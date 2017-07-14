Pentair: Restructuring And Upcoming Spinoff Can Yield A 31% Upside

Introduction

Pentair (NYSE:PNR), a leader in the diversified industrials market, recently entered into a series of transactions that has narrowed down its portfolio of business segments. In August of 2016, it announced its intent to sell its Valves & Controls business - notably its largest segment and biggest foray into the oil and gas market - to Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR). Later, the company announced its proposed spinoff of its Technical Systems (TS) segment, or "Electric", leaving the parent company with its two segments, Water Quality Systems (WQS) and Flow/Filtration Systems (FFS), as "Water".

Previously, PNR has been prone to changes in the oil and gas market, and this exposure contributed materially to its stock price decline in late 2016. However, what we are seeing here is a removal of the shackles that have bound PNR to the cyclical vices of this industry, and this has allowed the company to focus on more stable industries, namely water treatment and technical solutions. What’s more, PNR, freed of a looming giant, can now explore microcosms of its water and electrical industries like desalination, which grew 57% (measured by gallons) over the past year and the ever-growing food and beverage industry.

We often see in many diversified holding companies or conglomerates that some profitable segments are being traded for bottom-feeder multiples because their success is often overshadowed by underperforming segments. I believe PNR was one of these companies: the softening in the oil and gas industries as well as lower infrastructure spending in the United States has contributed to a bleak market perception regarding the future of this company. However, in light of the recent restructuring strategies underway, PNR and its profitable segments are poised to trade at their true value, at multiples worthy of companies with double-digit revenue growth and high margins.

In April, the sale of V&C was completed for $3.15 billion in cash. If the announced spinoff goes through in Q2 of 2018, there is no reason not to believe each segment of PNR will be trading at its respective value. Therefore, I have conducted a sum-of-the-parts analysis of each of PNR’s segments, and have come up with a potential upside of 31%.

Sale of Valves & Controls: What it Meant

Prior to the sale, V&C was Pentair’s largest segment with ~30% of revenue generation. The logic of the sale was two-fold on PNR’s end. Firstly, it signifies the company’s venture outside of the oil and gas industry and its need to shed off its exposure to commodity swings. Secondly, it needed to pay off debt from acquiring ERICO in 2015 for $1.8 billion. PNR plans to deleverage its balance sheet by $1.5 billion following the sale, which closed in April.

Now, let us look at the sale from the other end. While Emerson's management said the sale would improve synergies and efficiencies, many shareholders were skeptical about the arrangement. According to analyst Robert McCarthy, the sale was catching "a falling knife in the same general end market where it [Emerson] struggled for the past two plus years". In 2015, PNR recorded an impairment charge of $515 mm related to V&C. When V&C was first bought by PNR, it produced almost $200 mm EBIT in 2013. In 2016, that number fell to ~$90 mm (recorded in discontinued operations in PNR’s financial statements). As we can see, V&C was a segment wholly dependent on the swings of the oil and gas markets garnering a P/E worthy of an unpredictable company. The more you read into this sale, the more it looks like Valves & Controls was a struggling segment that PNR sought to get rid of as part of its overall restructuring motive. For the past five years, it maintained an EBIT margin of less than 4% compared to other segments with margins over 20%.

This sale leaves PNR with three reportable segments: Water Quality Systems, Flow and Filtration and Technical Solutions. While these segments are, to varying degrees, linked to total infrastructure spending, we can also observe a softening reliance on the oil and gas industry. It is also worth mentioning, and I'll go deeper into this in a bit, water treatment - which is the main operation in WQS - is unlikely to be affected too greatly with infrastructure spending as many local economies and businesses rely on water treatment for day-to-day operations (think of aqueducts and reservoirs). While marginal uptake in the industry is expected in the coming years, this frees PNR from future cyclical swings, meaning higher multiples for the other segments. Add that to the fact that a glaring $4.2 billion in debt will soon be partially extinguished, a new, focused company that has been substantially de-levered is not a far-off vision.

The Future of Three Segments: Infrastructure Spending

The question we ought to be asking is what macroeconomic factors pull and tug on the three remaining segments? In my opinion, what pulls “Water” and “Electric” together is infrastructure spending, primarily residential and commercial spending. If you need to filter water for a new apartment building, you’ll need to call Flow and Filtration Systems. If you need to secure a railroad, you would call Technical Solutions. Now, for both Flow and Filtration Systems and Technical Solutions (ignoring the results of ERICO which was only recently acquired), sales have been declining (for Technical Solutions, they remained stagnant). During this same period (2014-2016), total infrastructure spending has been decreasing, most notably in the United States. In this period, total US and Canada infrastructure spending has decreased by over $50 billion and the global non-financial capex fell by $500 billion in the same time period.

Oxford Economics Forecast

Annual Global Infrastructure Survey

Many forecasts imply that this situation can’t get any worse fortunately. According to Oxford Economics, US capex is expected to increase anywhere from $80 to $100 billion by 2020 and global capex by almost $1,000 billion in the same period. In addition, when asked about the future of their respective sectors, 87% of CEOs responded that they believed the future of their sector would stay the same or improve, with the majority of responses coming from CEOs of "Building and Metals" and "Manufacturing" industries respectively. Rest assured, the worst of times are grounded in the past, and the future of these segments looks sustainable and stable at the very least.

I’ve left out Water Quality Systems from this discussion for good reason. During the same period as all the jargon above, this segment’s revenue has been increasing with double-digit net margins. This leads me to believe that this segment has less exposure to these macroeconomic factors. I’ve already mentioned that the desalination industry grew 57% to 16.8 million gallons over the past year, but there are also other microcosms of this segment that are growing. Most notably, its service to the food and beverage industry is a growing sub-segment. Demand for different forms of water treatment is more stable and less sensitive to vacillations in economic growth. Be it in building an aqueduct or maintaining a beverage manufacturing operation, many services that WQS provides are foundational to the operations of many companies and local economies. In addition, its service is more universal, allowing this segment to penetrate growing markets. For a quick example, many developing nations have problems providing clean water to their citizens. Water Quality Systems already has desalination technology in place, and this growing need to provide plentiful, clean water to citizens in developing nations will only benefit this segment of Pentair.

It’s worth noting that in all three segments, despite changes in revenue growth, net margins have been increasing. For FFS, TS and WQS, net margins were 13%, 21% and 22% respectively in 2016, up from 3%, 13% and 9% in 2012. This significant margin expansion was caused by recent restructuring initiatives (totaling about ~$20 mm in expenses in 2016) as well as Pentair Integrated Management System ("PIMS"), a management initiative designed to create a leaner operating environment and cut expenses. In addition, penetration in certain new markets, especially for WQS, has provided increased margins. Notwithstanding macroeconomic factors, Pentair has been able to consistently provide growing returns and increasing profitability in each of its segments for the past-half decade, and I think this speaks to the value of PNR without the negative perception currently casting a shadow on this industry.

Valuation

I will be doing a SOTP analysis for each of the three segments. To start with WQS, I took the segment revenue and income since 2011, found the averages and the CAGR. As I’ve mentioned, WQS, in my opinion, is PNR’s most durable segment and most poised for growth outside the oil and gas industry. The post-spin “Water” segment will also roughly consist of half WQS and half FFS. The CAGR for this segment was a little over 1% and the 2016 revenue was $1,428 mm, so we can approximate 2017 revenue to be $1,445 mm. For the bearish case, I assumed the average net margin of 16% to get $241 mm in cash produced. To understand the bullish case, you need to look at the net margin trend. It’s been increasing from 8.7% in 2011 to almost 22% in 2016; therefore, using an average would be unjustified. Assuming WQS maintains its same profitability of 22%, we get $317 mm.

Moving on to FFS, this seems to be the least performing segment of the three with an average net margin of only 10%. The bear case for this segment considers a few factors. One, revenue growth of 5% into 2017, and two, a net margin of 10%, yielding income of $147 mm. Now, this segment seems more tied into the oil and gas industry than WQS. In fact, much of its revenue drop over the past three years is linked to continued depression in oil and gas markets. In addition, this segment doesn’t face such lucrative opportunities for growth outside its core market, as well as growth in developing nations, relative to WQS. For the bull case, let us assume margins continue to improve and FFS is able to produce a 13% net margin in 2017 for an income of $190 mm.

Both of these segments will be part of the post-spin "Water" company. In total, they produce an EBIT of $388 for the bear case and $507 for the bull case. According to research compiled by NYU Stern (link here), the average EV/EBIT for water utility companies (out of 22 companies that were analyzed) is about 20, so we will use that here. Therefore, the value of these two segments combined should be on the order of $7.8-10.1 billion.

Information taken from PNR 2016 10-K

Finally, we move on to TS, or “Electric”. I used the same process for Electric as I did for the other two (projected revenue, and then use the net margin to find income). It’s important to note however that 2015 and 2016 results were over exaggerated due to the acquisition of ERICO, which produced ~$150 mm and ~$515 mm in 2015 and 2016, respectively. With ERICO, the CAGR is 14%, making the projected 2017 revenue $2,417 mm. Using the average 19% net margin for the bear case, we get an income of $461 mm; using 21% for the bull case (continuation of current profitability) yields $511 mm. Using the same link above, the average EV/EBIT of electrical equipment companies (119 companies analyzed) is 18. Therefore, this gives us an EV of $8.3-9.2 billion.

We can also treat this segment first without the addition of ERICO (since this inflates the CAGR) and then add back the ERICO acquisition after we find the value without ERICO. Ignoring the effects of ERICO, the CAGR is 8%, the 2016 revenue drops to $1,601 mm and the respective bear and bull incomes become $330 mm and $367 mm respectively. Multiplying by the EV/EBIT ratio yield values of $5.9 and $6.6 billion. To value ERICO, we can simply add the purchase price of $1.8 billion that PNR spent to acquire it in September 2015. When all is said and done, this method gives a value of $7.7-8.4 billion.

So, Water Quality Systems and Flow and Filtration Systems together were $7.8-10.1 billion and Technical Systems was $7.7-9.2 billion. Adding these all up gives an enterprise value of $15.5-19.3 billion. The current EV is about $16.2 billion; however, the company sold its Valves & Controls business which allows it to cut down debt by $1.5 billion, so the number goes down to about $14.7 billion, a potential upside of 31%.

Catalysts

There are two major catalysts underway that I believe will help unlock this value. The first already happened: the sale of V&C. Since the sale was announced late last year, the stock price of PNR has risen almost 30%. The second catalyst is the proposed spinoff of Pentair’s “Water” and “Electric” companies. By separating its respective segments, I believe Pentair will allow the market to value each of these segments as they should be valued separately rather than as a conglomerate. We are still pending details of the spinoff, but I will be updating this post as details are revealed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.