Noble Bags 1 Well Contract For The Globetrotter II Drillship In The Black Sea Offshore Bulgaria

Noble said that the 2013-built drillship Noble Globetrotter II has been contracted by Total to work in the Black Sea offshore Bulgaria.

Investment thesis:

The floater and the jack-up market - for both offshore developments and exploration activities - are still in the middle of what is arguably the most dramatic downturn in the history of offshore drilling, mainly due to a stubborn low oil price environment.

Nonetheless, the growing sentiment in the offshore drilling sector is that the market has stopped getting worse, prompting offshore drilling companies to start looking ahead to new opportunities.

Noble (NE) is performing reasonably well in this terrible environment, if we judge by the level of the firm contract backlog the company has indicated recently. Noble owns a very versatile rig fleet, which includes a large jack-up fleet representing over 42% of the total backlog.

I believe Noble is now quite undervalued and should be accumulated assuming an offshore drilling recovery in H2 2018.

Today's news:

According to OffshoreEnergyToday:

Offshore driller Noble Corporation has been awarded a contract for one of its drillships with the French oil major Total. In its latest fleet status report on Thursday, Noble said that the 2013-built drillship Noble Globetrotter II has been contracted by Total to work in the Black Sea offshore Bulgaria. The contract is for one well with an estimated 100-day primary term. It will last from late September 2017 to late December 2017. The rig’s dayrate has not been disclosed. However, in addition to dayrate for this contract, the rig will also continue to receive the $185,000 per day idle rate throughout the duration of this well and up to 730 days, as part of previously announced contract amendment with Shell for the rig [...]

Noble fleet Status report released on July 13, 2017. Estimated Backlog (Fun Trading)

To access the company fleet status 07/13/2017. Please click here.

In addition to the new contract announced, the jack-up Noble Houston Colbert will roll off contract at the end of this month. The jack-up is working for JX Nippon in Qatar.

Noble Fleet Snapshot

Total Drill-ships Semi-subs Jack-ups Noble Corp. 20 5 1 14 Cold-stacked - Idle - Not contracted 8 3 5 0 Total 28 8 6 14

Commentary:

This new contract confirms that the tendering activity is definitely increasing in both the shallow and the deep water segment. This week alone, I commented on the recent three drillship contracts in offshore West Africa awarded to Ensco (ESV), and one well contract in Brazil awarded to Seadrill (SDRL).

This contract is quite interesting because the drillship Noble Globetrotter II is contracted by Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and is actually on standby at a minimum rate (see below) and is receiving $185k/d no matter what. Thus, the day rate for the total contract will be added to the standby rate received by Noble from Shell.

On December 13, 2016, Noble announced a new agreement with Shell including three of the four drillships working for the oil major. The backlog was reduced between $0.7 billion to $1.0 billion, depending on the future calculation of the Shell backlog.

Noble Globetrotter II has an idle rate at $185k/d for 730-day starting January 2017 (535 days remaining as of 07/14/2017).

Summarization of the changes:

Rig name Period $K/d Total In $ Million Noble Bully II (JV 50/50 with Shell) 12/12/16 - 5/17 (169d~) 456 77 5/17 - 5/18 (365~) 200 73 3/18 - 4/22 (1419d~) 200 284 Day rate average in $K/d 222~ +opex Noble Globetrotter I 12/12/2016 - 7/2017 (215d~) 436 94 7/2017 - 7/2022 (1827d~) 275 502 Day rate average in $/d 300~ Noble Globetrotter II 12/12/2016 - 1/2017 (25d~) 434 11 1/2017 - 1/2019 (730d~) 185 135 1/2019 - 9/2023 (1713d~) 275 471 Day rate average in $/d 255~



I have estimated the Shell backlog at about $1.9 billion now or 57% of the total backlog.

Conclusion:

Noble is now trading at an attractive price per share, due to the depressed oil price situation which is cyclical in nature, not because its business model is fundamentally flawed. I believe that the company is a serious contender for a potential merger and I wrote my opinion about an eventual merger with Diamond Offshore (DO) which will create positive synergies. If you want to read my article about a potential merger between Diamond offshore and Noble. Please click here.

The company is now in a survival mode and the risk of restructuring is quite limited. This is the perfect setting for a long-term approach with a cautious accumulation.

I have started a midterm accumulation just above $5 and I am still accumulating now.

