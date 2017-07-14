Two Words - Buy Ford

Ford could be facing a technical break-out supported by higher growth, a well positioned product portfolio and the bearishness of the investors regarding this industry.

In this article, you will read about a contrarian trading opportunity. I am seeing a mid-term bull case for Ford (NYSE:F) in a rather weak environment. This could lead to above-average returns over the next few weeks.

Source: Wikipedia

First of all, I do not think that anyone has missed my bearishness over the last few months. I expected the previous sell-off and have been bearish on general auto conditions in the US. However, my current bull case is based on a short term recovery that will force a lot of bearish traders to cover their positions.

One of the key drivers in this market is consumer loans growth. It's the engine of every consumer business driven by credit. When I started writing bearish articles, we had 4% year-on-year credit growth. This had fallen below 3% in the third week of June 2017.

Currently, it seems that we are seeing a bottom above the 3% level. This could be a huge driver. Even if it is just an (extended) pause on the way down.

Let's look at two leading indicators. Below, you see the ISM manufacturing and ISM non-manufacturing index. Both are the two most important leading indicators for the US economy since they tell you what you can expect in terms of growth.

The services economy (non-manufacturing) is growing at 57.4 in June. This is a rock solid number and indicates further above-average growth in the service industry - hence supporting the consumer.

The manufacturing ISM accelerated to 57.8 in June after a few months of growth slowing. This is currently the highest level since 2014. Note that 2014 marked the start of growth slowing which killed the Ford uptrend.

That's not all when it comes to leading indicators. ISM transportation industry sentiment has started a new period of growth after contracting in 2015. This indicator has actually been very accurate since it indicated the automotive slowdown of 2016 despite strong overall sentiment. Note that this indicator shows the relative strength versus other manufacturing industries. A value close or at 100% means that it's the fastest growing industry in a given time frame. A value at -100% (obviously) means the opposite.

One of the indicators that this might be true is the fact that heavy weight truck sales have printed a 2% gain in June after a 1.7% gain in May. It seems that the most cyclical car/truck segment has finally left a period of contraction behind.

This means two things. The first one is that autos and light trucks are likely to follow the uptrend. The second point is that Ford is all about light trucks. Add to that the fact that Ford kept performing really well in the light truck segment, even during the slowdown. If this bull case is right, this would give Ford serious momentum. Both on the top and bottom line of its financial statements and regarding its stock price.

Technically speaking, we see that Ford has been in a downtrend since 2014. The stock price has touched the trend line over and over and is currently on its way to do it again.

The 2014 slowdown has included a manufacturing slowdown (2014-Q1/2016) and a consumer peak (2015). Autos struggled even going into this year. In other words: the entire downtrend has had negative periods that didn't allow the stock to break out. This has lead to a lot of (justified) negativity and rather large short positions. Ford has a 3.5% short float, which is one of the highest levels since the start of the slowdown in 2015.

Conclusion

Regarding the technical picture, I can say that this time might be different. Ford is on its way to retest the falling downtrend. The downtrend could be broken because of a few reasons. General economic sentiment is accelerating in both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sector. Add to this that the transportation equipment industry is finally growing in 2017 after correctly predicting the 2016 growth slump. This will likely stabilize credit growth and push automotive sales up.

A technical break-out could push the stock much higher because the sentiment is very negative. I have been bearish for a long time but I did not short the stock. Mostly because the overall economy had been too strong. At this point, I am likely to open a long Ford position to benefit from higher growth expectations, which will force a lot of people to cover their positions.

Note that this trade is not a no-brainer. We are still facing a lot of secular problems like electric and driverless mobility and even credit weakness could return. We need to get some confirmation over the next few months. Nonetheless, we are seeing an interesting entry point for a mid-term trade. If you are a long term investor, it means that you will see capital gains and should do absolutely nothing. Just enjoy the dividend and watch the tide turn.

Thank you for reading my article. Feel free to share your thoughts and to ask questions in the comment section below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in F over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.