s intrinsic value at about $35. If one buys ADC at $35 or lower, I consider it a low risk position as the investor could just wait through any market pricing dip for a return to fundamental valuation. At $46.94 (intraday 7/12/17), the investor’s principle is at risk. If it trades down, there is no reason to expect that it will return to these highs. It simply is not worth that much.

Therefore, even if we assume no tenant defaults despite the 100% retail exposure, Agree Realty is a risky stock. Realty Income is also overvalued fundamentally, but at least it earned that status through dozens of years of near infallibility. If O’s market price dips closer to fair value, one could reasonably assume that it would return to being fundamentally overpriced.

Just a sell rating or shortable?

We have a strong sell rating on ADC. Money is better deployed elsewhere in the NNN REIT sector and its valuation makes it risky to own. I think ADC is shortable at its current valuation in a pair trade going long a cheaper peer so as to provide positive carry on the dividend.

At a slightly higher valuation, I would consider naked shorting it. Historically, I have shorted it in my personal account in the $47-$50 range.

Disclaimer: 2nd Market capital and its affiliated accounts are long WPC and GOOD. I am personally long WPC. This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions.

Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements, which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

All trades shown were made in my personal account and the list is exhaustive with regard to ADC in that account for the year ending 7/12/17. It should not be assumed that purchases and sales made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of the securities in this list. The specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased or sold in my personal account or for advisory clients.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.