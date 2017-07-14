Corning, Inc. Provides Solid Cash Flow At Low Price

Investment Thesis

Corning, Inc. (GLW) is currently undervalued at a market price of $30.87 per share. While revenue growth prospects are minimal, the firm consistently generates a return on capital far above industry peers. This is primarily driven by its display technologies segment, which manufactures glass for liquid crystal displays. The target price of Corning is $55.42, based on a free cash flow to firm valuation model.

Company Summary

Corning manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for computers, televisions and other display applications in addition to optical fiber and cable for the telecommunications industry. Ceramics are produced for emissions control in the automotive industry, laboratory products for the scientific community, and specialized products for biotechnology applications. Corning was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

Operating Segments

Corning operates through the following five segments.

Display Technologies – manufactures glass substrates for liquid crystal displays.

Optical Communications – manufactures network components for the telecommunications industry.

Environmental Technologies – manufactures ceramic substrates and filters for automotive and diesel applications.

Specialty Materials – manufactures glass, glass ceramics and fluoride crystals to meet unique customer needs.

Life Sciences – manufactures glass and plastic products for scientific applications.

The first two segments – Display Technologies and Optical Communications – make up 66% of operating revenues, based on 2016 values. Net sales from the two aforementioned segments were $3,238M and $3,005M, respectively. In the 2016 fiscal year, total revenue across all segments increased by 3.1% year-over-year from $9,111M to $9,390M. This increase was primarily driven by the Display Technologies segment, which reported an increase in net sales of 4.9% on $3,086M.



Not only does the Display Technologies segment generate the greatest amount of revenue, it also has the highest operating margin. While Corning does not explicitly state EBIT by segment, the figure can be backed out by starting with net income by segment, adding back income taxes and subtracting out equity in earnings of affiliated companies. Display Technologies currently has an EBIT margin of 40%, which is down from 52% in 2015. The next highest margin is 23%, which is produced by the Specialty Materials segment.

Display Technologies is expected to become less important over time. Ten years ago the segment made up 48% of revenues compared to 34% today. Total assets within the segment have also been declining. Management appears to be looking to extend this trend given that segment assets are 60% of the total while only 48% of capital expenditures are being allocated to the segment.

It is unclear which segment will grow in importance over time, but Specialty Materials is a likely contender. Specialty Materials has increased as a proportion of total revenue from 6% 9 years ago when it was first added as a segment to 12% today. Capital expenditures on Specialty Materials have averaged 11% over the last three years compared to segment assets making up 11% of the total.

Operating Profit Margin

Corning is slowly scaling back the importance of Display Technologies, the firm’s highest margin segment. This would suggest that its overall operating profit margin should also be declining. This is in fact the case. While the operating margin of Corning is consistently one of the highest in its peer group, it has steadily declined over the last 9 years, though slightly up in 2016.

The fall in the operating margin has primarily been driven by a decline in the gross profit margin, which measures the proportion of sales remaining after the firm has paid for its cost of goods sold. The gross margin of Corning was 40% in 2016 compared to 46% in 2008. Corning has consistently had a gross margin below the peer median over the same time period. However, the firm has more than made up for this by minimizing SG&A expenses as a proportion of revenue, relative industry peers.

Return on Capital

The lower operating profit margin has consequently driven down the return on invested capital of Corning over time. (Invested capital is defined here as PP&E, plus non-cash current assets, less non-debt current liabilities). In most periods over the past 8 years, Corning has maintained a return on capital at par with the industry or slight above. The increase in return on capital in the 2016 was driven by growth in revenue and a drop in invested capital, namely through declining PP&E and non-cash working capital.

Corning is creating wealth for shareholders. Return on capital was 27.5% in the most recent year and averaged 22.8% over the last eight years. This is compared to a weighted-average cost of capital of 7.7%. Cost of capital was calculated assuming a 9.6% cost of equity (72% weight), 4.3% cost of preferred stock (10% weight), and 2.1% after-tax cost of debt (18% weight).

A closer look at return on capital shows that Corning had an effective tax rate of -0.1% in the 2016 fiscal year. This was due to a realignment of its equity investment in Dow Corning Corporation. A negative effective tax rate is not expected to continue into the future. Unsurprisingly, the higher return on capital relative is chiefly due to a strong operating margin.

Firm Valuation

Based on a Free Cash Flow to Firm (FCFF) valuation, Corning has an estimated intrinsic value of $55.42. This is compared to a current market price of $30.87, representing an 80% upside. The model conservatively assumes that growth in operating income is 0% over the next four quarters. This rate increases linearly to 2.25% over ten years, after which point it is stable into perpetuity. The growth rate was estimated assuming a return on capital of 19% and reinvestment rate of 0%, both of which gradually change to 15% and 15%, respectively, over 10 years. This translates to operating income growth increasing from 0% (=19% * 0%) to 2.25% (=15% * 15%). Consequently, EBIT is estimated at $4,539M next year and is expected to increase to $5,075M by 2027. The tax rate is assumed to remain a constant 35%.

(Source: Calculations and estimates are my own.)

Discounting the future free cash flows to the present generates a firm value of $50,484M on operating assets. Combining this with a current cash balance of $4,872M yields a total firm value of $55,356. Subtracting out the market value of debt at $3,926 and dividing by 928M outstanding shares generates an equity market value per share of $55.42. In terms of stress testing, changing the cost of capital to 10% and EBIT growth to 0% yields a per share estimate of $29.76.

