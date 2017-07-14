Delcath Systems' Second Attempt At Shareholder Approval For Reverse Split

I expect the reverse split may go through this time as the share count is increased by 192%.

The company highlighted three main reasons why the reverse split is necessary and why they have no other choice in order to survive.

As I mentioned in my previous article, I expect the reverse split may be unavoidable.

The company is approaching investors for the 2nd time within a month for approval of a reverse split.

Investment Thesis

As of July 11, 2017, Delcath (NASDAQ:DCTH) had 490.02 million shares outstanding. With only 9.9 million authorized shares left, they can’t repay certain senior secured convertible notes in common stock and they can’t continue the business and risk delisting from Nasdaq without the reverse split. I expect the stock will be highly volatile during this event. I would stay away for now.

Source: SEC Filing

Reverse Split is the only choice to survive

The company clearly said through its SEC filing that it must perform the reverse split; otherwise, the business can’t continue.

The Board of Directors strongly believes that the reverse stock split is necessary for the following reasons: To enable repayment of certain senior secured convertible notes (the “Notes”) in shares of Common Stock – we are permitted to repay amounts due under the Notes in shares of our Common Stock based upon certain formulae set forth in the Notes, and we do not have sufficient authorized and unissued shares available with which to repay those obligations with shares of our common stock. To provide us with resources and flexibility with respect to our capital sufficient to execute our business plans and strategy – we do not have sufficient capital with which to run our business and meet our obligations and will need to raise further capital through sale of our equity securities. To maintain our listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market – our stock price is below the $1.00 minimum price required by NASDAQ, and we will need the Reverse Stock Split in order to have a minimum bid price which meets this requirement.

Without the reverse split, the company says it can’t continue the business beyond September 2017 because it doesn’t have access to other sources of debt. Since the company does not generate enough revenue to support its operations, it relies on equity financing to fund its ongoing drug trials. In this kind of situation, (lack of access to other sources of debt), share dilution and a reverse split are unavoidable.

Three Scenarios Ahead:

What if the reverse split goes through?

If the reverse split goes through, Delcath will have access to $11.8 million of cash held in a restricted account and can fund drug trials. They can continue to raise money by selling common shares and regain Nasdaq compliance.

What if the reverse split does not go through?

It is unlikely that the stock will trade at $1 for a minimum of ten consecutive days prior to August 14, though the company may get an extension of another 180 days. There is still a hope, but the stock is trading at closer to 10 cents. They have 9.9 million authorized shares left. Without increasing their authorized shares, they can't raise money by selling common shares. They need shareholder approval again to increase their authorized shares. Even if the stock moved to OTC, they can still raise money through equity financing.

Others

I simply ignore the speculation. I know that bulls are eagerly waiting on FDA news or even speculating on a buyout. At this time, I wouldn't consider this as an option or bet on it.

Source: biopharmcatalyst.com

Conclusion

More than 90% of the common shares are held by the general public. In terms of its previous attempt to get shareholder approval for the reverse split, the company says:

... although a majority of the shares of our outstanding common stock that were actually cast on such proposal voted for such proposal, the number of votes cast in favor of the proposal was less than the majority of total outstanding shares of common stock as of the record date for that meeting, which is required for approval under Delaware law. [emphasis added]

Following the announcement, I noticed that bulls are very disappointed. Here are the disappointments registered by the bulls on the social media site StockTwits.

Source: StockTwits

Since they have new investors on board (share count is increased by 192%), they most likely will get shareholder approval for the reverse split this time. It is all about survival. Therefore, I expect the reverse split will go through this time.

Further, I expect the stock will be highly volatile. My recommendation remains the same: I would wait for the dust to settle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.