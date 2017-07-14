Layne Christensen Still Has More Upside

But execution doesn't have to be perfect for FY18 to be a much-improved year for Layne Christensen - and LAYN stock.

Notable strength in the Mineral Services business helps as well, and a new water infrastructure business in the Permian Basin has promise.

There's definitely a "fool me once..." aspect to the recent rebound in Layne Christensen (LAYN):

source: finviz.com

Layne posted an ugly fiscal Q4 FY17 (ending January) report, with several major cost overruns and execution errors driving down profit in the key Water Resources business. The ensuing sell-off sent the stock to an eleven-month low - which LAYN managed to breach less than two months later.

The optimism toward the Q1 earnings report - which crushed a two-analyst consensus on the bottom line - has to be tempered somewhat by the long road to this point. LAYN still trades ~55% off early 2013 highs. The Inliner business still is an attractive asset, but both Water Resources and the Mineral Services segment are cyclical and often choppy.

It's too early to to abandon all pessimism after a single quarter. But at the same time, I don't think LAYN's post-earnings gains are just a "dead cat bounce". There was real good news in the quarter, and there are reasons for real optimism coming out of the quarter. That should mean that LAYN has more room to run.

The Q1 Report

As ugly as the past few years have been for LAYN stock, the company has accomplished quite a bit. It exited five businesses in five years, including the sale of its Heavy Civil division in May. Corporate expense has come down sharply - dropping likely 50% between FY15 and FY18.

End markets haven't cooperated, particularly in Mineral Services: Adjusted EBITDA declined from $62 million in FY13 to just $2 million in FY16 (according to a March presentation) before a modest rebound last year. And the execution issues in Water Resources impacted 2H FY17 results.

But I thought coming out of Q4 that there was potential in LAYN, even after the ugly report. And looking at Q1 segment-by-segment, the quarter seems to support that case:

Water Resources

Water Resources' performance did improve Q/Q - but after Q4, that's not saying much. The numbers certainly don't look good on a YOY basis: revenue declined 32% and segment-level Adjusted EBITDA fell to under $500K from $4M+ the year before.

But the quarter does look like a modest step in the right direction, as far as the legacy business goes. CEO Michael Caliel said on the Q1 conference call that four of the six "problem jobs" had been completed, meaning their impact should fall away going forward. Backlogs are up, and the company has instituted corrective measures to keep the recent issues from cropping up again.

Activity in the western US continues to be weak, notably California. And one result of last year's problems appears to be that Layne will focus more on smaller- to medium-sized jobs - which might have a continuing impact on revenue. This business isn't out of the woods yet - but at $9+, I don't think it quite needs to be.

Meanwhile, Layne Christensen announced an interesting initiative in the Delaware Basin. The company quietly bought land and is finishing the build of over 20 miles of water pipeline for use in shale E&P. Layne is spending $18 million in capex on the project, much of which is expected to be covered by minimum volume commitments from an anchor contract.

On the Q1 call, CFO Michael Anderson projected $6-9 million in annual EBITDA, dependent on utilization and pricing. That figure assumes 50-75% utilization - with Layne Christensen not interested in maxing out the pipeline, at least not upfront. Even on the low end of the range, it seems like a profitable and smart deal. And there's the real possibility of demand for the business model growing - allowing Layne to build similar projects in the future.

Mineral Services

The star of Q1 was the Mineral Services business. Revenue grew 95% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA rose almost 100x, to $5 million-plus from just $51K a year ago.

There's obviously a cyclical nature to the growth here, as higher copper and gold prices have helped mining demand. But Layne also signed a multi-year contract in Brazil, and saw "broad-based" improvement, per Caliel, across both geographies and services.

The improvement in Mineral Services is a big driver for the bull case - in large part because the results seem more like a normalization of the business, rather than a one-time spike. Rig utilization still is below 50%, per the Q1 call, and even a $5 million quarterly EBITDA run rate pales in comparison to 2012-2013 peaks. If this business can continue to grow for the rest of the year - and management cited a strong beginning to Q2 - it can help LAYN significantly improve its valuation, and hopefully help get the company back to profitability.

Inliner

The Inliner CIPP (cured in-place pipe) business actually had a modestly disappointing quarter by the numbers. Revenue was flat year-over-year. Management cited lower-than-normal demand from two key customers as impacting sales - and said a number of wins weren't reflected in decreased backlog, while forecasting better sales as the year goes on.

Adjusted EBITDA did improve 12% year-over-year in the quarter, fueled by higher gross margins (per the 10-Q). But LAYN management also forecasted potential cost inflation going forward, which could reverse some of that margin expansion over the rest of the year.

Inliner has been the most consistent LC asset, with profits and revenue steadily increasing over the past few years. Long-term demand trends based on crumbling U.S. infrastructure still look intact. Q1 wasn't spectacular by any means, but if there's a business where Layne Christensen gets the benefit of the doubt, it's Inliner. And it still looks like mid-single-digit revenue growth and high-single-digit (or better) segment-level EBITDA growth, in line with recent performance, is achievable this year.

Valuation

The other positive surprise in Q1 was unallocated corporate expense, which fell to just $4M against $7 million the year before. Layne Christensen had guided for another decline this year against FY17's $23.8 million - but I certainly didn't expect such a steep fall.

CFO Anderson did say the quarter benefited from a one-time dropdown in incentive comp - but also forecast a run rate closer to $5 million. That implies another ~$4 million in savings this year on a run-rate basis - with a figure of ~$19-$20 million down by more than half from FY15's $41.8 million.

All told, it's a good quarter. But it doesn't answer all of LAYN's concerns - either operationally or fundamentally. On a trailing twelve-month basis, LAYN still trades at about 17.5x Adjusted EBITDA. It still has two convertible bond issues coming due: the November 2018 issue still yields 9%. Layne Christensen burned over $20M in cash in Q1, even though working capital shifts cost ~$12M (mostly in receivables) and capex was higher due to the Texas pipeline buildout.

As for the equity, a trailing twelve-month EV/EBITDA of nearly 18x hardly looks cheap. But Q1 sets the stage for a strong FY18 - which could narrow that gap sharply:

Water Resources: $5 million from the legacy business, in-line from Q1 on a run-rate basis, still down 75%+ from FY16 levels; $6 million from the pipeline (pro forma);

Mineral Services: $25 million, assuming modest revenue improvements are leveraged as the year plays out;

Inliner: $34 million, +6% YOY

Corporate: $20 million

That gets consolidated EBITDA to about $50 million - against a current enterprise value of just under $300 million. And I don't think those numbers necessarily suggest a cyclical top. Water Resources numbers are still down in this model. Mineral Services profits are above FY14 ($21 million), but well below 'supercycle' numbers from FY11-FY13 (when segment EBITDA averaged almost $55 million annually).

That may turn out to be an aggressive estimate, for sure - or at the least too aggressive from a timing standpoint. But it shows the potential that Layne has based simply on a reversion to the mean - not, I would argue, to a cyclical peak (or close). With ~$17 million in annual interest expense, $20-$25 million in normalized capex, and a significant amount of NOLs, Layne can return to being cash-flow positive in this scenario. And from there, there's (hopefully) a cyclical swing/deleveraging story still to play out. Improvement in the Water Resources segment, whether from the Texas pipeline business and/or a rebound in the legacy business, offers clear upside from these levels.

This isn't a risk-less play to be sure, but below $10 what's attractive about LAYN is that it doesn't have to be perfect. I still believe the Inliner business supports something close to the company's enterprise value (which is 9x segment-level profit, and 11-12x pro rata for corporate expense), and there's some value in the other two businesses. LAYN should trade above $10 even if all three segments aren't running on all cylinders - as indeed is the case at the moment. With leverage on the balance sheet and operations improving, Layne is moving toward that point, however. And I think that should keep LAYN stock moving higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAYN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.