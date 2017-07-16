The Nest Egg Portfolio: Adding 2 Robust Iberian Energy Distributors

Introduction

After calculating the returns of the Nest Egg Portfolio in the previous article, I think the portfolio is doing pretty well. Yes, the total value is slightly lower than the 100,000 EUR we started with, but that’s entirely due to transaction expenses. As those are non-recurring expenses (the portfolio will be more buy & hold based rather than being a ‘trading’ portfolio), the incoming dividends should have this ‘fixed’ within the next 8-10 months (European companies usually don’t pay quarterly dividends like their American counter parts, so it will take a little bit longer to cover the deficit).

The cash position is still in excess of 36,000 EUR (36% principal amount), and in this week’s edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio (‘NEPO’), more cash will be invested in (what I perceive to be) quality companies. Also, as a new feature, from this edition on, I will include a small section with news facts which could be relevant for Europe-focused investors. This will replace the separate ‘Focus on Europe’ publication, which I discontinued in April.

All share prices mentioned in this article are the closing prices as of Wednesday.

Changes in the portfolio

Adding PostNL

The shareholders of PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY) have been waiting for several years before the dividend was reinstated. Although the company was definitely free cash flow positive, it wasn’t allowed to pay a dividend as long as its book value was negative. This means the entire net profit had to be kept on the balance sheet to restore the equity value of the company.

Everything was fast-tracked when TNT Express was acquired by FedEx (FDX), which happened at a premium to the market price and allowed PostNL to report a financial gain, pushing the book value of the PostNL shares closer to zero.

This level was reached last year, and after confirming it was planning to pay a first dividend in 2017, it effectively did so by paying a first dividend in May of this year! The company declared a dividend of 12 cents (which would result in a current dividend yield of 3%), but this will very likely increase as PostNL confirmed it would like to pay an interim dividend in August/September.

Source: PostNL Q1 update

As PostNL is essentially a well-functioning company with strong cash flows, I am very confident the company will continue to be able to pay a dividend thanks to A) the 75% payout ratio (with the remaining 25% being added to the balance sheet) and B) the option for shareholders to get the dividend in shares rather than cash (which provides an additional boost to the balance sheet). 52% of the shareholders elected a dividend in stock, which means 64% of the distributable profit remained on the balance sheet.

I am adding 500 shares of PostNL to the portfolio at 4.02 EUR per share for a total investment of 2035 EUR. On top of that, I am also writing three put options, expiring in September at 4.00 EUR for an option premium of 0.14 EUR. Net cash inflow: 33 EUR.

Other Additions

I am also adding 100 shares of OCI NV (OTC:OCINF) (OTCQX:OCINY) to the portfolio at 19.77 per share for a total cost of 2002 EUR. I have been keeping my eye on OCI for quite a while now, and you can read in this article from May why I think the company has reached a turning point. Long story short, all growth capex has been spent, which should result in an increasing operating cash flow and a substantial drop of the total capex bill. Pretty much the same scenario we saw at CF Industries (CF) last year and this year.

OCI wants to reduce the leverage on its balance sheet as fast as possible, and whilst I don’t expect the company to start paying a dividend soon, I am anticipating OCI to start paying dividends from 2019 on. As the company reduces its net debt, its equity will become more valuable as well, so I prefer to be proactive and anticipate the dividend payments well ahead of time.

And finally, I would like to add two companies in the energy space. Redes Energeticas Nacionais (OTC:RENZF) (OTC:RENZY) and Red Electrica Corporacion (OTC:RDEIF) (OTCPK:RDEIY) are a Portuguese and Spanish distributor of electricity and gas.

Redes Energeticas gets approximately 75% of its revenue from its electricity division with the remaining quarter being contributed by gas transportation and distribution, all within Portugal. It’s a small company with a market capitalization of just 1.5B EUR, but its operating performance is really strong.

Source: REN annual report

As you can see on the previous image, REN generated an operating cash flow of 315M EUR and incurred a net capex of 148M EUR (excluding divestments but including dividends received from subsidiaries and investees). This resulted in a net free cash flow of 167M EUR, meaning the current free cash flow yield is well above 10%, and the dividend (which costs the company 91M EUR per year) is fully covered. Although the company has a high debt load (which isn’t unusual and not unacceptable for an infrastructure-focused company) and its cash flows will fluctuate depending on which concessions need to be renewed, I feel comfortable adding 700 shares to the portfolio at 2.71 EUR per share for a total investment of 1,922 EUR.

One of REN’s largest shareholders is Madrid-listed Red Electrica de Espana, which manages the Spanish power grid. The main shareholder of REE is the Spanish government which owns a 20% stake and undoubtedly wants REE to not only distribute the electricity but also its profits.

Just like REN’s case, Electrica’s free cash flows fully cover the dividend. The operating cash flow in 2016 was approximately 1.15B EUR, of which 399M was spent on capital expenditures, resulting in a positive free cash flow of 750M EUR. This was more than sufficient to cover the 433M EUR in dividend payments, so not only does REE have the financial flexibility and capacity to reduce its net debt it could also pursue growth initiatives and continue to hike its dividend.

Source: Strategic Plan 2014-2019

I am adding 150 shares of Red Electrica Corporacion at 18.33 EUR per share for a total cost of 2,750 EUR.

Eurocommercial’s (OTC:EUCMF) share price has also been in a downward spiral lately, and I will top up the position in the portfolio by adding 60 shares at 33.94 EUR. Total cash outflow: 2,062 EUR, including the transaction expenses. My original article from February is almost five months old but still accurate (whilst we are waiting for the full-year results).

Incoming dividends

Unfortunately, no dividends have been paid in the past few weeks!

The current portfolio + updates

Updates

BT Group (BT) had a heated shareholders meeting where the Chairman tried to defend the company’s approach after the Italian accounting scandal. Now that shareholders have been able to express their complaints to the BT management (with a stunning 22% voting against PriceWaterhouseCoopers as auditor of the company), I would expect the dust to settle now. Next catalyst: a 10.55 pence dividend payable on September 4th.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) has entered into an agreement to purchase an FPSO (‘Floating Production Storage and Offloading’ vessel) from SBM Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFF) for 1 billion dollar. The acquisition will be funded by the $947M sale (with additional bonuses) of an Irish gas field in the North Sea.

Total (TOT) and Qatar Petroleum will assume the operatorship of the Al Shaheen Oil Field which produces 300,000 barrels of oil per day. Total will have a 30% stake in the operator. This field represents half of Qatar’s (QAT) total oil production.

News from Europe

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) has been put in a difficult situation after some of its turbines showed up in a gas-fired power plant in the Crimean region. This should not have happened as there still is a trade embargo against the region, which isn’t allowed to import these turbines directly from Siemens, nor via a Russian subsidiary/JV Partner. Will Siemens be penalized for this? And if so, what will be the total damage?

Siemens claims it had no idea and is now even suing its own Russian partner. To be continued!

Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) reported an excellent trading update on its first quarter. Total revenue increased by 3% (13% using the reported FX numbers), based on a 4% increase in the comparable sales. Burberry will very likely continue to add cash to its treasury, which has been showing a net cash position for quite some years now.

Conclusion

Of the four new companies that were added today, the two infrastructure plays both have strong cash flows enabling it to keep the payout levels of the dividends at moderate levels, whilst PostNL will be able to aggressively increase its dividend payments in the next few years.

OCI might be a ‘weird’ choice as the company doesn’t pay a dividend yet, but I expect the company to be in a position to pay dividends as soon as early 2019 when its balance sheet is back in shape.

